The Week in Blue and Green

The Vancouver Canucks are a group that believes in the process, and it’s moving in the right direction after a win and two subsequent close games this past week.
The First Shift
The Vancouver Canucks started last week with an important win, and they continued to build on it. This week proved their trust in the process is working, even when the results aren’t always following.
On Tuesday in Anaheim, the Canucks snapped their 10-game skid in dramatic fashion, erasing a 5-2 deficit in the final eight minutes before Filip Hronek scored the winning goal in overtime.
They had an energetic start against the San Jose Sharks, but San Jose crept back in the last few minutes of the third period to take the game 3-2. The Canucks had a hard-fought game against the Toronto Maple Leafs and were within one goal until a Toronto empty-netter in the final two minutes sealed the 4-2 loss.
Stick Taps and Takeaways
Stick taps to Liam Öhgren. The 22-year-old had two goals through his last three games. Against the Anaheim Ducks, Öhgren scored off the rush, Linus Karlsson found his fellow Swede blazing down the left side of the ice, and Öhgren’s shot got a friendly bounce for the goal.
In San Jose against the Sharks, Öhgren came down the right side, coming across the middle and unleashing a laser past Yaroslav Askarov.