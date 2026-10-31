Game Notes - Canucks vs. Maple Leafs

LAST GAME PLAYED – OCT. 29/26: VAN 2 at SJS 3

Drew O’Connor opened the scoring with 6:39 remaining in the opening frame…Elias Pettersson had the lone assist…Liam Öhgren double the lead with 1:04 left in the second…Filip Hronek had the only helper…Will Smith brought San Jose within one at the eight-minute-mark of the third…Smith scored his second of the night at 10:39 of the third…Mason Marchment gave the Sharks the lead 11 seconds later…O’Connor had four shots…Öhgren and Linus Karlsson had three hits each…Tom Willander, Zeev Buium, and Marco Rossi each blocked two shots…Leevi Meriläinen made 21 saves.

LAST 5 – vs TORONTO

Jan. 31/26: VAN 2 vs TOR 3 (SO)

Jan. 10/26: VAN 0 at TOR 5

Feb. 8/25: VAN 2 vs TOR 1

vs TOR 1 Jan. 11/25: VAN 3 at TOR 0

at TOR 0 Jan. 20/24: VAN 6 vs TOR 4

ON THIS DATE

The Canucks have played 15 times on October 31 in the franchise’s history, going 8-6-1-0 This includes a 4-4-1-0 record at home. The Canucks have won three straight games on October 31 dating back to 2008.

have played 15 times on October 31 in the franchise’s history, going 8-6-1-0

MOVIN’ ON UP

Recording an assist on Liam Öhgren’s second period goal on Oct. 29/236 at SJS, Filip Hronek tied Dan Hamhuis for 15th on the Canucks all-time defencemen scoring list (142).

tied Dan Hamhuis for 15th on the Canucks all-time defencemen scoring list (142). Recording the primary assist on Max Sasson’s third period goal on Oct. 25/26, Filip Hronek passed Tyler Myers for 17th on the Canucks all-time points list by a defenceman (139).

passed Tyler Myers for 17th on the Canucks all-time points list by a defenceman (139). Assisting on Elias Pettersson’s first period goal on Oct. 22/26 vs DET, Filip Hronek passed Dan Hamhuis for sole possession of 14th on the Canucks all-time assists list by a defenceman (120).

passed Dan Hamhuis for sole possession of 14th on the Canucks all-time assists list by a defenceman (120). With an assist on Oct. 3/26 vs CGY, Elias Pettersson passed Alex Edler for eighth on the franchise’s all-time assist list (311).

LEKKER-MÄGIC

Scoring two goals in 49 seconds to tie the game on Oct. 27/26 at ANA, Jonathan Lekkerimäki scored the fastest two goals by a single Canucks player since Pius Suter (23 seconds) on Apr. 8/25 at DAL. This was Lekkerimäki’s first career multi-goal game, and first career three-point game (2-1-3).

scored the fastest two goals by a single Canucks player since Pius Suter (23 seconds) on Apr. 8/25 at DAL.

MULTI-POINT PETEY

Recording two assists in the third period on Oct. 27/26 at ANA, Elias Pettersson recorded his 21st career multi-assist period, tying Brendan Morrison for the 10th most in franchise history.

recorded his 21st career multi-assist period, tying Brendan Morrison for the 10th most in franchise history. With two assists on Oct. 27/26 at ANA, Elias Pettersson passed Trevor Linden and Andre Boudrias for the seventh-most multi-assist games in franchise history (69).

NEVER SAY NEVER

Despite trailing by three goals in the third period on Oct. 27/26 at ANA, the Canucks mounted a third period comeback and won the game in overtime, becoming the first team this season to record a three goal, third period comeback. This was the sixth three goal, third period comeback in franchise history, and first since Apr. 8/25 at DAL (6-5 OTW).

mounted a third period comeback and won the game in overtime, becoming the first team this season to record a three goal, third period comeback.

BROCKSTAR

Registering a goal and two assists on Oct. 27/26 at ANA, Brock Boeser passed Don Lever for the 13th most games recording at least one goal and one assist in franchise history (57). This was also Boeser’s 31st career three-point game, passing Patrik Sundstrom for the 13th most three-point games in franchise history.

passed Don Lever for the 13th most games recording at least one goal and one assist in franchise history (57). Bringing Vancouver within two on Oct. 25/26 vs MIN, Brock Boeser tied Tony Tanti (147) for the eighth-most even-strength goals in franchise history. Passed on Oct. 27/26 at ANA.

tied Tony Tanti (147) for the eighth-most even-strength goals in franchise history. With an assist on Elias Pettersson’s power play goal on Oct. 17/26 at TBL, Brock Boeser tied Brendan Morrison for 15th on the Canucks all-time power play assist list (90). Passed on Oct. 20/26 vs CAR.

tied Brendan Morrison for 15th on the Canucks all-time power play assist list (90). Recording an assist on Oct. 17/26 at TBL, Brock Boeser tied Todd Bertuzzi for 13th on the Canucks all-time assist list (261). Passed on Oct. 20/26 vs CAR.

tied Todd Bertuzzi for 13th on the Canucks all-time assist list (261).

POWER PETEY

Doubling the Canucks lead on Oct. 17/26 at TBL via a power play goal, Elias Pettersson tied Greg Adams for 10th on the Canucks all-time power play goals list (65). Pettersson passed Greg Adams on Oct. 22/26 vs DET.

tied Greg Adams for 10th on the Canucks all-time power play goals list (65). Via his power play goal on Oct. 1726 at TBL, Elias Pettersson tied Alex Edler for the eighth-most power play points in franchise history (177). Pettersson passed Alex Edler on Oct. 22/26 vs DET.

tied Alex Edler for the eighth-most power play points in franchise history (177).

G-PETEY

Doubled Vancouver’s lead on Oct. 15/26 at FLA, D Elias Pettersson tied his career-high in goals (3), set in 2025.26.

tied his career-high in goals (3), set in 2025.26. Tying the game on Oct. 11/26 at NYR, D Elias Pettersson notched his first career shorthanded goal, becoming the fourth Canucks defenceman in the last decade to record a shorthanded goal.

notched his first career shorthanded goal, becoming the fourth Canucks defenceman in the last decade to record a shorthanded goal. Scoring his first goal of the season on Oct. 3/26 vs CGY, D Elias Pettersson recorded his first career game-winning goal.

READY TO BROCK & ROLL

Entering 2026.27, Brock Boeser is close to moving up the franchise list in a number of different categories: Tied with Todd Bertuzzi for fifth on the Canucks all-time power play goals list (79). Passed on Oct. 13/26 at NYI Tied with J.T. Miller for 10th on the Canucks all-time power play points list (165). Passed on Sept. 29/26 at EDM One assist behind Brendan Morrison for 14th on the Canucks all-time assists list (257). Tied on Sept. 29/26 at EDM Passed on Oct. 1/26 vs EDM Two goals behind Tony Tanti for eighth on the Canucks all-time even-strength goals list (147).

is close to moving up the franchise list in a number of different categories:

SWEDE START TO THE SEASON

Recording an assist on Oct. 20/26 vs CAR, Elias Pettersson extended his season-opening home assist streak to four games, tied for the fourth-longest streak to begin a season in franchise history (H. Sedin: 5 games in 2010.11, Hronek: 6 games in 2023.24, Gradin 8 games in 1983.84).

extended his season-opening home assist streak to four games, tied for the fourth-longest streak to begin a season in franchise history (H. Sedin: 5 games in 2010.11, Hronek: 6 games in 2023.24, Gradin 8 games in 1983.84). With two points (0-2-2) on Oct. 8/26 at CAR, Elias Pettersson extended his season-opening point streak to five games (2-6-8), tied for the longest of his career and tied for the eighth-longest season-opening point streak in franchise history.

CZECH OUT FIL

Assisting on Paul Cotter’s goal on Oct. 4/26 vs VGK, Filip Hronek tied Doug Halward (118) for 15th on the Canucks all-time assist list by a defenceman.

tied Doug Halward (118) for 15th on the Canucks all-time assist list by a defenceman. With his first of two assists on Oct. 1/26 vs EDM, Filip Hronek passed Michal Rozsival for the eighth-most assists by a Czech-born defenceman in NHL history (240).

passed Michal Rozsival for the eighth-most assists by a Czech-born defenceman in NHL history (240). Recording two points (0-2-2) on Oct. 1/26 vs EDM, Filip Hronek tied Jaroslav Spacek (58) for the fifth-most multipoint games by a Czech defenceman in NHL history.

tied Jaroslav Spacek (58) for the fifth-most multipoint games by a Czech defenceman in NHL history. Notching two assists on Oct. 1/26 vs EDM, Filip Hronek tied Marek Zidlicky for the fourth-most multi-assist games by a Czech defenceman in NHL history (45).

BETTER CALL PAUL

Opening the scoring on Oct. 4/26 vs VGK, Paul Cotter notched his fourth goal in his fourth game as a Canuck, matching Curt Fraser (1978), Elias Pettersson (2018) and Tyler Toffoli (2020) for the second-most goals scored by a player in their first four games as a Canuck.

notched his fourth goal in his fourth game as a Canuck, matching Curt Fraser (1978), Elias Pettersson (2018) and Tyler Toffoli (2020) for the second-most goals scored by a player in their first four games as a Canuck. Making his first appearance in a Canucks uniform on Sept. 29/26 at EDM, Paul Cotter achieved a number of franchise marks, including: First player to score a shorthanded goal in his Canucks debut. First player to score the overtime winner in his Canucks debut.

achieved a number of franchise marks, including: Scoring two goals in his Canucks debut, Paul Cotter became the sixth player in franchise history to score multiple goals in his team debut, joining Claire Alexander, Thomas Gradin, Greg Adams, Esa Tikkanen, and Elias Lindholm.

became the sixth player in franchise history to score multiple goals in his team debut, joining Claire Alexander, Thomas Gradin, Greg Adams, Esa Tikkanen, and Elias Lindholm. With both a shorthanded goal and overtime winner on Sept. 29.26 at EDM, Paul Cotter became the second player in NHL history to record both such goals in a season opener.

MAMMA MIA! PETEY’S PLAYING THE HITS ALL NIGHT LONG

With eight hits on Oct. 3/26 vs CGY, Elias Pettersson has 16 hits over a two-game span (Oct. 1-3/26), the most hits he has registered in a two-game span in his career.

THREE-POINT PETEY

Registering three points (1-2-3) on Oct. 1/26 vs EDM, Elias Pettersson passed Thomas Gradin for sole possession of the seventh-most three-point games in franchise history (39).

DOWN BUT NOT OUT

Scoring shorthanded to open the scoring during their season opener courtesy of Paul Cotter, the 2026.27 Canucks became the second team in franchise history to score their first goal of the season shorthanded, joining the 2000.01 Canucks (Matt Cooke).

NEW MAN(NY) IN TOWN

Hired as the 23rd Head Coach in franchise history on June 1, 2026, Manny Malhotra became the eighth coach in the last 30 years to win the Calder Cup with an organization’s AHL affiliate (as the Head Coach) before being promoted to the NHL club as Head Coach. First since Sheldon Keefe (Toronto Marlies and Maple Leafs).

became the eighth coach in the last 30 years to win the Calder Cup with an organization’s AHL affiliate (as the Head Coach) before being promoted to the NHL club as Head Coach.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Jacob Quillan recalled from Abbotsford, Oct. 30

Filip Chytil placed on Injured Reserve, Oct. 30

Jack Thompson activated from Injured Non-Roster and assigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 26

Jack Thompson placed on waivers, Oct. 25

Filip Chytil activated from Injured Reserve, Oct. 15

Jacob Quillan and Brandon Buhr acquired from Toronto in exchange for Aatu Räty, Oct. 15

Aatu Räty placed on waivers, Oct. 14

Nikita Tolopilo assigned to Abbotsford, Sept. 28

THE LAST TIME…

The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Apr. 12/26 at ANA

The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Oct. 29/26 at SJS

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Oct. 15/26 at FLA

The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Apr. 12/26 at ANA

The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Oct. 29/25 at SJS

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Oct. 15/26 at FLA

The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Oct. 27/26 at ANA

The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Oct. 25/26 vs MIN

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Jan. 3/26 vs BOS

The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Oct. 27/26 at ANA

The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Oct. 25/26 vs MIN

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Jan. 2/26 vs SEA

The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Sept. 29/26 at EDM

The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Oct. 20/26 vs CAR

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Feb. 25/26 vs WPG

The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Sept. 29/26 at EDM

The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Oct. 20/26 vs CAR

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Mar. 7/26 at WPG

2026.27 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS

Most Goals Scored, Game: 7, Oct. 1/26 vs EDM

Most Goals Scored, Period: 4, 3x, Latest Oct. 27/26 at ANA, 3rd period

Most Goals Allowed, Game: 9, Oct. 1/26 vs EDM

Most Goals Allowed, Period: 4, Oct. 1/26 vs EDM, 2nd & 3rd period

Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 1, Oct. 10/26 at NJD

Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 1, Oct. 3/26 vs CGY

Most PPG Scored, Game: 1, 9x, Latest Oct. 27/26 at ANA

Most PPG Allowed, Game: 3, 2x, Latest Oct. 10/26 at NJD

Most SHG Scored, Game: 1, 2x, Latest Oct. 11/26 at NYR

Most SHG Allowed, Game: 2, Oct. 1/26 vs EDM

Most Shots, Game: 33, Oct. 27/26 at ANA

Most Shots, Period: 13, Oct. 27/26 at ANA, 3rd period

Most Shots, OT: 4, Oct. 27/26 at ANA

Fewest Shots, Game: 13, Oct. 22/26 vs DET

Fewest Shots, Period: 0, Oct. 22/26 vs DET, 2nd period

Fewest Shots, OT: 0, Oct. 15/26 at FLA

Most Shots Allowed, Game: 44, Oct. 20/26 vs CAR

Most Shots Allowed, Period: 19, Oct. 13/26 at NYI, 3rd period

Most Shots Allowed, OT: 2, Oct. 15/26 at FLA

Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 24, 2x, Latest Oct. 29/26 at SJS

Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 2, Oct. 4/26 vs VGK, 3rd period

Fewest Shots Allowed, OT: 0, 2x, Latest Oct. 27/26 at ANA

Most Hits, Game: 33, 2x, Latest Oct. 13/26 at NYI

Fewest Hits, Game: 13, Sept. 29/26 at EDM

Most Blocked Shots, Game: 21, 2x, Latest Oct. 3/26 vs CGY

Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 7, Oct. 8/26 at CAR

Largest Margin of Victory: 3 goals, Oct. 3/26 vs CGY

Largest Margin of Defeat: 5 goals, Oct. 8/26 at CAR

Longest Win Streak: n/a

Longest Point Streak: n/a

Longest Winless Streak: 9 games, Oct 4-25/26 (0-9-1)

Longest Pointless Streak: 5 games, Oct 4-13/26 (0-5-0)

VANCOUVER 2026.27 RECORD WHEN…

Score 4+ Goals: 3-1-0

Score 3 Goals or Less: 0-10-1

Allow 4+ Goals: 2-8-0

Allow 3 Goals or Less: 1-3-1

Scoring First: 1-4-1

Allowing First Goal: 2-7-0

On 0 Days Rest: 0-2-0

On 1 Day Rest: 2-6-1

On 2 Days Rest: 0-2-0

On 3+ Days Rest: 1-1-0

Score a PPG: 2-7-0

Give up a PPG: 3-9-0

25 or More Shots on Goal: 2-2-0

Less than 25 shots: 1-9-1

THREE STARS – SEPTEMBER/OCTOBER

Meriläinen (10 pts)

Lekkerimäki (10 pts)

Pettersson (10 pts)

Cotter (5 pts)

Rossi (5 pts)

Öhgren (5 pts)

Willander (5 pts)

D Pettersson (5 pts)

Lankinen (5 pts)

Sasson (5 pts)

\5 points are awarded for each Three Stars Selection*

UPCOMING SCHEDULE