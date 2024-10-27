Monday Night Matchup with Hurricanes Presents Next Test for Canucks

Following a fun Saturday night at Rogers Arena, the Vancouver Canucks get right back into action on Monday night in their one and only home game against the Carolina Hurricanes.

Saturday was a night full of emotion with a celebration for Tyler Myers eclipsing 1000 games played in the NHL and Arshdeep Bains scoring his first goal during a rocking second period that saw each of the Canucks’ four lines chip in a goal at five-on-five.

Monday’s game has two hot teams meeting up for what is expected to be a heck of a game. The Canes come into Monday riding a three-game winning streak through the west with wins over Edmonton, Calgary, and Seattle.

The Canes have been playing strong defence over their first seven games of the season, allowing just 2.29 goals per game. That is good enough for fourth in the NHL.

As for the Canucks, they are riding a four-game winning streak coming into Monday and have averaged four goals a game during their run of wins.

The Black Skate jersey returned to the rotation on Saturday night and will once again be worn on Monday night.

We will also be celebrating Diwali on Monday night!

There will be a Diwali Party on the Plaza including performances from Bollywood Dancers, Dhol drummers, and complimentary Chai courtesy of Chai Wagon.

We will also have an in-game bhangra performance by Rangla Punjabi Arts Academy and a Diwali Market on the concourse in sections 101-103 featuring: Guru Nanak Free Kitchen, DUDH SODA, Just Cakes Bakeshop, and Nirvana Restaurant.

For more information about the night’s celebrations, click HERE.

Quick Hits on the Competition

One thing to know about the Canes is that they love to fire the puck on net from any spot on the ice. The Canes lead the NHL with a 63.1% Corsi and are number one in the NHL for shots, shooting an average of 78 per 60 minutes at five-on-five. That’s 1.3 shot attempts every minute.

Carolina’s top line sees Andrei Svechnikov and Jack Roslovic on the wings while Sebastian Aho plays down the middle.

Roslovic leads the Canes with three even-strength goals this season while Aho has two and Svechnikov has one.

The leading scorer for the Canes through seven games is Martin Necas. The 26-year-old has three goals and six assists with five of his points coming on the power play.

It has been a relatively even split between the pipes so far for Carolina. Frederik Andersen has made four starts to Pyotr Kochetkov’s three. Andersen has impressed the most so far; rocking a .941% save percentage and a 1.48 goals-against average in his four starts.

On defence, Jaccob Slavin and Brent Burns lead the way and play together on the top pairing. Both defencemen are averaging over 21 minutes of ice time per game and you will see each of them eating up a lot of time on the penalty as well as at five-on-five.

On the power play, defenceman Shayne Gostisbehere has had a hot start as the quarterback of the first unit. He’s scored three power play goals and sets the table for a Canes power play that ranks seventh in the NHL with a 26.1% conversion rate.

The Story: Depth Scoring

After seven games played, the Canucks rank seventh in the league for goals per minute at five-on-five.

J.T. Miller leads the way with three even-strength goals this season while Brock Boeser, Conor Garland, Teddy Blueger, Kiefer Sherwood, Danton Heinen, and Nils Höglander each have two goals of their own.

All four lines have been contributing at five-on-five this season and Saturday night’s second period was a splendid example of that. All four lines scored in the period, including a game-winning goal from local boy, Arshdeep Bains.