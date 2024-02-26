MENTAL HEALTH TAKES CENTRE ICE AS CANUCKS HOST 12TH ANNUAL HOCKEY TALKS

Honouring the legacy of former Canuck Rick Rypien and those who have struggled or still struggle with mental illness, the Vancouver Canucks are proud to host their 12th annual Hockey Talks Community & Fan Engagement Night on Tuesday, February 27 when the Canucks host the Pittsburgh Penguins.

Presented by lululemon and bringing the mental health community together, the Canucks will honour Rypien’s legacy while encouraging conversations and sharing resources to help break down the stigma of mental illness.

“The Hockey Talks initiative holds a special place in the hearts of the team, the organization, and our fan base as a whole,” said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations. “Honouring Rick and his legacy by supporting mental health initiatives in Vancouver and around British Columbia is crucial to ensuring that those who need help know where to turn and how to access it, while destigmatizing the topic of mental health.”

Rick’s passing set the precedent for a conversation that started in Vancouver and has expanded broadly across the NHL and AHL. For the 12th year, the organization continues to honour his legacy with Hockey Talks and spread awareness about the invisible mental health battles that are fought every day. Since its inception, 18 NHL clubs and four AHL clubs have collectively participated in the Hockey Talks initiative to destigmatize mental health issues, spread awareness and provide access to resources for those who need it the most.

For the 2023.24 Hockey Talks Community Night, the Canucks will reinforce the importance of talking, self-care, and encourage those that need help to get it.

The night will begin with a ceremonial puck drop featuring Rick Rypien’s brother Wes and his son Luke.

Look for community organizations such as Foundry BC and BC Children’s Hospital’s Kelty Mental Health Resource Centre to play an active role in the evening along with our presenting sponsor, lululemon. Visit the Wellness Corner taking place in FIN’s Family Zone, located from Section 101 to 103. This area provides a space where fans can visit and learn more about mental health, find resources to use and share and much more.

The Canucks and Canucks for Kids Fund will also be making a $10,000 donation to Foundry BC as well as Kid’s Help Phone.

#HockeyTalks Social Media Campaign

Fans are encouraged to share personal messages and messages of support, to help create an atmosphere of open dialogue and awareness about mental health usings #HockeyTalks.

Upcoming Community and Fan Engagement Nights

February 27 Hockey Talks, presented by lululemon vs Pittsburgh Penguins

March 9 Women’s Empowerment, presented by TD vs Winnipeg Jets

March 23 Next Gen Night, presented by Esso vs Calgary Flames

March 25 Community Heroes Night, presented by BCLC vs Los Angeles Kings

April 10 Canucks for Kids Fund Telethon, presented by TD vs Arizona Coyotes

April 16 Fan Appreciation Night, presented by Pepsi vs Calgary Flames