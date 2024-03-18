Monday Mailbag: Elias Pettersson’s To-Go Container, Quinn Hughes’ Favourite Book, and Allvin’s GM Group Chat

Welcome to another instalment of our in-house Monday Mailbag. The place where we take your questions and go find answers to them.

This week, we took the questions into the locker room and the General Manager's office.

And yes, we found out what Brock Boeser’s coffee order is.

Zoe K.: My sister (a new Canucks fan at 75 years old) asked me a question... She wanted to know what types of things the players do between periods.

Elias Lindholm: “Just chill, relax, try to recover, and have some water. Sometimes, I will have a little bar, but everyone is different but that's what I do."

Carson Soucy: “Usually, I just grab a Gatorade and re-tape my stick. I'm simple. I don't like to take my gear off. So, it's usually just that and then wait for the next period to start.”

Elias Pettersson: “Just chill, get some fluids in me and relax.”

Quinn Hughes: “Tape my stick. Take my skates off because my feet usually hurt. Get a Gatorade, get a water and hang out.”

Coco A./Lisa M./Michelle B./Saul B./and others...: What is Brock Boeser’s coffee order?

Brock’s hot coffee order is a simple black coffee.

As for his iced coffee, he claims it depends on the day but it’s between cold brew or an iced espresso.

Laurel D. & Coco A.: What is in Petey’s To-Go Container?

“It is usually either rice and pasta sauce or oatmeal with berries and honey. I just like to be full; I don’t like to be hungry for games.”

Razwa S.: What book is Quinn reading right now?

“I’m in between books right now."

The last book Hughes read was Kane & Abel - “great book, probably my favourite book ever.”

Ben. N: Are most of the players coffee or tea drinkers, or neither?

Sam Lafferty is Team Tea. His favourite is lemon ginger.

Elias Lindholm is on Team Coffee. He is on the two-cup-a-day train.

Carson Soucy is on Team Coffee. He will have one in the morning and a second cup before a game.

General Manager Patrik Allvin is on Team Coffee.

Elias Pettersson is not a coffee drinker, no caffeine at all.

Quinn Hughes rides with Pettersson. No coffee or tea, no caffeine.

Hana C.: What would your occupation be if you weren't a hockey player?

Elias Lindholm: “Soccer player.”

Carson Soucy: “I would like to play another sport like baseball or golf. It would probably be golf because I like the idea of travelling around.

Elias Pettersson: “I’d like to think either golf or tennis because my grandpa had a tennis court in his yard growing up and I played some golf growing up with my dad as well.”

Quinn Hughes: “Probably go back to school and do something with the law I would hope. See if I was smart enough to do that.”

Sofia M.: Which teammate would you choose to make a playlist, if those were the only songs you would be able to listen to for the rest of your life?

Elias Lindholm: “I am still pretty new here, but I would say Nils Höglander. I think Högs has a nice taste in music.”

Carson Soucy: “Noah Juulsen and I listen to the same type of music. A lot of Morgan Wallen and Juuls has some good taste in country music.”

Elias Pettersson: “I'll say Dakota because we like the same music.”

Quinn Hughes: “Petey.”

Jeremy H.: What gives you the biggest thrill outside of your hockey career?

Elias Lindholm: “Just come home and see my family. See my son [who is] just over a year old now. It’s pretty fun times now to see him. It is so awesome.”

Carson Soucy: “My family, my wife and two girls are my biggest thrill. I love coming home from a road trip and just seeing them. I will include the dog in there because she used to be top of the totem pole. Now she is kind of a little sadder that we got two girls that kind of come before her but yeah, I would say just coming home after a road trip to family and now having two six-month-old baby girls.”

Elias Pettersson: “Doing anything with my friends and family, whether it’s video games, just hanging out, playing golf, playing tennis, just anything with my friends and family.”

Quinn Hughes: “Probably the summer with golfing or doing water sports, I like that stuff.”

Allan T.: How do General Managers communicate with each other? Surely, it is a mix of text, voice, and email. But is one used more often? Is Patrik in any all-GM group chats? (Patrik Allvin)

“I would say both phone calls and text,” said Allvin.

As for the GM group chats...

“I’m in one big group chat and one small one.”

Kristofor M.: Why do Swedes love Vancouver? (Patrik Allvin)

“I think obviously the environment is gorgeous here, it is one of the best parts of the world. I also think that the diversity here - with a lot of diverse cultures - makes it easier to fit in. Canadians are also extremely friendly.”

We followed up by asking Patrik if there are any Swedish shops that he likes around Vancouver.

“IKEA,” Allvin said with a laugh. “And the clothing store, Fjällräven.”

