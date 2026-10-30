Jacob Quillan is Excited for Opportunity with Canucks

When Jacob Quillan was acquired via trade on October 15th, he was excited about the chance to join an organization that believed in him. Now, he is getting his shot to show what he can do at the NHL level and will face his former team on Saturday after being recalled earlier on Friday.
On the day of the trade, Quillan got phone calls from Vancouver Canucks General Manager Ryan Johnson and Abbotsford Canucks General Manager Richard Seeley. Though the trade caught him off guard, the conversations with the general managers excited him for the next step in his hockey career.
He was in his third year with the Toronto Maple Leafs and was starting to feel unsure where he stood in the organization. Hearing that Johnson had been following his game for years gave him excitement about his future with his new club.
“When I heard from RJ, I was like, wow, an organization wants me to be a part of it, and they are making a trade for me,” said Quillan.
“I couldn’t be more thrilled to join the Canucks. I want to make the team. So, I’m really thankful for the opportunity that they’re giving me.”
Quillan began his Canucks career in the AHL, and he was off to a tremendous start before receiving the call-up on Friday afternoon. He had five goals through five games and added two assists as well. He’s thoroughly enjoyed his time and rightfully so; the team has won all five of their games since Quillan joined the lineup and outscored their opposition 25-12 over the streak.