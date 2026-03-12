Game Notes: Canucks vs. Predators

CANUCKS VS PREDATORS

TV: Sportsnet Pacific, FanDuel Sports Network South

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

Tonight marks the third and final meeting between the Canucks and Predators this season: Oct. 23 (road, 2-1 L), Nov. 3 (road, 5-4 OTW), and Mar. 12 (home).

Vancouver is 51-31-2-7 all-time against Nashville, including a 25-15-1-3 record at home.

The Canucks are 6-3-1 in their last 10 regular season games against the Predators (2-3-0 in their last five).

Elias Pettersson leads all active Canucks skaters in scoring against Nashville with 22 points (11-11-22) in 19 career games.

In 28 career games against the Predators, Evander Kane has 21 points (9-12-21).

Brock Boeser has 18 points (8-10-18) in 20 career games against Nashville.

In 21 career games against the Predators, Filip Hronek has 12 points (1-11-12).

Kevin Lankinen is 1-6-1 with a 2.89 goals-against average and an .896 save percentage in eight career games against Nashville.

Nikita Tolopilo has yet to face the Predators in his career.

QUICK NUMBERS

Marco Rossi has five points (2-3-5) in his last four games against the Predators.

In his last four games against Nashville, Elias Pettersson has five points (1-4-5).

LAST MEETING – NOV. 3/25: VAN 5 at NSH 4 (OT)

Filip Forsberg opened the scoring for Nashville just before the seven-minute-mark of the first…Evander Kane tied the game at 14:45 of the first on the power play…Filip Hronek and Arshdeep Bains had the assists…Jake DeBrusk gave Vancouver the lead with a power play goal at 12:57 of the second…Brock Boeser and Elias Pettersson has the helpers…Boeser doubled the lead 3:08 later…Tom Willander and D Elias Pettersson were credited with the assists…Erik Haula got Nashville within one with 1:15 left in the middle frame…Kane re-established the two-goal lead 3:02 into the third…Linus Karlsson and Marcus Pettersson had the assists…Michael Bunting got the Predators within one just before the 12-minute mark of the third…Nick Blankenburg tied the game with 3:22 remaining in regulation…Boeser scored the overtime winner with two seconds remaining in overtime…Pettersson had the lone assist…Boeser, DeBrusk, and Quinn Hughes each had six shots…Kiefer Sherwood had five hits…Marcus Pettersson blocked four shots…Thatcher Demko made 25 saves.

