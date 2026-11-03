Game Notes: Canucks vs. Ducks

LAST GAME PLAYED – OCT. 31/26: VAN 2 vs TOR 4
William Nylander opened the scoring 1:23 into the first…Brock Boeser tied the game on the power play with 9:30 remaining in the opening frame…Filip Hronek and Jonathan Lekkerimäki had the assists…Auston Matthews gave Toronto the lead 3:47 into the second…Zack MacEwen doubled the lead with 7:26 left in the middle frame…Max Sasson cut the Maple Leafs lead to one 9:27 into the third…Brendan Gallagher had the lone helper…Teddy Blueger scored into an empty net with 1:36 left in the third…Marco Rossi and Lekkerimäki each had four shots…Paul Cotter and Liam Öhgren each had four hits…Elias Pettersson blocked five shots…Leevi Meriläinen made 24 saves.
LAST 5 – vs ANAHEIM
- Oct. 27/26: VAN 6 at ANA 5 (OT)
- Apr. 12/26: VAN 4 at ANA 3 (OT)
- Mar. 24/26: VAN 3 vs ANA 5
- Jan. 29/26: VAN 2 vs ANA 0
- Nov. 26/25: VAN 5 at ANA 4
ON THIS DATE
- The Canucks have played 21 times on November 3 in the franchise’s history, going 9-11-1-0.
- This includes a 6-5-1-0 record at home.
- The Canucks defeated Anaheim in their most recent home game on November 3 (in 2022) by a score of 8-5.
FIL-LING UP THE SCORESHEET
- Assisting on Brock Boeser’s first period goal on Oct. 31/26 vs TOR, Filip Hronek reached the 250-assist mark for his career. He is the 10th player from the 2016 draft class to hit the mark, and the fourth defenceman.
MOVIN’ ON UP
- Recording an assist on Liam Öhgren’s second period goal on Oct. 29/236 at SJS, Filip Hronek tied Dan Hamhuis for 15th on the Canucks all-time defencemen scoring list (142).
- Recording the primary assist on Max Sasson’s third period goal on Oct. 25/26, Filip Hronek passed Tyler Myers for 17th on the Canucks all-time points list by a defenceman (139).
- Assisting on Elias Pettersson’s first period goal on Oct. 22/26 vs DET, Filip Hronek passed Dan Hamhuis for sole possession of 14th on the Canucks all-time assists list by a defenceman (120).
- With an assist on Oct. 3/26 vs CGY, Elias Pettersson passed Alex Edler for eighth on the franchise’s all-time assist list (311).
LEKKER-MÄGIC
- Scoring two goals in 49 seconds to tie the game on Oct. 27/26 at ANA, Jonathan Lekkerimäki scored the fastest two goals by a single Canucks player since Pius Suter (23 seconds) on Apr. 8/25 at DAL.
- This was Lekkerimäki’s first career multi-goal game, and first career three-point game (2-1-3).
MULTI-POINT PETEY
- Recording two assists in the third period on Oct. 27/26 at ANA, Elias Pettersson recorded his 21st career multi-assist period, tying Brendan Morrison for the 10th most in franchise history.
- With two assists on Oct. 27/26 at ANA, Elias Pettersson passed Trevor Linden and Andre Boudrias for the seventh-most multi-assist games in franchise history (69).
NEVER SAY NEVER
- Despite trailing by three goals in the third period on Oct. 27/26 at ANA, the Canucks mounted a third period comeback and won the game in overtime, becoming the first team this season to record a three goal, third period comeback.
- This was the sixth three goal, third period comeback in franchise history, and first since Apr. 8/25 at DAL (6-5 OTW).
BROCKSTAR
- Registering a goal and two assists on Oct. 27/26 at ANA, Brock Boeser passed Don Lever for the 13th most games recording at least one goal and one assist in franchise history (57).
- This was also Boeser’s 31st career three-point game, passing Patrik Sundstrom for the 13th most three-point games in franchise history.
- Bringing Vancouver within two on Oct. 25/26 vs MIN, Brock Boeser tied Tony Tanti (147) for the eighth-most even-strength goals in franchise history.
- Passed on Oct. 27/26 at ANA.
- With an assist on Elias Pettersson’s power play goal on Oct. 17/26 at TBL, Brock Boeser tied Brendan Morrison for 15th on the Canucks all-time power play assist list (90).
- Passed on Oct. 20/26 vs CAR.
- Recording an assist on Oct. 17/26 at TBL, Brock Boeser tied Todd Bertuzzi for 13th on the Canucks all-time assist list (261).
- Passed on Oct. 20/26 vs CAR.
POWER PETEY
- Doubling the Canucks lead on Oct. 17/26 at TBL via a power play goal, Elias Pettersson tied Greg Adams for 10th on the Canucks all-time power play goals list (65).
- Pettersson passed Greg Adams on Oct. 22/26 vs DET.
- Via his power play goal on Oct. 1726 at TBL, Elias Pettersson tied Alex Edler for the eighth-most power play points in franchise history (177).
- Pettersson passed Alex Edler on Oct. 22/26 vs DET.
G-PETEY
- Doubled Vancouver’s lead on Oct. 15/26 at FLA, D Elias Pettersson tied his career-high in goals (3), set in 2025.26.
- Tying the game on Oct. 11/26 at NYR, D Elias Pettersson notched his first career shorthanded goal, becoming the fourth Canucks defenceman in the last decade to record a shorthanded goal.
- Scoring his first goal of the season on Oct. 3/26 vs CGY, D Elias Pettersson recorded his first career game-winning goal.
READY TO BROCK & ROLL
- Entering 2026.27, Brock Boeser is close to moving up the franchise list in a number of different categories:
- Tied with Todd Bertuzzi for fifth on the Canucks all-time power play goals list (79).
- Passed on Oct. 13/26 at NYI
- Tied with J.T. Miller for 10th on the Canucks all-time power play points list (165).
- Passed on Sept. 29/26 at EDM
- One assist behind Brendan Morrison for 14th on the Canucks all-time assists list (257).
- Tied on Sept. 29/26 at EDM
- Passed on Oct. 1/26 vs EDM
- Two goals behind Tony Tanti for eighth on the Canucks all-time even-strength goals list (147).
SWEDE START TO THE SEASON
- Recording an assist on Oct. 20/26 vs CAR, Elias Pettersson extended his season-opening home assist streak to four games, tied for the fourth-longest streak to begin a season in franchise history (H. Sedin: 5 games in 2010.11, Hronek: 6 games in 2023.24, Gradin 8 games in 1983.84).
- With two points (0-2-2) on Oct. 8/26 at CAR, Elias Pettersson extended his season-opening point streak to five games (2-6-8), tied for the longest of his career and tied for the eighth-longest season-opening point streak in franchise history.
CZECH OUT FIL
- Assisting on Paul Cotter’s goal on Oct. 4/26 vs VGK, Filip Hronek tied Doug Halward (118) for 15th on the Canucks all-time assist list by a defenceman.
- With his first of two assists on Oct. 1/26 vs EDM, Filip Hronek passed Michal Rozsival for the eighth-most assists by a Czech-born defenceman in NHL history (240).
- Recording two points (0-2-2) on Oct. 1/26 vs EDM, Filip Hronek tied Jaroslav Spacek (58) for the fifth-most multipoint games by a Czech defenceman in NHL history.
- Notching two assists on Oct. 1/26 vs EDM, Filip Hronek tied Marek Zidlicky for the fourth-most multi-assist games by a Czech defenceman in NHL history (45).
BETTER CALL PAUL
- Opening the scoring on Oct. 4/26 vs VGK, Paul Cotter notched his fourth goal in his fourth game as a Canuck, matching Curt Fraser (1978), Elias Pettersson (2018) and Tyler Toffoli (2020) for the second-most goals scored by a player in their first four games as a Canuck.
RECENT TRANSACTIONS
- Jacob Quillan recalled from Abbotsford, Oct. 30
- Filip Chytil placed on Injured Reserve, Oct. 30
- Jack Thompson activated from Injured Non-Roster and assigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 26
- Jack Thompson placed on waivers, Oct. 25
- Filip Chytil activated from Injured Reserve, Oct. 15
- Jacob Quillan and Brandon Buhr acquired from Toronto in exchange for Aatu Räty, Oct. 15
- Aatu Räty placed on waivers, Oct. 14
- Nikita Tolopilo assigned to Abbotsford, Sept. 28
THE LAST TIME…
- The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Apr. 12/26 at ANA
- The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Oct. 29/26 at SJS
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Oct. 15/26 at FLA
- The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Apr. 12/26 at ANA
- The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Oct. 29/25 at SJS
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Oct. 15/26 at FLA
- The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Oct. 27/26 at ANA
- The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Oct. 25/26 vs MIN
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Jan. 3/26 vs BOS
- The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Oct. 27/26 at ANA
- The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Oct. 31/26 vs TOR
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Jan. 2/26 vs SEA
- The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Sept. 29/26 at EDM
- The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Oct. 31/26 vs TOR
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Feb. 25/26 vs WPG
- The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Sept. 29/26 at EDM
- The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Oct. 20/26 vs CAR
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Mar. 7/26 at WPG
2026.27 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS
- Most Goals Scored, Game: 7, Oct. 1/26 vs EDM
- Most Goals Scored, Period: 4, 3x, Latest Oct. 27/26 at ANA, 3rd period
- Most Goals Allowed, Game: 9, Oct. 1/26 vs EDM
- Most Goals Allowed, Period: 4, Oct. 1/26 vs EDM, 2nd & 3rd period
- Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 1, Oct. 10/26 at NJD
- Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 1, Oct. 3/26 vs CGY
- Most PPG Scored, Game: 1, 10x, Latest Oct. 31/26 vs TOR
- Most PPG Allowed, Game: 3, 2x, Latest Oct. 10/26 at NJD
- Most SHG Scored, Game: 1, 2x, Latest Oct. 11/26 at NYR
- Most SHG Allowed, Game: 2, Oct. 1/26 vs EDM
- Most Shots, Game: 33, Oct. 27/26 at ANA
- Most Shots, Period: 13, 2x, Latest Oct. 31/26 vs TOR, 1st period
- Most Shots, OT: 4, Oct. 27/26 at ANA
- Fewest Shots, Game: 13, Oct. 22/26 vs DET
- Fewest Shots, Period: 0, Oct. 22/26 vs DET, 2nd period
- Fewest Shots, OT: 0, Oct. 15/26 at FLA
- Most Shots Allowed, Game: 44, Oct. 20/26 vs CAR
- Most Shots Allowed, Period: 19, Oct. 13/26 at NYI, 3rd period
- Most Shots Allowed, OT: 2, Oct. 15/26 at FLA
- Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 24, 2x, Latest Oct. 29/26 at SJS
- Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 2, Oct. 4/26 vs VGK, 3rd period
- Fewest Shots Allowed, OT: 0, 2x, Latest Oct. 27/26 at ANA
- Most Hits, Game: 33, 2x, Latest Oct. 13/26 at NYI
- Fewest Hits, Game: 13, Sept. 29/26 at EDM
- Most Blocked Shots, Game: 21, 2x, Latest Oct. 3/26 vs CGY
- Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 7, Oct. 8/26 at CAR
- Largest Margin of Victory: 3 goals, Oct. 3/26 vs CGY
- Largest Margin of Defeat: 5 goals, Oct. 8/26 at CAR
- Longest Win Streak: n/a
- Longest Point Streak: n/a
- Longest Winless Streak: 9 games, Oct 4-25/26 (0-9-1)
- Longest Pointless Streak: 5 games, Oct 4-13/26 (0-5-0)
VANCOUVER 2026.27 RECORD WHEN…
- Score 4+ Goals: 3-1-0
- Score 3 Goals or Less: 0-11-1
- Allow 4+ Goals: 2-9-0
- Allow 3 Goals or Less: 1-3-1
- Scoring First: 1-4-1
- Allowing First Goal: 2-8-0
- On 0 Days Rest: 0-2-0
- On 1 Day Rest: 2-7-1
- On 2 Days Rest: 0-2-0
- On 3+ Days Rest: 1-1-0
- Score a PPG: 2-8-0
- Give up a PPG: 3-9-0
- 25 or More Shots on Goal: 2-3-0
- Less than 25 shots: 1-9-1
THREE STARS – SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER
- Pettersson (15 pts)
- Meriläinen (10 pts)
- Lekkerimäki (10 pts)
- Cotter (5 pts)
- Rossi (5 pts)
- Öhgren (5 pts)
- Willander (5 pts)
- D Pettersson (5 pts)
- Lankinen (5 pts)
- Sasson (5 pts)
\5 points are awarded for each Three Stars Selection*
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
- Thursday, November 5: Vancouver at Winnipeg, 5:00pm PCT
- Saturday, November 7: Vancouver at Edmonton, 8:00pm PCT
- Monday, November 9: Vancouver vs Philadelphia, 7:30pm PCT
- Friday, November 13: Vancouver vs New York Rangers, 7:00pm PCT
- Sunday, November 15: Vancouver at Vegas, 7:00pm PCT