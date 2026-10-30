Aiden Celebrini and Caleb Malhotra Discuss the NCAA Jump, Team Culture, and Playing Their Game

Vancouver Canucks prospects Caleb Malhotra and Aiden Celebrini talk about the start to their seasons at Boston University and building on BU’s hot start.

The Terriers’ early-season success boasts a 4-2-0 record, and Malhotra and Celebrini say it stems from their strong team culture and willingness to play for one another.

Malhotra talked about the difference in physicality and speed between the OHL and NCAA, saying that this next step has helped him improve his game.

“I think it's really good for building habits and making sure I'm hard on every puck and winning my battles. I think that's probably been the biggest adjustment, how tight and how good of a checking game it is in college, so it's been a bit of an adjustment, but I'm getting used to it now,” Malhotra said.

He’s transitioned well in the first handful of games, putting up three points (1-2-3) through six games and is playing with confidence. He credits some of that confidence to the trust the coaching staff has in him.

“It's been big, that trust and knowing that the coaches want to put you out there. It's a good feeling and it's a lot of responsibility. So, I want to be able to make an impact and positively impact the team,” Malhotra said.

Celebrini was quick to add that his rookie has earned that trust through hard work and proven ability.

“All through camp and stuff, he's earned that trust in the coaching staff, and it's rare to see a freshman acclimate and kind of have that impact on games as soon as they step in,” Celebrini said. “Seeing Caleb how he impacts the game on both sides of the puck, I think it’s been really impressive to see.”

Celebrini has learned a lot over the past three years with the Terriers and is trusting the tools he has, leaning into his own confidence in his senior season at Boston University. He is also an alternate captain this season, taking on a leadership role at BU by helping his teammates with any advice on or off the ice.

“Being my fourth year and kind of stepping into a more utilized role, I think has allowed me to see more of those pictures [of a strong game] and just get reps in - that's a huge thing that's helped me continue to grow my game,” Celebrini said.

“It's been four great years with this coaching staff too, and the relationship I've built with them, and obviously having such a talented team also really makes life a lot easier for a defenceman.”

Celebrini, Malhotra and Faber also play Your Core Four, drafting their top pizza toppings.

Malhotra’s picks: Pepperoni, peppers, pineapples, and onions

Celebrini’s picks: Sausage, hot honey, ricotta cheese, and basil

Faber's’ picks: Bacon, ham, feta cheese, and chicken

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