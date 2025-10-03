Marcus Pettersson Joins Canucks Insider Podcast Prior to First Full Season with Canucks

Marcus Pettersson sits down with Canucks Insider Podcast host Chris Faber to discuss his first training camp with the Canucks, his emerging role as a leader on the team, and his experience in Vancouver both on and off the ice.

Pettersson spoke about the value of participating in his first training camp with the Canucks after being traded from Pittsburgh midway through the previous season.

“You build a lot of trust in each other in training camp, and you go through a lot of hardships in training camp, and training camp’s hard, and you go through it together, and you build chemistry, you build a trust in each other in that way,” Pettersson said.

With the season opener fast approaching, when asked where he felt the team stood following training camp, Pettersson felt confident that the team was in a good place.

“We got that fire. I think you can tell on the ice we’re competitive in every rep and taking every rep [like] our last.”

With numerous young talents present at training camp this year, many of whom are hoping to make the jump to the NHL club, Pettersson offered some insight into his own experience playing in the AHL during his first professional season and how it positively contributed to his growth as a player.

“I took a lot of pride in trying to learn as much as I could down there. And yeah, just when you get a chance, try and take it.”

Pettersson, now entering his tenth season in the NHL, has quickly established himself as a steady voice and an important leadership figure amongst his teammates. He emphasized the importance of leading by example and being an approachable teammate in the locker room that players could feel comfortable going to.

“I think I lead by example, it’s something I’ve always wanted to be able to do,” Pettersson said. “And you know, if they have questions, feel like they can come to me and just be a good teammate and be myself, and don’t go out of my way and try to be something that I’m not.”

This upcoming season is significant for the Canucks, with playoff aspirations at the forefront of their minds, a fact that Pettersson is aware and prepared to contribute to. However, this does not change how Pettersson will approach his game at an individual or team level, who stresses the importance of not getting ahead of themselves.

“Got to look [at] each day, each game, as it comes, and take it day by day,” Pettersson said, while also expressing his excitement at the prospect of playing in a large hockey market like Vancouver.

“Whenever a city is like this, that’s so passionate about hockey, it’s very motivating, and I think it’s good for our group. I think we’re ready for it.”

Pettersson has settled in nicely, both on and off the ice, with him and his young family enjoying what Vancouver has to offer.

Watch the latest episode here: