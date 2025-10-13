Game Notes: Canucks vs. Blues

By Canucks Communications
Vancouver Canucks

CANUCKS VS BLUES

TV: Amazon Prime, FanDuel Sports Network Midwest

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

  • Tonight marks the first of three meetings between the Canucks and Blues this season: Oct. 13 (home), Oct. 30 (road), and Mar. 21 (home).
  • Vancouver is 80-100-18-9 all-time against St. Louis, including a 46-45-9-5 record at home.
  • The Canucks are 3-3-4 in their last 10 games against the Blues (1-1-3 in their last five).
  • Elias Pettersson leads all active Canucks skaters in scoring against St. Louis with 24 points (6-18-24) in 17 career games.
  • In 35 career games against the Blues, Evander Kane has 22 points (10-12-22).
  • Brock Boeser has 17 points (8-9-17) in 20 career games against St. Louis.
  • In 23 career games against the Blues, Conor Garland has 16 points (8-8-16).
  • Thatcher Demko is 3-2-3 with a 2.73 goals-against average, a .910 save percentage, and one shutout in eight career games against St. Louis.
  • Kevin Lankinen has appeared in four career games against the Blues, holding a record of 3-0-1 with a 2.71 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage.

QUICK NUMBERS

  • Brock Boeser has goals in each of the first two games of the 2025.26 season.
  • Jake DeBrusk has points in both of Vancouver’s games so far in 2025.26 (0-2-2).
  • In his last four games against St. Louis, Quinn Hughes has five points (0-5-5).
  • Elias Pettersson has five points (1-4-5) in his last three games against the Blues.

LAST MEETING MAR. 20/25: VAN 3 at STL 4 (OT)

Zack Bolduc opened the scoring for St. Louis with 4:13 remaining in the second…Kiefer Sherwood tied the game 1:11 into the third period…Filip Hronek and Marcus Pettersson had the assists…Brock Boeser gave Vancouver the lead 5:24 later…Nils Höglander and Elias Pettersson were awarded the assists…Tyler Tucker evened the game 2:53 later…Dylan Holloway gave the Blues the lead 24 seconds later…Boeser tied the game with four seconds remaining in regulation…Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes had the helpers…Philip Broberg scored the overtime winner 3:42 into the extra frame…Boeser had four shots…Sherwood had 10 hits…Tyler Myers blocked five shots…Kevin Lankinen made 25 saves.

2025.26 TEAM RANKS

 

VAN

STL

Goals For/Game

3.00 (t-18th)

2.00 (t-26th)

Goals Against/Game

2.00 (t-6th)

3.50 (t-18th)

Power Play %

0.0 (t-28th)

16.7 (t-19th)

Penalty Kill %

100.0 (t-1st)

77.8 (t-19th)

Penalty Min./Game

11:00 (t-21st)

11:30 (23rd)

*Rankings are accurate as of 12:00am PT on October 13, 2025

LAST GAME PLAYED – OCT. 11/25: VAN 1 at EDM 3

Noah Philp opened the scoring at 12:21 of the second period…Andrew Mangiapane doubled Edmonton’s lead with under a minute remaining in the second…Brock Boeser got Vancouver on the board 47 seconds into the third…Quinn Hughes and Jake DeBrusk had the helpers…Leon Draisaitl put home a shorthanded empty net goal with 1:13 remaining in the third…Conor Garland had three shots…Kiefer Sherwood and Evander Kane each had five hits…Tyler Myers blocked four shots…Thatcher Demko made 34 saves.

LAST 5 – vs ST. LOUIS

  • Mar. 20/25: VAN 3 at STL 4 (OT)
  • Jan. 27/25: VAN 5 at STL 2
  • Dec. 10/24: VAN 3 vs STL 4 (OT)
  • Jan. 24/24: VAN 3 vs STL 4 (OT)
  • Jan. 4/24: VAN 1 at STL 2

TOP TIER

  • With an assist on Brock Boeser’s goal on Oct. 11/25 at EDM, Quinn Hughes recorded career point number 410, passing Alex Edler for the most in franchise history by a defenceman.
    • Hughes reached the mark in 435 games, while Elder skated in 925 games to set the original mark.

BROCKSTAR

  • Getting on the board on Oct. 11/25 at EDM, Brock Boeser has goals in back-to-back games to open a season for the first time in his career.
  • With his goal on Oct. 9/25 vs CGY, Brock Boeser passed Markus Naslund for the most goals in season-opening games in franchise history (9).
  • Scoring the team’s fifth goal on Oct. 9/25 vs CGY, Brock Boeser passed Don Lever for the 10th most even-strength goals in franchise history (131).

DEMMER TIME

  • Recording the win on Oct. 9/25 vs CGY, Thatcher Demko passed Richard Brodeur for the third-most wins by a goaltender in franchise history.
  • Fresh off signing a three-year contract extension on July 1/25, Thatcher Demko enters the 2025.26 season one win away from passing Richard Brodeur for third on the Canucks all-time win list.

FOOTE IN THE DOOR

  • Recording his first win in his Head Coaching debut on Oct. 9/25 vs CGY, Adam Foote became the 14th coach in franchise history to win in his debut with the team.

HIGHWAY 1: ACTIVATED

  • With the naming of the team’s opening night roster on Oct. 6/25, five players who were a part of the Abbotsford Canucks Calder Cup Championship team last season will start the season in Vancouver.
    • With the recall of Victor Mancini on Oct. 7/25, Vancouver’s roster now features six players who were a part of Abbotsford’s Championship team.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

  • Pierre-Olivier Joseph placed on Injured Reserve retroactive to Sept. 30, Oct. 7
  • Victor Mancini recalled from Abbotsford, Oct. 7
  • Jett Woo placed on injured non-roster list, Oct. 6
  • Guillaume Brisebois placed on injured non-roster list, Oct. 6
  • Victor Mancini assigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 5
  • Tom Willander assigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 5
  • Max Sasson assigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 4
  • Nils Höglander placed on injured reserve, Oct. 4
  • Nils Åman assigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 4
  • Nikita Tolopilo assigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 4
  • Nils Åman placed on waivers, Oct. 3
  • Vitali Kravtsov assigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 3

THE LAST TIME…

  • The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Oct. 9/25 vs CGY
  • The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Apr. 16/25 vs VGK
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Apr. 12/25 vs MIN
  • The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Oct. 9/25 vs CGY
  • The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Jan. 21/25 vs BUF
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Apr. 12/25 vs MIN
  • The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Apr. 8/25 at DAL
  • The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Apr. 6/25 vs VGK
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Jan. 8/25 at WSH
  • The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Apr. 14/25 vs SJS
  • The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Oct. 11/25 at EDM
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Mar. 20/25 at STL
  • The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Apr. 14/25 vs SJS
  • The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Oct. 11/25 at EDM
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Mar. 20/25 at STL
  • The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Mar. 24/25 at NJD
  • The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Apr. 16/25 vs VGK
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Jan. 8/25 at WSH

2025.26 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS

  • Most Goals Scored, Game: 5, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY
  • Most Goals Scored, Period: 4, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY, 3rd period
  • Most Goals Allowed, Game: 3, Oct. 11/25 at EDM
  • Most Goals Allowed, Period: 2, Oct. 11/25 at EDM, 2nd period
  • Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 1, Oct. 11/25 at EDM
  • Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 1, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY
  • Most PPG Scored, Game: n/a
  • Most PPG Allowed, Game: n/a
  • Most SHG Scored, Game: n/a
  • Most SHG Allowed, Game: n/a
  • Most Shots, Game: 26, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY
  • Most Shots, Period: 10, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY, 3rd period
  • Most Shots, OT: n/a
  • Fewest Shots, Game: 15, Oct. 11/25 at EDM
  • Fewest Shots, Period: 4, Oct. 11/25 at EDM, 1st period
  • Fewest Shots, OT: n/a
  • Most Shots Allowed, Game: 37, Oct. 11/25 at EDM
  • Most Shots Allowed, Period: 14, Oct. 11/25 at EDM, 1st/2nd period
  • Most Shots Allowed, OT: n/a
  • Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 18, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY
  • Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 5, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY, 3rd period
  • Fewest Shots Allowed, OT: n/a
  • Most Hits, Game: 27, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY
  • Fewest Hits, Game: 26, Oct. 11/25 at EDM
  • Most Blocked Shots, Game: 18, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY
  • Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 14, Oct. 11/25 at EDM
  • Largest Margin of Victory: 4 goals, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY
  • Largest Margin of Defeat: 2 goals, Oct. 11/25 at EDM
  • Longest Win Streak: n/a
  • Longest Point Streak: n/a
  • Longest Winless Streak: n/a
  • Longest Pointless Streak: n/a

VANCOUVER 2025.26 RECORD WHEN…

  • Score 4+ Goals: 1-0-0
  • Score 3 Goals or Less: 0-1-0
  • Allow 4+ Goals: 0-0-0
  • Allow 3 Goals or Less: 1-1-0
  • Scoring First: 1-0-0
  • Allowing First Goal: 0-1-0
  • On 0 Days Rest: 0-0-0
  • On 1 Day Rest: 0-1-0
  • On 2 Days Rest: 0-0-0
  • On 3+ Days Rest: 1-0-0
  • Score a PPG: 0-0-0
  • Give up a PPG: 0-0-0
  • 25 or More Shots on Goal: 1-0-0
  • Less than 25 shots: 0-1-0

THREE STARS – OCTOBER

  • Demko (10 pts)
  • Chytil (5 pts)
  • Sherwood (5 pts)

*5 points are awarded for each Three Stars Selection

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

  • Thursday, October 16: Vancouver at Dallas, 5:00pm PT
  • Friday, October 17: Vancouver at Chicago, 5:30pm PT
  • Sunday, October 19: Vancouver at Washington, 9:30am PT
  • Tuesday, October 21: Vancouver at Pittsburgh, 4:00pm PT
  • Thursday, October 23: Vancouver at Nashville, 5:00pm PT

