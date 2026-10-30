Harry Mahesh Helps Grow the Game in India Through India Hockey 360 Festival

Hockey has a way of bringing people together and connecting communities across the world through a shared love of the game.
Abbotsford Canucks Assistant Coach Harry Mahesh found that connection especially meaningful this summer when he travelled to Chandigarh, India, to help grow the sport near the region where his parents grew up.
Mahesh was invited to take part in the India Hockey 360 Festival by festival co-founder and Vancouver Canucks analyst Randip Janda. The Canucks for Kids Fund was the first partner of the initiative, helping sponsor a cause that reflects the charity’s values. The festival brought hockey coaches and players together to share knowledge and introduce more people to the sport.
Born and raised in Vanderhoof, B.C., Mahesh had never visited India. After spending his life playing and coaching hockey, he finally had the opportunity to connect with his family’s roots while sharing the game that has shaped his career.
“It was just cool to take the thing that I've done my whole life and something that is a big part of my life and bring it back to where my parents grew up,” Mahesh said
“[My parents] had no access to the sport, so finding ways to spread the game is something that is really unique. I know that was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity, and I'm really happy that I got to be part of that.”
The festival consisted of four events, including a reception with members of Chandigarh’s hockey and business communities, a Try Hockey event, and two coaching sessions for coaches and players.