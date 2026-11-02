Vancouver Canucks, NHL and Fanatics Unveil Hometown Remix Uniform, Apparel and Headwear Collection Inspired by the Fans Fabric and Culture of Vancouver

Celebrating the city after dark, when things really light up.

2627 - VAN - BRA - HOMETOWN REMIX - SCHEDULE RELEASE
By Canucks Communications
Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver Canucks to wear Hometown Remix uniforms six times in 2026-27, beginning November 13 vs New York Rangers.

Jerseys, apparel and headwear are now available at Vanbase.ca NHLShop.com, Fanatics and Canucks team store.

November 2, 2026, Vancouver, BC – Today, the Vancouver Canucks, NHL and Fanatics unveiled the club’s Hometown Remix uniform, a special edition look that celebrates the fans, fabric and culture of Vancouver. Part of a league-wide program featuring all 32 clubs, the Canucks uniform was designed in collaboration with Fanatics, the League’s on-ice uniform provider, and the NHL and marks the culmination of a two-year development process. 

The Canucks will wear their hometown remix uniforms six times during the 2026-27 season, beginning on Friday, November 13, when they host the New York Rangers at Rogers Arena. 

The Canucks will wear their Hometown Remix uniforms on the following dates:

Date

Time (PCT)

Opponent

Friday, November 13

7:00pm

New York Rangers

Saturday, November 21

8:00pm

Minnesota Wild

Friday, December 4

7:00pm

Buffalo Sabres

Tuesday, February 16

7:00pm

Pittsburgh Penguins

Saturday, February 20

8:00pm

Colorado Avalanche

Wednesday, March 3

8:00pm

Chicago Blackhawks

Each Hometown Remix uniform was designed around its respective city and fanbase. Design details throughout the collection draw on local landmarks, motifs and culture, grounding each look in something recognizable to fans.

Key design inspiration for the Canucks uniform includes:

Vancouver at night—sky, water, glass, and the home of the Canucks, illuminated in the heart of it all. The Canucks’ Hometown Remix jersey celebrates the city after dark, when things really light up. Including the action on ice. It features a stealth-mode orca in deep blues with shining silver eyes. The sleeves carry an abstract deboss of the skyline reflecting in the bay. The hem nods to the lions guarding Lions Gate Bridge, a quiet symbol of strength every time we cross. And lastly, the custom name and number system features a V‑notch detail that feels handcrafted and hometown. Combining city pride and Canucks pride, Vancouver, this is made for you to shine. 

“Few symbols in sports carry the history, pride, and emotional connection of an NHL sweater,” said Brian Jennings, NHL Senior Executive Vice President and Chief Partnerships and Club Strategy Officer.  “Hometown Remix builds on that legacy in a fresh and authentic way, celebrating the fans, culture and communities that make each NHL market unique. Together with Fanatics and our Clubs, we’ve created designs that are rooted in local identity and tell a story about the cities and fans they represent. We’re incredibly excited to bring the program to life and see that passion reflected both on the ice and in the stands.”

“Hometown Remix represents the most exciting initiative our team has designed and delivered with our partners since we hit the ice with the NHL in 2024,” said Dom Fillion, Vice President of Creative Design for Fanatics. “What makes this program so special is the collaboration with each club and together leaning into the history, culture, fabric and identity of every city and fan base to make sure these felt as authentic and personal as possible. We can’t wait to see them worn by the teams on the ice and the fans in the stands all season long.”

Hometown Remix jerseys – both the on-ice Authentic Pro and Premium versions - and a cutting-edge assortment of headwear and men's and women's fan gear, including hoodies, tees and brand new fleece and outerwear styles, are available beginning today across the Fanatics network of sites, including NHLShop.com, NHLShop.ca and Fanatics.com, as well as team stores and the NHL Shop NYC flagship store.

News Feed

Game Notes - Canucks vs. Maple Leafs

Canucks Hosts Leafs on Saturday Evening for All-Canadian Matchup at Rogers Arena

Harry Mahesh Helps Grow the Game in India Through India Hockey 360 Festival

Jacob Quillan is Excited for Opportunity with Canucks

Aiden Celebrini and Caleb Malhotra Discuss the NCAA Jump, Team Culture, and Playing Their Game

Game Notes: Canucks at Sharks

Canucks Close California Swing with Showdown in San Jose on Thursday Night

'I want to be a threat out there': Jonathan Lekkerimäki's Hot Start Comes from Confidence and Consistent Development

Third-Period Push Lifts Canucks Over Ducks 6-5 in Overtime

Game Notes: Canucks at Ducks

Canucks Travel to Anaheim to Begin Two-Game Road Trip Through California

The Week in Blue and Green

Game Notes: Canucks vs. Wild

Canucks Host Wild to Close Out Homestand on Sunday Night

Building Blue: Riley Patterson's AHL Success is Coming from a Focus on Hard-Work and Early Confidence as a Pro

Liam Öhgren is Building Confidence and Finding His Game

Game Notes: Canucks vs. Red Wings

Canucks Host Red Wings as Homestand Continues on Thursday Night