Canucks Celebrate the 'Festival of Lights' During Diwali Night on October 28th

Vancouver, B.C. – The Vancouver Canucks are excited to announce their plans to celebrate Diwali Night, presented by Rogers, on October 28th when the Canucks host the Carolina Hurricanes at Rogers Arena. The club’s eighth annual Diwali Night is dedicated to honouring the lively culture of the South Asian community and will be full of fun, food, and enjoyment for all!

“Diwali is a meaningful celebration for the South Asian community, and we are thrilled to share in this excitement and honour their traditions,” said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations. “The South Asian community is an integral part of our Canucks fanbase, and the ‘festival of lights’ provides a great opportunity to recognize and celebrate the rich and diverse culture of our fans.”

This year’s Diwali-inspired Canucks logo was created by Keerat Kaur, a multidisciplinary artist whose inspiration is rooted in the rich and metaphorical traditions within Sikh-Punjabi culture. The logo features a symbol that, according to Keerat, embodies Diwali’s essence – the firework. “To represent the firework, I chose a dark blue backdrop for the night sky, transitioning from darker turquoise to vibrant pinks, culminating in a radiant yellow firework shaped like a peacock,” said Keerat. “The peacock is not only a symbol of natural beauty across South Asia but also holds historical significance in Sikhism, with ties to the 6th Guru, in whose honour Bandi Chhor Divas is celebrated.”

You can join in the celebration and support of the ‘festival of lights’ with the limited-edition Canucks and Peace Collective collaboration, featuring hoodies, t-shirts, pucks, lanyards, keychains, pins, and fanchains! Fans can purchase their Diwali gear at Vanbase.ca.

Fans can start the Diwali celebrations with a pre-game Party on the Plaza, with the festivities continuing inside Rogers Arena throughout the night. Highlights of the Diwali celebration include:

Diwali Party on the Plaza including performances from Bollywood Dancers, Dhol drummers, and complimentary Chai courtesy of Chai Wagon

Concourse DJs from Club Mumbai, Vancouver’s only weekly South Asian night Club

First Intermission Performance by Sarbjit Cheema Cheema is a renowned Indian-Canadian singer and actor, best known for his contributions to Punjabi music and films for more than 30 years dating back to his 1996 hit song “Rangla Punjab.” A resident of the Lower Mainland since 1989, Cheema is a diehard Canucks fan, who released his song Canucks Anthem during last season's playoffs

In-game bhangra performances by Rangla Punjabi Arts Academy

Diwali Market on the concourse in sections 101-103 featuring: Guru Nanak Free Kitchen DUDH SODA Just Cakes Bakeshop Nirvana Restaurant

Live Rangoli art in Community Corner at Section 111 created by the Diwali Celebration Society

Limited tickets are still available at canucks.com/tickets. We look forward to celebrating Diwali with you!

About Diwali

The commemoration of Diwali is the festival of lights, an important religious celebration for Hindus, Jains, and Sikhs (Bandi Chhor Divas). Originating in India, Diwali is celebrated all over the world. During this time, houses are decorated with diyas (candles), deepavali (lamps), and Rangoli artwork (patterns on the ground created by coloured powder or rice). Diwali is one of the most popular festivals in the South Asian calendar.

Diwali encourages a strong sense of unity with communities sharing food and gifts among friends, family, and those in need. Firework displays are presented in the community to highlight celebrations and show light triumph over darkness. Diwali means "row of lighted lamps" with light symbolizing the triumph of good over evil, prosperity over poverty, and knowledge over ignorance.

Future Canucks Community & Fan Engagement Nights (through 2024)