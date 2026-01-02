Game Notes: Canucks vs. Kraken

LAST GAME PLAYED – DEC. 30/25: VAN 3 vs PHI 6

David Kämpf opened the scoring 3:45 into the opening frame…Drew O’Connor and Marcus Pettersson had the assists…Noah Cates evened the game just past the 12-minute mark of the first…Carl Grundstrom game Philadelphia the lead 3:40 in to the second…Travis Konecny doubled the Flyers lead with 3:40 left in the middle frame…O’Connor brought Vancouver within two 1:08 into the third…Kämpf had the only assist…Bobby Brink re-established the two goal lead 26 seconds later…Owen Tippett extended the Flyers lead with 2:41 remaining in the third…Tom Willander scored Vancouver’s third of the game with 1:44 remaining…Christian Dvorak scored the Flyers sixth goal into an empty net with 37 seconds left in regulation…Kiefer Sherwood had five shots…Sherwood had 10 hits…Liam Öhgren blocked three shots…Thatcher Demko made 37 saves.

LAST 5 – vs SEATTLE

Dec. 29/25: VAN 3 at SEA 2 (SO)

Apr. 2/25: VAN 0 vs SEA 5

Mar. 1/25: VAN 3 at SEA 6

Jan. 2/25: VAN 4 at SEA 3 (SO)

Dec. 28/24: VAN 4 vs SEA 5 (OT)

ON THIS DATE

The Canucks have played 33 times on January 2 in the franchise’s history, holding a record of 10-17-4-2. This includes a 5-7-2-1 record at home. Vancouver has won five of its last six games on January 2, including its last two at home (2024 vs OTT and 2020 vs CHI).

CHIEF KIEF

Recording 11 hits on Dec. 22/25 at PHI, Kiefer Sherwood now owns 12 of the top 28 individual hit games since the start of the 2024.25 season (now 13 of the top 29 individual hit games after Dec. 30/25 vs PHI). Since the start of the 2024.25 season, Sherwood has 646 hits, the most in the NHL (second place: Will Cuylle, 442 hits).

Scoring three goals on Dec. 19/25 at NYI, Kiefer Sherwood registered his third hat trick since joining the Canucks in the 2024.25 season, tied with seven other players for the most over that span (as of Dec. 19/25). Sherwood became the second-fastest player to record three hat tricks with the Canucks (112 GP), only behind Alexander Mogilny (37 GP).

MOVIN’ ON UP

Scoring Vancouver’s second goal on Dec. 29/25 at SEA, Elias Pettersson passed Alex Burrows for the 11th most goals in franchise history (194).

THE FINNISHER

Stopping all seven shooters in the shootout on Dec. 20/25 at BOS, Kevin Lankinen improved his career record in the shootout to 9-4, stopping 45 of 51 shots (.882 save percentage), the highest shootout save percentage (minimum 40 shots against) in NHL history. Lankinen has now stopped 48 of 54 shootout shots (.889 save percentage), improving his record to 10-4 in shootouts as a result of Vancouver’s 3-2 SOW on December 29, 2025.

SHOWING OUT IN THE SHOOTOUT

With their third win of the season in a game decided in a shootout on Dec. 20/25 at BOS, the Canucks joined Anaheim (4-0), New Jersey (3-0), Buffalo (3-0) and Ottawa (3-0) as the only teams undefeated in the shootout this season (minimum three shootouts). After Vancouver’s 3-2 SOW on Dec. 29/25 at SEA, the team is now 4-0 in the shootout, only behind Philadelphia in shootout wins with season.

MARCO GOALO

Scoring his first goal as a Canuck on Dec. 27/25 vs SJS, Marco Rossi registered the 50th goal of his career. He joins former Canucks Thomas Vanek and Michael Grabner, as well as Michael Raffl, as the only Austrian players in NHL history to hit the mark.

DOC’S ON THE CASE

Scoring his second shorthanded goal of the season on Dec. 27/25 vs SJS, Drew O’Connor is now tied for the fifth-most shorthanded goals in the league this season. Since the start of the 2024.25 season, amongst players with two minutes or less of shorthanded time on ice per game, O’Connor ranks t-6th in shorthanded goals (3).

EP500

Having played in his 500th career game on Dec. 27/25 vs SJS, Elias Pettersson became the 29th player to play 500 games with the Canucks franchise. Pettersson’s 479 points (193-286-479) in those 500 games are the most by a Canucks player in their first 500 career games with the franchise.

WELCOME TO THE DEMSHOW

Stopping 23 of 24 shots on Dec. 19/25 at NYI, Thatcher Demko set a new career-long shutout streak (150:53), the 10th longest in Canucks franchise history.

Making 23 saves for his first shutout of the season on Dec. 16/25 at NYR, Thatcher Demko tied Ryan Miller for the fifth most shutouts in Canucks history. Demko's shutout was the first by a Canucks goaltender at Madison Square Garden since Kevin Weekes on Oct. 24/99.

FIL THE THRILL

With his first of two assists on Dec. 19/25 at NYI, Filip Hronek became the sixth-fastest Canucks defenceman to 100 points with the franchise (180 GP), trailing Paul Reinhart (113 GP), Quinn Hughes (133 GP), Dale Tallon (146 GP), Kevin McCarthy (164 GP), and Jocelyn Guevremont (165 GP).

EARLY BIRD GETS THE GOAL

Opening the scoring 1:46 into the first period on Dec. 16/25 at NYR, the Canucks scored inside the first two minutes of a game for the fifth time this season, tied with three other teams for the second-most in the league.

HERE COMES THE BUIUM

With a goal and an assist on Dec. 14/25 at NJD, Zeev Buium became the first defenceman in franchise history to record multiple points in the first period of his Canucks debut, and the third to record multiple points in his Canucks debut overall. With an assist on Jake DeBrusk’s goal 61 seconds into the game, Buium became the fastest player to record a point in his Canucks debut since Todd Bertuzzi on Feb. 7/98. Recording the game-winning-goal on Dec. 14/25 at NJD, Buium became the fourth defenceman to score the game-winner in his Canucks debut, and the first overall since Brock Boeser on Mar. 25/17 at MIN.

JAKE THE SNAKE

Opening the scoring on Dec. 14/25 at NJD, Jake DeBrusk registered his eighth power play goal of the 2025.26 season, tied for third in the league (now t-6th). DeBrusk’s 22 power play goals since the start of the 2024.25 season rank t-4th in the NHL over that span.

NEW KIDS IN TOWN

Marco Rossi , Liam Öhgren , and Zeev Buium were acquired from the Minnesota Wild on Dec. 12/25. Rossi , 24, is a native of Feldkirch, Austria, and has appeared in 202 career games, posting 114 points (49-65-114) and 87 penalty minutes. He posted a career-high 60 points (24-36-60) in 82 games in 2024.25 and has 13 points (4-9-13) in 17 games in 2025.26. Öhgren , 21, is from Stockholm, SWE, and has played in 46 career NHL games (including 18 in 2025.26), recording seven points (3-4-7) and two penalty minutes. In 2024.25 with the Iowa Wild (AHL), he posted 37 points (19-18-37) in 41 games. Buium , 20, hails from San Diego, CA, and is in his rookie season, having posted 14 points (3-11-14) in 31 games. He made his NHL debut on Apr. 20/25 in Game 1 of Minnesota’s first round series against the Vegas Golden Knights.

A WILD NIGHT OF FIRSTS

Scoring his first NHL goal on Dec. 6/25 vs MIN, Tom Willander became the third defenceman from the 2023 draft class to score their first NHL goal. Adding an assist on Dec. 6/25, Willander also leads all defencemen from the 2023 draft class in assists (7) and is first for first in points (8).

With two goals and an assist on Dec. 6/25 vs MIN, Aatu Räty recorded the first three-point game of his career. Räty's first goal on Dec. 6/25 vs MIN also stood as the game-winning goal, the first GWG of his career.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Elias Pettersson activated from Injured Reserve, Dec. 27

Arshdeep Bains assigned to Abbotsford, Dec. 17

Arshdeep Bains placed on waivers, Dec. 16

Marco Rossi activated from Injured Reserve, Dec. 14

Elias Pettersson placed on Injured Reserve retroactive to Dec. 5, Dec. 14

Lukas Reichel placed on waivers and designated non-roster waiver status, Dec. 13

Marco Rossi, Liam Öhgren, Zeev Buium, and a 2026 first round pick acquired form Minnesota in exchange for Quinn Hughes.

Thatcher Demko activated from Injured Reserve, Dec. 11

Nikita Tolopilo reassigned to Abbotsford, Dec. 11

Nils Höglander activated from Long-Term Injured Reserve, Dec. 8

Jett Woo placed on waivers for the purpose of assignment to Abbotsford, Dec. 8

Jonathan Lekkerimäki reassigned to Abbotsford, Dec. 7

Nikita Tolopilo recalled from Abbotsford under emergency conditions, Dec. 4

D Elias Pettersson recalled from Abbotsford, Dec. 4

Jiri Patera reassigned to Abbotsford, Dec. 4

D Elias Pettersson reassigned to Abbotsford, Dec. 3

Nikita Tolopilo reassigned to Abbotsford, Dec. 3

Jiri Patera recalled from Abbotsford under emergency conditions, Dec. 1

Nikita Tolopilo designated Non-Roster, Dec. 1

THE LAST TIME…

The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Dec. 19/25 at NYI

The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Oct. 25/25 vs MTL

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Apr. 12/25 vs MIN

The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Dec. 19/25 at NYI

The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Oct. 25/25 vs MTL

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Nov. 14/25 at CAR

The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Dec. 29/25 at SEA

The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Dec. 27/25 vs SJS

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Nov. 29/25 at LAK

The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Dec. 20/25 at BOS

The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Dec. 30/25 vs PHI

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Mar. 20/25 at STL

The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Dec. 20/25 at BOS

The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Dec. 30/25 vs PHI

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Nov. 14/25 at CAR

The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Dec. 29/25 at SEA

The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Nov. 20/25 vs DAL

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Nov. 29/25 at LAK

2025.26 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS

Most Goals Scored, Game: 6, Nov. 16/25 at TBL

Most Goals Scored, Period: 5, Nov. 16/25 at TBL, 3rd period

Most Goals Allowed, Game: 8, Nov. 17/25 at FLA

Most Goals Allowed, Period: 5, Nov. 5/25 vs CHI, 3rd period

Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 0, 2x, Latest Dec. 8/25 vs DET

Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 0, Dec. 16/25 at NYR

Most PPG Scored, Game: 2, 5x, Latest Dec. 14/25 at NJD

Most PPG Allowed, Game: 2, 8x, Latest Nov. 28/25 at SJS

Most SHG Scored, Game: 1, 5x, Latest Dec. 27/25 vs SJS

Most SHG Allowed, Game: 1, 4x, Latest Dec. 30/25 vs PHI

Most Shots, Game: 45, Nov. 5/25 vs CHI

Most Shots, Period: 19, 2x, Latest Nov. 5/25 vs CHI, 2nd period

Most Shots, OT: 3, Oct. 17/25 at CHI

Fewest Shots, Game: 15, 2x, Latest Nov. 17/25 at FLA

Fewest Shots, Period: 1, 2x, Latest Dec. 14/25 at NJD, 3rd period

Fewest Shots, OT: 0, 3x, Latest Dec. 29/25 at SEA

Most Shots Allowed, Game: 42, Dec. 20/25 at BOS

Most Shots Allowed, Period: 19, Dec. 30/25 vs PHI, 2nd period

Most Shots Allowed, OT: 6, Dec. 20/25 at BOS

Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 18, 2x, Latest Dec. 5/25 vs UTA

Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 2, Dec. 11/25 vs BUF, 3rd period

Fewest Shots Allowed, OT: 0, Oct. 26/25 vs EDM

Most Hits, Game: 33, Dec. 22/25 at PHI

Fewest Hits, Game: 10, 2x, Latest Dec. 19/25 at NYI

Most Blocked Shots, Game: 29, Nov. 14/25 at CAR

Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 7, 2x, Latest Dec. 11/25 vs BUF

Largest Margin of Victory: 4 goals, 2x, Latest Nov. 16/25 at TBL

Largest Margin of Defeat: 4 goals, 2x, Latest Dec. 8/25 vs DET

Longest Win Streak: 4 games, Dec. 14-20/25 (4-0-0)

Longest Point Streak: 4 games, Dec. 14-20/25 (4-0-0)

Longest Winless Streak: 4 games, Nov. 28-Dec. 5/25 (0-3-1)

Longest Pointless Streak: 3 games, 2x, Latest Nov. 17-23/25 (0-3-0)

VANCOUVER 2025.26 RECORD WHEN…

Score 4+ Goals: 11-1-1

Score 3 Goals or Less: 5-19-2

Allow 4+ Goals: 2-14-2

Allow 3 Goals or Less: 14-6-1

Scoring First: 8-7-1

Allowing First Goal: 8-13-2

On 0 Days Rest: 4-2-2

On 1 Day Rest: 6-12-0

On 2 Days Rest: 5-5-1

On 3+ Days Rest: 1-1-0

Score a PPG: 11-7-2

Give up a PPG: 10-11-2

25 or More Shots on Goal: 8-14-1

Less than 25 shots: 8-6-2

THREE STARS – DECEMBER

Demko (15 pts)

Öhgren (15 pts)

Sherwood (5 pts)

Pettersson (5 pts)

Räty (5 pts)

Tolopilo (5 pts)

Willander (5 pts)

Sasson (5 pts)

Buium (5 pts)

Kane (5 pts)

Kämpf (5 pts)

Karlsson (5 pts)

Garland (5 pts)

O’Connor (5 pts)

NOVEMBER WINNER – Hughes (20 pts)

OCTOBER WINNER – Demko, Sherwood (20 pts)

*5 points are awarded for each Three Stars Selection

UPCOMING SCHEDULE