‘Guys Want to Win Together’: Teddy Blueger on Two-Year Deal with Canucks

Opportunity brought Teddy Blueger to Vancouver and in his first season in a Canucks uniform, he found a team and a city that he gets to call home for another two years.

The Vancouver Canucks agreed to terms with Blueger on a two-year contract worth $1.8 million AAV.

In Blueger’s media availability following the announcement of his new deal, he talked about Vanouver’s “unique” playoff atmosphere, professionalism of the coaching and training staff, and having the chance to win are some of the highlights of him wanting to stay.

“Probably the biggest thing for both my wife and I, we just really love the people and everyone in the organization – my teammates, everyone’s families and wives. We felt like it was a really special group of people, so that was probably the biggest thing,” Blueger said.

“I think we have great leadership and guys that will hold each other accountable, and I think also the closeness and the relationships that are in that room will push each other to be accountable and do the job and guys want to win together.”

When you start fresh with a new team there’s always a learning curve and it takes some time to feel like you’ve got everything down pat. Returning to the fold makes it easier to jump into next season and he can continue to build on the confidence and chemistry he developed with his teammates.

Blueger led the Canucks forward group in shorthanded ice time and was a big piece of the Canucks’ improved penalty kill. His 22 assists were a career-high and his 28 points (6-22-28) ties his career-high from 2021-2022 with the Pittsburgh Penguins.

“The expectations are clear now; I think being comfortable playing in that system [helps]. As far as my familiarity with them, them knowing my game and my strengths and weaknesses and things like that, I think that always helps,” Blueger said.

“I think there was a two, three-month stretch where I was playing the most consistent, best hockey of my career, especially offensively. I obviously didn’t maintain that the whole year so that’s an area for sure that can be improved, amongst some others. I thought our PK was strong the second half of the year, so being a part of that and bringing different elements, those are some important parts of my game for me.”

Blueger is helping create a winning culture in Vancouver and says the chance to push for the playoffs again is motivating and the energy and atmosphere at Rogers Arena during the postseason was memorable.

“I remember skating out there just how loud it was, just getting goosebumps, it’s the kind of stuff you dream of as a kid and what a privilege just to play in an atmosphere like that and to do something that people care about so much, so I think to be able to come back and have that opportunity again is big and you don’t always play in a city that the team and hockey is so loved and so important,” Blueger said.