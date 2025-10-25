Game Notes: Canucks vs. Canadiens

LAST GAME PLAYED – OCT. 23/25: VAN 1 at NSH 2

Ryan O’Reilly opened the scoring for Nashville just past the nine-minute-mark of the second period…Max Sasson evened the game 2:48 later…Linus Karlsson had the lone assist…Cole Smith gave Nashville the lead at 5:09 of the third…Brock Boeser had five shots…Aatu Räty had nine hits…D Elias Pettersson blocked five shots…Thatcher Demko made 33 saves.

LAST 5 – vs MONTREAL

Mar. 11/25: VAN 2 vs MTL 4

Jan. 6/25: VAN 4 at MTL 5 (OT)

Mar. 21/24: VAN 4 vs MTL 1

vs MTL 1 Nov. 12/23: VAN 5 at MTL 2

at MTL 2 Dec. 5/22: VAN 7 vs MTL 6 (OT)

NEW KID ON THE BLOCK

Newly acquired forward Lukas Reichel is the fifth-highest drafted German player in NHL history, following Tim Stutzle (3rd overall, 2020), Leon Draisaitl (3rd overall, 2014), Orest Romashyna (3rd overall, 1963) and Mortiz Seider (6th overall, 2019).

Reichel is the nephew of former NHLer and IIHF Hall of Famer Robert Reichel, who suited up for 830 NHL games across 11 seasons in the league.

FIL THE THRILL

Assisting on Conor Garland’s first period goal on Oct. 21/25 at PIT, Filip Hronek passed Jaroslav Modry for the for the ninth-most assists by a Czech-born defenceman in NHL history (202).

passed Jaroslav Modry for the for the ninth-most assists by a Czech-born defenceman in NHL history (202). With two assists on Oct. 16/25 at DAL, Filip Hronek reached the 200-assist mark for his career. He becomes the 10th Czech defenceman in NHL history to reach the 200-assist mark.

MOVIN’ ON UP

With an assist on Kiefer Sherwood’s power play goal on Oct. 19/25 at WSH, Quinn Hughes became the fourth defenceamn in Canucks history to record a point in each of the team’s first four road games of a season, joining Jason Garrison (2013.14), Jeff Brown (1995.96), and Dennis Kearns (1977.78).

became the fourth defenceamn in Canucks history to record a point in each of the team’s first four road games of a season, joining Jason Garrison (2013.14), Jeff Brown (1995.96), and Dennis Kearns (1977.78). Recording an assist on Oct. 19/25 at WSH, Quinn Hughes passed Thomas Gradin (354) for sixth on the Canucks all-time assist list.

passed Thomas Gradin (354) for sixth on the Canucks all-time assist list. With an assist on Jake DeBrusk’s power play goal on Oct. 17/25 at CHI, Quinn Hughes recorded his 181st career power play point, tying Stan Smyl for the sixth-most in franchise history.

CENTURY MARK

Scoring his first goal of the season on Oct. 19/25 at WSH, Tyler Myers registered the 100th goal of his career. He becomes the seventh defenceman from the 2008 NHL draft to hit the mark, following Erik Karlsson, Roman Josi, Drew Doughty, John Carlson, Alex Pietrangelo, and Jared Spurgeon.

registered the 100th goal of his career. He becomes the seventh defenceman from the 2008 NHL draft to hit the mark, following Erik Karlsson, Roman Josi, Drew Doughty, John Carlson, Alex Pietrangelo, and Jared Spurgeon. Scoring Vancouver’s first goal on Oct. 13/25 vs STL, Kiefer Sherwood hit the 100-point mark for his career. His is one of only three players in NHL history from Columbus, alongside Jack Roslovic and Cole Sillinger, with all three having at least 100 career points.

WIN-DY CITY

Defeating the Blackhawks via shootout on Oct. 17/25, the Canucks have now won 11 consecutive games against Chicago, tied for the longest win streak against a single opponent in franchise history (San Jose, Jan. 18/20 to Nov. 20/24 and Toronto, Jan. 10/06 to Nov. 2/13).

BROCKSTAR

Scoring his first power play goal of the season on Oct. 16/25 at DAL, Brock Boeser became the fourth Canucks player in the last 10 years to score in each of the team’s first two road games of the season, joining Bo Horvat, Thomas Vanek, and Henrik Sedin.

became the fourth Canucks player in the last 10 years to score in each of the team’s first two road games of the season, joining Bo Horvat, Thomas Vanek, and Henrik Sedin. Getting on the board on Oct. 11/25 at EDM, Brock Boeser has goals in back-to-back games to open a season for the first time in his career.

has goals in back-to-back games to open a season for the first time in his career. With his goal on Oct. 9/25 vs CGY, Brock Boeser passed Markus Naslund for the most goals in season-opening games in franchise history (9).

passed Markus Naslund for the most goals in season-opening games in franchise history (9). Scoring the team’s fifth goal on Oct. 9/25 vs CGY, Brock Boeser passed Don Lever for the 10th most even-strength goals in franchise history (131).

TOP TIER

With an assist on Brock Boeser’s goal on Oct. 11/25 at EDM, Quinn Hughes recorded career point number 410, passing Alex Edler for the most in franchise history by a defenceman. Hughes reached the mark in 435 games, while Elder skated in 925 games to set the original mark.

recorded career point number 410, passing Alex Edler for the most in franchise history by a defenceman.

DEMMER TIME

Recording the win on Oct. 9/25 vs CGY, Thatcher Demko passed Richard Brodeur for the third-most wins by a goaltender in franchise history.

passed Richard Brodeur for the third-most wins by a goaltender in franchise history. Fresh off signing a three-year contract extension on July 1/25, Thatcher Demko enters the 2025.26 season one win away from passing Richard Brodeur for third on the Canucks all-time win list.

FOOTE IN THE DOOR

Recording his first win in his Head Coaching debut on Oct. 9/25 vs CGY, Adam Foote became the 14th coach in franchise history to win in his debut with the team.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Lukas Reichel acquired from Chicago in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round pick, Oct. 24

Teddy Blueger placed on Injured Reserve, retroactive to Oct. 19, Oct. 24

Tom Willander recalled from Abbotsford, Oct. 20

Nils Åman recalled from Abbotsford, Oct. 20

Jimmy Schuldt reassigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 20

Nils Höglander played on Long-Term Injured Reserve retroactive to Oct. 7, Oct. 20

Joseph LaBate recalled from Abbotsford, Oct. 20

Jimmy Schuldt recalled from Abbotsford, Oct. 20

Victor Mancini reassigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 20

Filip Chytil placed on Injured Reserve retroactive to Oct. 19, Oct. 20

Jonathan Lekkerimäki placed on Injured Reserve retroactive to Oct. 19, Oct. 20

Pierre-Olivier Joseph activated from Injured Reserve, Oct. 16

Derek Forbort placed on Injured Reserve retroactive to Oct. 11, Oct. 15

Max Sasson recalled from Abbotsford (AHL), Oct. 15

Braeden Cootes assigned to Seattle (WHL), Oct. 14

Pierre-Olivier Joseph placed on Injured Reserve retroactive to Sept. 30, Oct. 7

Victor Mancini recalled from Abbotsford, Oct. 7

Jett Woo placed on injured non-roster list, Oct. 6

Guillaume Brisebois placed on injured non-roster list, Oct. 6

Victor Mancini assigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 5

Tom Willander assigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 5

Max Sasson assigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 4

Nils Höglander placed on injured reserve, Oct. 4

Nils Åman assigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 4

THE LAST TIME…

The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Oct. 19/25 at WSH

The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Apr. 16/25 vs VGK

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Apr. 12/25 vs MIN

The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Oct. 19/25 at WSH

The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Jan. 21/25 vs BUF

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Apr. 12/25 vs MIN

The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Oct. 17/25 at CHI

The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Oct. 13/25 vs STL

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Jan. 8/25 at WSH

The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Apr. 14/25 vs SJS

The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Oct. 21/25 at PIT

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Mar. 20/25 at STL

The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Apr. 14/25 vs SJS

The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Oct. 23/25 at NSH

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Mar. 20/25 at STL

The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Oct. 17/25 at CHI

The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Oct. 23/25 at NSH

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Jan. 8/25 at WSH

2025.26 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS

Most Goals Scored, Game: 5, 2x, Latest Oct. 16/25 at DAL

Most Goals Scored, Period: 4, 2x, Latest Oct. 16/25 at DAL, 2nd period

Most Goals Allowed, Game: 5, Oct. 13/25 vs STL

Most Goals Allowed, Period: 3, 2x, Latest Oct. 21/25 at PIT, 2nd period

Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 1, 3x, Latest Oct. 23/25 at NSH

Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 1, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY

Most PPG Scored, Game: 2, Oct. 16/25 at DAL

Most PPG Allowed, Game: 2, 2x, Latest Oct. 21/25 at PIT

Most SHG Scored, Game: 1, Oct. 13/25 vs STL

Most SHG Allowed, Game: 1, Oct. 23/25 at NSH

Most Shots, Game: 32, Oct. 17/25 at CHI

Most Shots, Period: 13, Oct. 17/25 at CHI, 1st period

Most Shots, OT: 3, Oct. 17/25 at CHI

Fewest Shots, Game: 15, Oct. 11/25 at EDM

Fewest Shots, Period: 3, Oct. 21/25 at PIT, 2nd period

Fewest Shots, OT: 3, Oct. 17/25 at CHI

Most Shots Allowed, Game: 37, Oct. 11/25 at EDM

Most Shots Allowed, Period: 17, Oct. 13/25 vs STL, 2nd period

Most Shots Allowed, OT: 1, Oct. 17/25 at CHI

Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 18, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY

Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 5, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY, 3rd period

Fewest Shots Allowed, OT: 1, Oct. 17/25 at CHI

Most Hits, Game: 29, Oct. 13/25 vs STL

Fewest Hits, Game: 22, Oct. 19/25 at WSH

Most Blocked Shots, Game: 23, Oct. 19/25 at WSH

Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 10, Cot. 17/25 at CHI

Largest Margin of Victory: 4 goals, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY

Largest Margin of Defeat: 4 goals, Oct. 21/25 at PIT

Longest Win Streak: 2 games, Oct. 16-19/25 (3-0-0)

Longest Point Streak: 2 games, Oct. 16-19/25 (3-0-0)

Longest Winless Streak: 2 games, 2x, Latest Oct. 21-23/25 (0-2-0)

Longest Pointless Streak: 2 games, 2x, Latest Oct. 21-23/25 (0-2-0)

VANCOUVER 2025.26 RECORD WHEN…

Score 4+ Goals: 3-0-0

Score 3 Goals or Less: 1-4-0

Allow 4+ Goals: 0-2-0

Allow 3 Goals or Less: 4-2-0

Scoring First: 2-1-0

Allowing First Goal: 2-3-0

On 0 Days Rest: 1-0-0

On 1 Day Rest: 1-4-0

On 2 Days Rest: 1-0-0

On 3+ Days Rest: 1-0-0

Score a PPG: 3-0-0

Give up a PPG: 3-2-0

25 or More Shots on Goal: 3-1-0

Less than 25 shots: 1-3-0

THREE STARS – OCTOBER

Demko (15 pts)

Sherwood (10 pts)

Hughes (5 pts)

Chytil (5 pts)

Lankinen (5 pts)

Boeser (5 pts)

Myers (5 pts)

Garland (5 pts)

*5 points are awarded for each Three Stars Selection

UPCOMING SCHEDULE