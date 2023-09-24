Garland on Tocchet Training Camp: ‘Well Run’, Continuing To Build Chemistry Through Preseason

News Feed

Finding An Advantage With Yogi Svejkovsky: ‘One Percent Makes A Difference’

Finding An Advantage With Yogi Svejkovsky: ‘One Percent Makes A Difference’
Tocchet Likes Leadership From Hughes, Miller On Day One Of Training Camp

Tocchet Likes Leadership From Hughes, Miller On Day One Of Training Camp
Training Camp Preview

Training Camp Preview
Canucks Acquire Goaltender Casey DeSmith from Montreal

Canucks Acquire Goaltender Casey DeSmith from Montreal
Canucks Dig Deep In Third Period In 5-2 Win Over Edmonton

Canucks Dig Deep In Third Period In 5-2 Win Over Edmonton
Canucks Fall To Jets 3-2 In Shootout At Young Stars

Canucks Fall To Jets 3-2 In Shootout At Young Stars
Arshdeep Bains Leading By Example For Canucks At Young Stars

Arshdeep Bains Leading By Example For Canucks At Young Stars
Canucks Get It Done By Committee In 7-1 Win Against Calgary

Canucks Get It Done By Committee In 7-1 Win Against Calgary
Red Hamilton Hosts Golf Tournament For Melanoma Awareness

Red Hamilton Hosts Golf Tournament For Melanoma Awareness
Offseason Work Gives Danila Klimovich, Aidan McDonough Confidence Heading Into Young Stars

Offseason Work Gives Danila Klimovich, Aidan McDonough Confidence Heading Into Young Stars
Quinn Hughes: New Title, Same Hunger To Win

Quinn Hughes: New Title, Same Hunger To Win
INTRODUCING ‘CAPTAIN QUINN’

INTRODUCING ‘CAPTAIN QUINN’
Brock Boeser Feeling Physically, Mentally Ready And ‘Really Motivated’

Brock Boeser Feeling Physically, Mentally Ready And ‘Really Motivated’
Carson Soucy Settling in Vancouver, Ready For Opportunity 

Carson Soucy Settling in Vancouver, Ready For Opportunity 
vancouver canucks host online auction in support of bc wildfires

Canucks To Host Online Auction In Support Of B.C. Wildfires
vancouver canucks rogers arena renovations

Rogers Arena Renovations to Deliver Worldclass Fan Experiences
vancouver canucks prospects are laser focused at world junior summer showcase

Canucks' Prospects 'Laser-Focused' At World Junior Summer Showcase
vancouver canucks for kids fund online raffle

Canucks For Kids Fund to Host Online 50/50 Raffle

Garland on Tocchet Training Camp: ‘Well Run’, Continuing To Build Chemistry Through Preseason

Garland
By Lindsey Horsting
@lindseyhorsting Vancouver Canucks

Conor Garland is the only player to have gone through a Rick Tocchet training camp prior to this season.

He had a leg up because he knew what was coming and his experience is really what makes him more comfortable.

This camp has the same feel as the training camps Tocchet ran in Arizona from 2018–2021. Garland enters his third season with Vancouver and having been through half a dozen training camps, his experience gives him a different perspective and focus at camp. With skill work being second nature, he can turn his attention to learning systems.

“I was such a young kid at the time, where each practice felt like game seven, so you weren’t even thinking of the systems you were just trying to have good practices,” Garland said.

“It’s a well-run camp with information coming each day that you just build on and build on, and it’s timed well too throughout the preseason games and the scrimmages we’ll have.”

The team worked on systems the first two days, then put it into practice during a scrimmage on Day 3, which concluded with special teams drills.

As many players returned to Vancouver early for informal skate at UBC, Garland says it feels like they’ve been back together for two weeks.

“We’ve been playing so hard at those scrimmages...it’s a tip of the cap to the veteran guys and leadership getting everybody out here. I think this year Day 1 of camp wasn’t a killer because I felt like we’re already in shape and it’s been easier to have more knowledge given, more systems,” he said.

Throughout camp he’s enjoyed playing with the new defensive contingent, and linemates Pius Suter and Arshdeep Bains, and is looking forward to continuing to build that chemistry throughout the preseason.

“I played a lot against these guys, Soucy, Cole, even Hronek, so it’s been nice.”

Garland says he and Suter used Day 3 scrimmage as an opportunity to get into a rhythm.

“You can tell he’s cerebral, sees the ice really well, finds spots off the rush and in zone at a really deep level and he’s easy to talk to,” Garland said.

Bains has a similar style to Garland’s pushing up the ice and creating chances below the goal line. 

“He works hard. Gets a strong base and gets into guys pretty well. At the NHL level it’s hard to forecheck and get pucks back and he does that pretty well, so he’s an easy player to play with,” he said.

The Canucks start their preseason against the Calgary Flames at the Saddledome Sunday, September 24th at 5 p.m. PST and their first home game is Saturday, September 30th at 6 p.m. PST.