Jacob Quillan is Excited for Opportunity with Canucks

Quillan said he loves playing in big games and finds it brings out the best in him. What type of player he wants to be has evolved over the years.

“I’m not the most skilled player or gifted offensively, so being fit and athletic, really using my speed out there is what separates me. At Quinnipiac, they really preached to get north, north, north, and play fast. That helped me transition very nicely to the pro game,” he said.

One of the biggest strengths in Quillan’s game is his motor, and playing with pace has been key to his success at the pro level. He played 24 NHL games with the Leafs over the past two seasons and learned a lot about what he needs to do to stick as an NHL player. He learned about what he needs to do to impact the game from a fourth-line role and worked on that a lot in the offseason.

“I want to help the team in any way possible. I now feel like I could have done more than what I did [with Toronto]. So, I’m really looking forward to getting a chance with Vancouver and solidifying myself as an NHL player,” said Quillan.

“I can play fast. I can play north and use my speed. But ultimately, it comes down to making plays every night with consistency. Not only being good on the defensive side of the puck, but you also have to create offence too. You have to push the play and not be reactive. You have to dictate the play.”

He closed out the 2025-26 regular season with the Leafs and was seeing his ice time grow throughout the year. He averaged 9:07 per game through his first 15 games, then averaged 12:26 per game in the final nine.

“At the end of the year, I felt like I left a little something on the table because I felt like I was so close to reaching that turning point. But then the season ended, and it just stopped. I wanted to keep going and try to prove myself as an NHL player,” he said.

Quillan learned that his game is at its best when he’s not thinking too much and is just relying on his instincts and trusting the team’s system. When he’s playing on his front foot and using his speed, he can impact the game on every shift.

Over two full seasons as a pro, Quillan has learned that the best path for his development is setting daily goals and not looking too much at the big picture. Right now, he’s focused on taking good care of his body, being available for every game, and developing small things in his game every day.

He is ready to return to the NHL as a more prepared player after learning valuable lessons last year. It’s been a hot start for the 24-year-old so far with the Canucks organization, and he wants to keep the train rolling with his recent call-up to the NHL.