Game Notes: Canucks vs. Ducks

CANUCKS VS DUCKS

TV: Sportsnet Pacific, Prime Video

Radio: KiSS West Coast

MATCH-UP INFO

Tonight marks the second of four meetings between the Canucks and Ducks this season: Oct. 27 (road, 6-5 OTW), Nov. 3 (home), Dec. 16 (road), and Mar. 27 (home).

Vancouver is 65-51-9-7 all-time against Anaheim, including a 34-28-2-3 record at home.

The Canucks are 8-2-0 in their last 10 games against the Ducks (4-1-0 in their last five).

Elias Pettersson leads active Canucks skaters in scoring against Anaheim with 25 points (7-18-25) in 25 career games.

In 24 career games against the Ducks, Brock Boeser has 21 points (10-11-21).

Filip Hronek has 19 points (5-14-19) in 19 career games against Anaheim.

In 17 career games against the Ducks, Brendan Gallagher has 12 points (5-7-12).

Kevin Lankinen is 4-1-0 with a 2.20 goals-against average and a .917 save percentage in six career games against Anaheim.

Leevi Meriläinen has one career appearance against the Ducks, going 1-0-0 with a 4.78 goals-against average and a .783 save percentage.

QUICK NUMBERS

Brock Boeser currently has a nine-game point streak vs the Ducks (6-8-14), the longest active point streak by a Canucks player vs one franchise.

Filip Hronek ranks tied for fifth in the NHL in blocked shots (36).

D Elias Pettersson ranks sixth amongst all defencemen in hits (37).

LAST MEETING – OCT. 27/26: VAN 6 at ANA 5 (OT)

A.J. Greer opened the scoring for Anaheim with 4:08 remaining in the first…Liam Öhgren tied the game 6:36 into the second…Linus Karlsson and Zeev Buium had the assists…Jeff Malott re-took the lead for the Ducks 30 seconds later…Beckett Sennecke doubled the lead with a power play goal at 15:44…Leo Carlsson added another with 1:36 left in the middle frame…Brock Boeser got Vancouver within two with an unassisted goal at 11:40 of the third…Greer got one back for the Ducks 43 seconds later…Jamie Oleksiak responded for Vancouver 31 seconds later…Boeser and Elias Pettersson were awarded the assists…Jonathan Lekkerimäki got the Canucks within one at 17:14 of the third…Lekkerimäki tied the game with 1:57 left in regulation…Pettersson and Filip Hronek had the helpers…Hronek scored the game-winner on the power play with 11 seconds remaining in overtime…Boeser and Lekkerimäki recorded the assists…Boeser and Karlsson each had six shots…D Elais Pettersson had six hits…Filip Chytil blocked two shots...Leevi Meriläinen made 18 saves.