Game Notes: Canucks vs. Predators

LAST GAME PLAYED – MAR. 9/26: VAN 0 vs OTT 2
Ridly Greig opened the scoring with 9:49 left in the second period…Brady Tkachuk scored an empty-netter with 1:20 remaining in regulation...Filip Hronek had three shots…D Elias Pettersson and Curtis Douglas each had four hits…Tom Willander blocked two shots…Kevin Lankinen made 22 saves.
LAST 5 – vs NASHVILLE
- Nov. 3/25: VAN 5 at NSH 4 (OT)
- Oct. 23/25: VAN 1 at NSH 2
- Jan. 29/25: VAN 3 at NSH 1
- Jan. 3/25: VAN 0 vs NSH 3
- Nov. 17/24: VAN 3 vs NSH 5
ON THIS DATE
- The Canucks have played 21 times on March 12 in the franchise’s history, holding a record of 11-7-3-0.
- This includes a 3-2-2-0 record at home.
- Vancouver is 5-2-0 in their last seven games on March 12 (dating back to 2011), including a 4-2 W against Nashville in 2016.
CAN’T STOP KARLY
- Putting home his 12th goal of the season and adding an assist on Mar. 7/26 at WPG, Linus Karlsson has 10 even-strength goals and 25 even-strength points, both good for t-5th amongst NHL rookies this season (t-6th as of Mar. 11/26).
TWICE AS NICE
- Scoring two goals on Mar. 6/26 at CHI, Brock Boeser now has 35 career multi-goal efforts in his career, the fifth-most in Canucks history, trailing only Pavel Bure (53), Markus Naslund (49), Daniel Sedin (43), and Tony Tanti (42).
CHI-TOWN MAGIC
- Defeating the Blackhawks 6-3 on Mar. 6/26 at the United Center, the Canucks have now won eight consecutive games on the road against Chicago, extending their record for their longest road win streak against a single opponent in franchise history.
DENIUS PETTERSHOTS
- Recording two blocked shots on Mar. 4/26 vs CAR, Elias Pettersson now has 91 blocked shots this season, passing Nick Bonino (90 in 2014.15) for the most blocked shots in a single season by a Canucks forward.
- Blocking seven shots on Feb. 25/26 vs WPG, Elias Pettersson set a new Canucks single-game record for most blocked shots in a game by a forward.
HOME COOKIN’
- With two assists on Mar. 4/26 vs CAR, Elias Pettersson passed Pavel Bure for the eighth-most home points (regular season + playoffs) in Canucks history (262).
ARRIVEDERCI MILANO CORTINA
- With the 2026 Winter Olympics concluding on February 22, the five members of the Canucks organization completed their first Olympic experience:
- Kevin Lankinen captured a bronze medal with Team Finland.
- Filip Hronek recorded five points (0-5-5) in five games with Team Czechia.
- Elias Pettersson scored two goals and had a +2 rating in five games with Team Sweden.
- Teddy Blueger appeared in four games for Team Latvia, registering one assist.
- Anri Ravinskis played in all four of Team Latvia’s games, averaging 6:29 of time on ice.
IT’S TOLO TIME
- Stopping a career-high 39 shots on Jan. 31/26 vs TOR, Nikita Tolopilo set a new record for most saves by a Belarusian goaltender in an NHL game.
TEAMWORK MAKES THE DREAM WORK
- Combining for 33 saves on Jan. 29/26 vs ANA, Nikita Tolopilo (32 saves) and Kevin Lankinen (one save) posted the fourth shared shutout in franchise history.
- This is the first shared shutout in Canucks history in which one goaltender had yet to record his first individual shutout.
FIL FOR 200
- Filip Hronek played his 200th game as a Canuck on Jan. 29/26 vs ANA, recording one assist, the 99th assist and 114th point of his Canucks career. His 99 assists are the second-most by a Canucks defenceman through 200 games with the franchise, and his 114 points are tied for fourth-most.
MOVIN’ ON UP
- Posting two assists on Jan. 27/26 vs SJS, Elias Pettersson passed Dennis Kearns for ninth on the franchise’s all-time assist list (291, now 297).
- With an assist on Jake DeBrusk’s third period goal on Jan. 25/26 vs PIT, Elias Pettersson tied Dennis Kearns for ninth on the Canucks all-time assist list (290).
- Recording an assist on Drew O’Connor’s second period goal on Jan. 21/26 vs WSH, Brock Boeser posted the 243rd assist of his career, passing Doug Lidster for 15th on the Canucks all-time assist list.
- Scoring his 75th career power play goal on Jan. 15/26 at CBJ, Brock Boeser broke a tie with Stan Smyl for the sixth-most power play goals in franchise history.
- With his third period goal on Jan. 13/26 at OTT, Elias Pettersson passed Thomas Gradin for sole possession of 10th on the Canucks all-time goals list (198).
- Upon reaching the Top 10 in goals for the Canucks, Elias Pettersson became the sixth player in franchise history to Top 10 in goals, assists, and points, joining Henrik Sedin, Daniel Sedin, Markus Naslund, Trevor Linden, and Stan Smyl.
- Suiting up for his 598th career game on Jan. 13/26 at OTT, Brock Boeser passed Kevin Bieksa for 16th on the Canucks all-time games played list.
“HEY EVERYONE, CZECH OUT FIL!”
- Jan. 19/26 vs NYI saw Filip Hronek appear in his 500th career game. His 266 points (43-223-266) rank as the third-most by a Czech defenceman through their first 500 career games, only trailing Marek Zidlicky (282) and Tomas Kaberle (269).
RARE COMPANY
- Appearing in his 600th career game on Jan. 17/26 vs EDM, Brock Boeser became the 16th player to play as many games with the Canucks.
- Boeser also became only the 12th player to be drafted by Vancouver to play at least 600 career games with the franchise.
RECENT TRANSACTIONS
- A sixth-round pick in 2026 acquired from Washington in exchange for David Kämpf, Mar. 6
- Curtis Douglas claimed off waivers from Tampa Bay, Mar. 6
- A sixth-round pick in 2026 acquired from Boston in exchange for Lukas Reichel, Mar. 6
- Nikita Tolopilo recalled from Abbotsford under emergency conditions, Mar. 6
- Nikita Tolopilo reassigned to Abbotsford, Mar. 6
- Cole Clayton assigned to Abbotsford, Mar. 6
- A second-round pick in 2028 and a third-round pick in 2026 acquired from Columbus in exchange for Conor Garland, Mar. 5
- Jack Thompson acquired from San Jose in exchange for Jett Woo, Mar. 5
- Cole Clayton recalled from Abbotsford, Mar. 5
- A second-round pick in 2027 and fourth-round pick in 2029 acquired from Dallas in exchange for Tyler Myers, Mar. 4
- Victor Mancini recalled from Abbotsford, Mar. 3
- Pierre-Olivier Joseph placed on Injured Reserve retroactive to Mar. 2, Mar. 3
- Thatcher Demko placed on Long-Term Injured Reserve, Mar. 3
- Guillaume Brisebois placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Abbotsford, Mar. 1
- Zeev Buium activated from Injured Reserve, Feb. 25
- Marco Rossi activated from Injured Reserve, Feb. 25
- Brock Boeser activated from Injured Reserve, Feb. 25
- Filip Chytil placed on Injured Reserve retroactive to Feb. 18, Feb. 25
- Jiri Patera reassigned to Abbotsford, Feb. 25
- Nikita Tolopilo recalled from Abbotsford under emergency conditions, Feb. 23
THE LAST TIME…
- The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Mar. 6/26 at CHI
- The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Mar. 4/26 vs CAR
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Mar. 7/26 at WPG
- The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Jan. 21/26 vs WSH
- The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Oct. 25/25 vs MTL
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Jan. 31/26 vs TOR
- The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Dec. 29/25 at SEA
- The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Feb. 28/26 at SEA
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Jan. 3/26 vs BOS
- The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Dec. 20/25 at BOS
- The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Mar. 9/26 vs OTT
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Jan. 2/26 vs SEA
- The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Jan. 29/26 vs ANA
- The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Mar. 9/26 vs OTT
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Feb. 25/26 vs WPG
- The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Mar. 6/26 at CHI
- The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Jan. 12/26 at MTL
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Mar. 7/26 at WPG
2025.26 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS
- Most Goals Scored, Game: 6, 2x, Latest Mar. 6/26 at CHI
- Most Goals Scored, Period: 5, Nov. 16/25 at TBL, 3rd period
- Most Goals Allowed, Game: 8, Nov. 17/25 at FLA
- Most Goals Allowed, Period: 6, Jan. 17/26 vs EDM, 2nd period
- Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 0, 4x, Latest Mar. 9/26 vs OTT
- Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 0, 2x, Latest Jan. 29/26 vs ANA
- Most PPG Scored, Game: 2, 6x, Latest Jan. 2/26 vs SEA
- Most PPG Allowed, Game: 2, 13x, Latest Jan. 27/26 vs SJS
- Most SHG Scored, Game: 1, 7x, Latest Jan. 29/26 vs ANA
- Most SHG Allowed, Game: 1, 5x, Latest Jan. 6/26 at BUF
- Most Shots, Game: 45, Nov. 5/25 vs CHI
- Most Shots, Period: 19, 2x, Latest Nov. 5/25 vs CHI, 2nd period
- Most Shots, OT: 4, Jan. 31/26 vs TOR
- Fewest Shots, Game: 14, Mar. 2 vs DAL
- Fewest Shots, Period: 1, 2x, Latest Dec. 14/25 at NJD, 3rd period
- Fewest Shots, OT: 0, 3x, Latest Dec. 29/25 at SEA
- Most Shots Allowed, Game: 42, Dec. 20/25 at BOS
- Most Shots Allowed, Period: 19, Dec. 30/25 vs PHI, 2nd period
- Most Shots Allowed, OT: 6, Dec. 20/25 at BOS
- Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 18, 2x, Latest Dec. 5/25 vs UTA
- Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 2, Dec. 11/25 vs BUF, 3rd period
- Fewest Shots Allowed, OT: 0, Oct. 26/25 vs EDM
- Most Hits, Game: 33, Dec. 22/25 at PHI
- Fewest Hits, Game: 3, 4x, Latest Feb. 28/26 at SEA
- Most Blocked Shots, Game: 29, Nov. 14/25 at CAR
- Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 6, Jan. 2/26 vs SEA
- Largest Margin of Victory: 4 goals, 2x, Latest Nov. 16/25 at TBL
- Largest Margin of Defeat: 6 goals, Jan. 17/26 vs EDM
- Longest Win Streak: 4 games, Dec. 14-20/25 (4-0-0)
- Longest Point Streak: 4 games, Dec. 14-20/25 (4-0-0)
- Longest Winless Streak: 11 games, Dec. 30/25 - Jan. 19/26 (0-9-2)
- Longest Pointless Streak: 8 games, Jan. 6-19/26 (0-8-0)
VANCOUVER 2025.26 RECORD WHEN…
- Score 4+ Goals: 13-2-1
- Score 3 Goals or Less: 6-35-7
- Allow 4+ Goals: 2-28-2
- Allow 3 Goals or Less: 17-9-6
- Scoring First: 9-11-4
- Allowing First Goal: 10-26-4
- On 0 Days Rest: 4-3-4
- On 1 Day Rest: 9-26-1
- On 2 Days Rest: 5-7-2
- On 3+ Days Rest: 1-1-1
- Score a PPG: 12-12-4
- Give up a PPG: 11-22-5
- 25 or More Shots on Goal: 10-23-3
- Less than 25 shots: 9-14-5
THREE STARS – MARCH
- Hronek (5 pts)
- DeBrusk (5 pts)
- M. Pettersson (5 pts)
- Karlsson (5 pts)
- Lankinen (5 pts)
FEBRUARY WINNER – Tolopilo (5 pts)
JANUARY WINNER – Lankinen, DeBrusk, Tolopilo (10 pts)
DECEMBER WINNER – Demko, Öhgren (15 pts)
NOVEMBER WINNER – Hughes (20 pts)
OCTOBER WINNER – Demko, Sherwood (20 pts)
\5 points are awarded for each Three Stars Selection*
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
- Saturday, March 14: Vancouver vs Seattle 7:00pm PT
- Tuesday, March 17: Vancouver vs Florida, 7:00pm PT
- Thursday, March 19: Vancouver vs Tampa Bay, 7:00pm PT
- Saturday, March 21: Vancouver vs St. Louis, 4:00pm PT
- Tuesday, March 24: Vancouver vs Anaheim, 7:00pm PT