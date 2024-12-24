Pettersson Scores a Pair in Canucks’ 4-3 Win Over Sharks 

The Vancouver Canucks gave the fans and themselves the perfect gift before Christmas: a 4-3 win against the San Jose Sharks.

Head Coach Rick Tocchet felt it was a good game overall and that it was a win by committee.

“Thought the power play was big, getting [that] goal, Thatcher was solid, I think everybody contributed tonight. Obviously, our captain is dealing with some stuff [and] to play, get two points for us, I’m really proud of him, he sucked it up tonight,” Tocchet said.

Quinn Hughes had two assists in the contest, including the go-ahead goal, and was happy with the way the team started the game.

"I'm glad we could get the two points, I thought [we were] clearly invested right from the start of the game and [now we can] enjoy the next couple days,” Hughes said.

Elias Pettersson had two goals in the win and Hughes said it was great Pettersson had a multi-goal game, noting his talented teammate has a knack for scoring.

“He’s too good. He was going to break out at some point. I’m glad that he was able to do that tonight. Hopefully for him, he can enjoy the next couple days like all of us and regroup and get ready to go,” Hughes said.

Keifer Sherwood has eight goals in his last 11 home games and said his line’s offensive success starts in the defensive zone.

“Being reliable defensively, being hard on the walls and limiting their scoring chances. I think they had a decent amount of possession tonight, but if we keep it outside, it’s good. Offensively, we can get in and just be simple, I think it's easy for us to read off of each other, and then we get pucks back, and then we start those buzzing shifts and stuff and those are what we're looking for,” Sherwood said.

Hughes, Sherwood, and Tocchet felt pivotal points in the game were Danton Heinen and Tyler Myers stuck up for their teammates and gave the team some juice.

“As a coach, I like that stuff. Stick up for each other and that was a big moment for both those guys stepping in for us fighting,” Tocchet said.

Thatcher Demko keeps his perfect record against the Sharks, extending his all-time record against San Jose to 12-0-0, stopping 26 of 29 shots he faced.

Goals

Sharks’ winger William Eklund scored on a five-on-three for an early lead, but the Canucks answered soon after.

Hughes came down the left side, putting the puck net front, Brock Boeser tipping it in to tie the game 1-1 going into the first intermission.