Game Notes: Canucks vs. Capitals

LAST GAME PLAYED – JAN. 23/25: VAN 2 at EDM 6

Zach Hyman opened the scoring for Edmonton just before the six minute mark of the first period…Leon Draisaitl and Adam Henrique added goals for the Oilers before the end of the first…Hyman and Ryan Nugent-Hopkins added goals for Edmonton in the second…Brock Boeser got the Canucks on the board at 12:27 of the second…J.T. Miller and Pius Suter had the assists…Filip Hronek brought Vancouver within three with just under five minutes left in the second…Quinn Hughes and Boeser were awarded the assists…Kasperi Kapanen added a third period tally for Edmonton…Boeser, Miller, Suter, and Phillip Di Giuseppe each had three shots…Miller had four hits…Carson Soucy blocked four shots…Thatcher Demko made 28 saves.

LAST 5 – vs WASHINGTON

Jan. 8/25: VAN 1 at WSH 2 (OT)

Mar. 16/24: VAN 1 vs WSH 2

Feb. 11/24: VAN 3 at WSH 2 (OT)

at WSH 2 (OT) Nov. 29/22: VAN 1 vs WSH 5

Oct. 17/22: VAN 4 at WSH 6

QUINN-TASTIC

Recording his 40th assist of the season on Jan. 23/25 at EDM, Quinn Hughes passed Dennis Kearns for the most consecutive 40-assist campaigns by a defenceman in franchise history.

passed Dennis Kearns for the most consecutive 40-assist campaigns by a defenceman in franchise history. Reaching the 50-point mark in less than 50 games for the third consecutive season on Jan. 18/25 vs EDM, Quinn Hughes became the first American defenceman in NHL history to accomplish the feat.

became the first American defenceman in NHL history to accomplish the feat. Registering two goals on Jan. 18/25 vs EDM, Quinn Hughes notched the fifth multi-goal game of his career, passing Alex Edler, Jyrki Lumme, and Rick Lanz for the second most such games by a defenceman in franchise history.

notched the fifth multi-goal game of his career, passing Alex Edler, Jyrki Lumme, and Rick Lanz for the second most such games by a defenceman in franchise history. Scoring the team’s second goal of the game on Jan. 11/25 at TOR, Quinn Hughes passed Kevin McCarthy for the ninth most goals by a defenceman in Canucks history (52).

passed Kevin McCarthy for the ninth most goals by a defenceman in Canucks history (52). Playing in his 200th career road game on Jan. 10/25 at CAR, Quinn Hughes has 188 points (22-166-188) in those 200 games, the fourth-most by a defenceman in NHL history, behind Bobby Orr, Paul Coffey, and Ray Bourque.

has 188 points (22-166-188) in those 200 games, the fourth-most by a defenceman in NHL history, behind Bobby Orr, Paul Coffey, and Ray Bourque. Credited with an assist on Conor Garland’s second period goal on Jan. 8/25 at WSH, Quinn Hughes passed Alex Edler for the most road points by a defenceman in franchise history (22-166-188 in 199 GP).

passed Alex Edler for the most road points by a defenceman in franchise history (22-166-188 in 199 GP). With two assists on Jan. 6/25 vat MTL, Quinn Hughes now has 326 career assists in his first 400 regular season games. The only defencemen with more assists in their first 400 career regular season games are Bobby Orr and Paul Coffey.

now has 326 career assists in his first 400 regular season games. The only defencemen with more assists in their first 400 career regular season games are Bobby Orr and Paul Coffey. Recording two assists on Dec. 23/24 vs SJS, Quinn Hughes now has 75 career multi-assist games (now 76), the fifth most in franchise history.

now has 75 career multi-assist games (now 76), the fifth most in franchise history. Scoring a goal and adding two assists on Dec. 21/24 vs OTT, Quinn Hughes tied the franchise record (set by himself in 2023.24) for the fewest games to 40 points in a season by a defenceman (33 games). He also became the seventh defenceman in NHL history to accomplish this feat multiple times, joining Paul Coffey, Bobby Orr, Denis Potvin, Brian Leetch, Randy Carlyle, and Steve Duchesne.

tied the franchise record (set by himself in 2023.24) for the fewest games to 40 points in a season by a defenceman (33 games). He also became the seventh defenceman in NHL history to accomplish this feat multiple times, joining Paul Coffey, Bobby Orr, Denis Potvin, Brian Leetch, Randy Carlyle, and Steve Duchesne. Recording two assists on Dec. 18/24 at UTA, Quinn Hughes reached the 70-assist mark in 2024, becoming the fifth defenceman in NHL history to record multiple calendar years with at least 70 assists, joining Paul Coffey, Bobby, Orr, Ray Bourque, and Brian Leetch.

reached the 70-assist mark in 2024, becoming the fifth defenceman in NHL history to record multiple calendar years with at least 70 assists, joining Paul Coffey, Bobby, Orr, Ray Bourque, and Brian Leetch. With an assist on Dec. 16/24 vs COL, Quinn Hughes now has 28 assists through 30 games this season, tied for the third-most assists through 30 games in a season in franchise history.

now has 28 assists through 30 games this season, tied for the third-most assists through 30 games in a season in franchise history. Recording two assists on Dec. 12/24 vs FLA, Quinn Hughes now has 81 points since the start of 2024, and became the seventh defenceman in NHL history to record consecutive calendar years with at least 80 points.

BOES-T IN CLASS

Scoring the Canucks’ first goal on Jan. 23/25 at EDM, Brock Boeser notched the 17th goal of his career against the Oilers, tied with the Los Angeles Kings for the most goals against a single franchise in his career.

notched the 17th goal of his career against the Oilers, tied with the Los Angeles Kings for the most goals against a single franchise in his career. Getting on the board just 31 seconds into the first period on Jan. 11/25 at TOR, Brock Boeser tallied his fifth career opening-minute goal, tying Trevor Linden, Henrik Sedin, and Tony Tanti for the third most in franchise history.

tallied his fifth career opening-minute goal, tying Trevor Linden, Henrik Sedin, and Tony Tanti for the third most in franchise history. Scoring his 15th goal of the season on Jan. 11/25 at TOR, Brock Boeser broke a tie with Alex Burrows for the 10th most goals in franchise history (194).

broke a tie with Alex Burrows for the 10th most goals in franchise history (194). With his power play goal on Dec. 31/24 at CGY, Brock Boeser tied Pavel Bure for seventh on the franchise’s all-time power play goals list (69) and tied Alex Burrows for the 10th-most goals in franchise history (193).

tied Pavel Bure for seventh on the franchise’s all-time power play goals list (69) and tied Alex Burrows for the 10th-most goals in franchise history (193). Scoring two goals on Dec. 28/24 vs SEA, Brock Boeser recorded the 31st multi-goal game of his career, good for sixth in franchise history.

recorded the 31st multi-goal game of his career, good for sixth in franchise history. Opening the scoring on Dec. 28.24 vs SEA, Brock Boeser passed Bo Horvat for the eighth-most power play goals in franchise history (68).

passed Bo Horvat for the eighth-most power play goals in franchise history (68). With his two-goal performance on Dec. 21/24 vs OTT, Brock Boeser became the seventh player in Canucks history to have 30 or more multi-goal games.

became the seventh player in Canucks history to have 30 or more multi-goal games. By scoring the game-tying goal with 4:50 remaining in regulation on Dec. 21/24 vs OTT, Brock Boeser tied Daniel Sedin for the third-most game-tying goals in the final five minutes of regulation (7). Elias Pettersson and Markus Naslund lead the list (8).

IT’S MILLER TIME

Having skated in his 400th game as a Canuck on Jan. 21/25 vs BUF, J.T. Miller has recorded 434 points (151-283-434), the second-most points in a players first 400 games with the franchise, trailing only Pavel Bure (446 points).

has recorded 434 points (151-283-434), the second-most points in a players first 400 games with the franchise, trailing only Pavel Bure (446 points). Recording four points on Jan. 6/25 at MTL, J.T. Miller broke a tie with Stan Smyl, Thomas Gradin, Cliff Ronning, and Markus Naslund for the seventh-most four-point games in franchise history (9).

broke a tie with Stan Smyl, Thomas Gradin, Cliff Ronning, and Markus Naslund for the seventh-most four-point games in franchise history (9). Credited with an assist on Jonathan Lekkerimäki’s second period goal on Jan. 6/25 at MTL, J.T. Miller tied Todd Bertuzzi for the 10th-most three-point games in franchise history (33).

tied Todd Bertuzzi for the 10th-most three-point games in franchise history (33). With his first goal on Jan. 6/25 at MTL, J.T. Miller reaching the 150-goal mark in his Canucks career, becoming the eighth player in franchise history to accomplish the feat in fewer than 400 games, and the first since Elias Pettersson.

KEVIN BLANKINEN

Shutting out the Maple Leafs on Jan. 11/25, Kevin Lankinen recorded the seventh shutout of his career, tying Ville Husso, Ukko-Pekka Luukonen, and Jussi Markkanen for the 10th most shutouts by a Finnish goaltender in NHL history.

recorded the seventh shutout of his career, tying Ville Husso, Ukko-Pekka Luukonen, and Jussi Markkanen for the 10th most shutouts by a Finnish goaltender in NHL history. Entering in relief on Jan. 2/25 vs SEA, Kevin Lankinen secured his 11th road win of the season, becoming the first goaltender in franchise history with as many wins in his first 14 road appearances of a season.

secured his 11th road win of the season, becoming the first goaltender in franchise history with as many wins in his first 14 road appearances of a season. Recording a shutout on Dec. 12/24 vs FLA, Kevin Lankinen tied Connor Hellebuyck and Sam Montembeault for the most among goaltenders in 2024.25 (now tied for third) and set a new career-high for most shutouts in a season.

“KIE-FER SHER-WOOD”

Recording five hits on Jan. 11/25 at TOR, Kiefer Sherwood has 249 on the season (now 270), passing Maxim Lapierre (244 in 2011.12) for the most hits in a single season by a Canucks forward.

has 249 on the season (now 270), passing Maxim Lapierre (244 in 2011.12) for the most hits in a single season by a Canucks forward. Scoring three goals on Dec. 16/24 vs COL, Kiefer Sherwood recorded his first career hat-trick, and set a new career-high in goals (11) with his third goal of the contest.

recorded his first career hat-trick, and set a new career-high in goals (11) with his third goal of the contest. In recording his first career hat-trick on Dec. 16/24 vs COL, Kiefer Sherwood also became the 13th player in franchise history to record a natural hat-trick and first since Brock Boeser on Dec. 12/23 vs TBL.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Linus Karlsson recalled from Abbotsford, Jan. 22

D Elias Pettersson recalled from Abbotsford, Jan. 22

Noah Juulsen placed on Injured Reserve retroactive to Jan. 14, Jan. 22

Artūrs Šilovs reassigned to Abbotsford, Jan. 22

Artūrs Šilovs recalled from Abbotsford under emergency conditions, Jan. 21

Mark Friedman recalled from Abbotsford, Jan. 20

Guillaume Brisebois reassigned to Abbotsford, Jan. 19

Jonathan Lekkerimäki reassigned to Abbotsford, Jan. 19

Max Sasson recalled from Abbotsford, Jan. 16

Jonathan Lekkerimäki recalled from Abbotsford, Jan. 16

Guillaume Brisebois recalled from Abbotsford, Jan. 16

Max Sasson reassigned to Abbotsford, Jan. 15

Jonathan Lekkerimäki reassigned to Abbotsford, Jan. 15

Guillaume Brisebois reassigned to Abbotsford, Jan. 15

Filip Hronek activated from Injured Reserve, Jan. 14

Erik Brännström reassigned to Abbotsford, Jan. 13

Filip Hronek recalled from Abbotsford, Jan. 13

Erik Brännström placed on waivers, Jan. 12

Elias Pettersson activated from Injured Reserve, Jan. 10

Artūrs Šilovs reassigned to Abbotsford, Jan. 9

Filip Hronek assigned to Abbotsford on a conditioning loan, Jan. 8

Jonathan Lekkerimäki recalled from Abbotsford on emergency basis, Jan. 6

Dakota Joshua placed on Injured Reserve retroactive to January 3, Jan. 6

Artūrs Šilovs recalled from Abbotsford on emergency basis, Jan. 3

Elias Pettersson placed on Injured Reserve retroactive to December 23, Jan. 3

THE LAST TIME…

The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Jan. 18/25 vs EDM

The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Dec. 19/24 at VGK

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Dec. 28/24 vs SEA

The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Jan. 18/25 vs EDM

The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Jan. 21/25 vs BUF

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Jan. 6/25 at MTL

The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Dec. 6/24 vs CBJ

The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Jan. 23/25 at EDM

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Jan. 8/25 at WSH

The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Feb. 24/24 vs BOS

The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Jan. 23/25 at EDM

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Dec. 21/24 vs OTT

The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Jan. 2/25 at SEA

The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Jan. 3/25 vs NSH

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Jan. 6/25 at MTL

The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Dec. 6/24 vs CBJ

The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Dec. 19/24 at VGK

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Jan. 8/25 at WSH

2024.25 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS

Most Goals Scored, Game: 6, Oct. 22/24 at CHI

Most Goals Scored, Period: 4, 3x, Latest Oct. 26/24 vs PIT, 2nd period

Most Goals Allowed, Game: 7, Nov. 9/24 vs EDM

Most Goals Allowed, Period: 4, 2x, Latest Nov. 27/24 at PIT, 1st period

Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 0, 3x Latest Jan. 10/25 at CAR

Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 0, 4x, Latest Jan. 11/25 at TOR

Most PPG Scored, Game: 2, 4x, Latest Jan. 18/25 vs EDM

Most PPG Allowed, Game: 2, 5x, Latest Jan. 23/25 at EDM

Most SHG Scored, Game: 1, Dec. 16/24 vs COL

Most SHG Allowed, Game: 1, 4x, Latest Dec. 21/24 vs OTT

Most Shots, Game: 37, Nov. 5/24 at ANA

Most Shots, Period: 21, Jan. 8/25 at WSH, 2nd period

Most Shots, OT: 3, 3x, Latest Dec. 18/24 at UTA

Fewest Shots, Game: 15, Nov. 26/24 at BOS

Fewest Shots, Period: 2, 2x, Latest Dec. 19/24 at VGK, 2nd period

Fewest Shots, OT: 0, 4x, Latest Jan. 6/25 at MTL

Most Shots Allowed, Game: 34, 3x, Latest Jan. 23/25 at EDM

Most Shots Allowed, Period: 20, Jan. 14/25 at WPG, 2nd period

Most Shots Allowed, OT: 5, Jan. 8/25 at WSH

Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 18, Jan. 8/25 at WSH

Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 2, 2x, Latest Jan. 8/25 at WSH, 3rd period

Fewest Shots Allowed, OT: 0, Oct. 17/24 at FLA

Most Hits, Game: 51, Jan. 3/25 vs NSH

Fewest Hits, Game: 13, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY

Most Blocked Shots, Game: 26, Nov. 26/24 at BOS

Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 7, Nov. 5/24 at ANA

Largest Margin of Victory: 4 goals, 2x, Latest Dec. 12/24 vs FLA

Largest Margin of Defeat: 6 goals, Oct. 30/24 vs NJD

Longest Win Streak: 4 games, Oct. 17-26/24

Longest Point Streak: 5 games, Oct. 17-28/24 (4-0-1)

Longest Winless Streak: 4 games, Jan. 3-10/25 (0-2-2)

Longest Pointless Streak: 2 games, 3x, Latest Jan. 21-23/25

VANCOUVER 2024.25 RECORD WHEN…

Score 4+ Goals: 12-1-4

Score 3 Goals or Less: 8-16-6

Allow 4+ Goals: 1-12-6

Allow 3 Goals or Less: 19-5-4

Scoring First: 9-4-6

Allowing First Goal: 11-13-4

On 0 Days Rest: 1-4-0

On 1 Day Rest: 11-9-7

On 2 Days Rest: 6-3-1

On 3+ Days Rest: 2-1-2

Score a PPG: 12-4-7

Give up a PPG: 7-10-5

25 or More Shots on Goal: 11-8-7

Less than 25 shots: 9-9-3

THREE STARS – JANUARY

Miller – 15 pts

Lankinen – 10 pts

Hughes – 10 pts

Pettersson – 5 pts

Myers – 5 pts

DECEMBER WINNER – Hughes (20 pts)

NOVEMBER WINNER – DeBrusk (20 pts)

OCTOBER WINNER – Lankinen (25 pts)

*5 points are awarded for each Three Stars Selection