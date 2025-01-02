New Year Brings Back-to-Back Games Beginning with I-5 Battle Against Seattle Kraken

The calendar has turned to 2025, and the Vancouver Canucks are turning their attention to the Seattle Kraken as the two Pacific Division teams play their second game in the past week.

On Saturday, the Kraken mounted a late comeback against the Canucks and ultimately won 5-4 in overtime. That game stung and the team is ready for the rematch.

The Kraken left Vancouver and returned to Seattle, where they beat the Utah Hockey Club 5-2 on December 30th.

Thursday’s game will be the first of a back-to-back for the Canucks as they will battle with the Nashville Predators at Rogers Arena on Friday night.

The Canucks are 7-4-1 versus the Kraken since they joined the league and will look to build on their 4-2-0 record at Climate Pledge Arena.

Quick Hits on the Competition

The Kraken have scored on two of their last three power play attempts and their man-advantage unit ranks 24th in the league with a 77.2% conversion percentage.

Seattle has a 9-8-2 record on home ice this season.

Jade Schwartz has five points (3g-2a) over his last two games. He also leads the Kraken with 10 shots on net over their past couple of games.

Matty Beniers and Vince Dunn each have two goals in their last two games.

Newly acquired Kaapo Kakko is playing right wing on the top line. The second overall pick from the 2019 draft is saddled with Schwartz and Beniers.

21-year-old Shane Wright has seven goals and nine assists through 35 games this season.

Brandon Montour leads the defence corps and averages 23:41 per game. He has eight goals and 13 assists for 21 points in 37 games this season. Montour patrols the second power play unit while Dunn is the quarterback on the first unit. Dunn has seven goals and eight assists in 18 games this season.

Jordan Eberle is out with a long-term injury while Brandon Tanev and Joey Daccord are listed as day-to-day.

The Story: Brock Boeser Closed out 2024 in Style

With six goals in his final four games of 2024, Brock Boeser finished the year finding twine with consistency. Boeser has a chance to score in five consecutive games for the first time in his career if he can light the lamp against Seattle on Thursday.

The 27-year-old is up to 14 goals in 29 games this season and has scored five of his 14 goals on the power play.

Boeser is currently playing on a line with Jake DeBrusk and J.T. Miller. That trio has played 93:28 together this season and has been on the ice for eight goals for and two goals against.

Head coach Rick Tocchet likes that Boeser has been around the net lately and gave credit to Boeser for his ability to deflect pucks on net.

Canucks’ Top Performers over the Last Five Games

Brock Boeser: 6g-0a-6p

Quinn Hughes: 1g-4a-5p

J.T. Miller: 0g-5a-5p

Jake DeBrusk: 2g-2a-4p

Teddy Blueger: 1g-2a-3p

Conor Garland: 1g-2a-3p

When and Where to Watch

Thursday’s game is a 7:00 p.m. PT start, and you can watch it on Sportsnet or listen along to the radio call with Brendan Batchelor on Sportsnet 650 and the Sportsnet Radio Network.