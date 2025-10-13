Game Notes: Canucks vs. Blues

CANUCKS VS BLUES

TV: Amazon Prime, FanDuel Sports Network Midwest

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

Tonight marks the first of three meetings between the Canucks and Blues this season: Oct. 13 (home), Oct. 30 (road), and Mar. 21 (home).

Vancouver is 80-100-18-9 all-time against St. Louis, including a 46-45-9-5 record at home.

The Canucks are 3-3-4 in their last 10 games against the Blues (1-1-3 in their last five).

Elias Pettersson leads all active Canucks skaters in scoring against St. Louis with 24 points (6-18-24) in 17 career games.

In 35 career games against the Blues, Evander Kane has 22 points (10-12-22).

Brock Boeser has 17 points (8-9-17) in 20 career games against St. Louis.

In 23 career games against the Blues, Conor Garland has 16 points (8-8-16).

Thatcher Demko is 3-2-3 with a 2.73 goals-against average, a .910 save percentage, and one shutout in eight career games against St. Louis.

Kevin Lankinen has appeared in four career games against the Blues, holding a record of 3-0-1 with a 2.71 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage.

QUICK NUMBERS

Brock Boeser has goals in each of the first two games of the 2025.26 season.

Jake DeBrusk has points in both of Vancouver’s games so far in 2025.26 (0-2-2).

In his last four games against St. Louis, Quinn Hughes has five points (0-5-5).

Elias Pettersson has five points (1-4-5) in his last three games against the Blues.

LAST MEETING – MAR. 20/25: VAN 3 at STL 4 (OT)

Zack Bolduc opened the scoring for St. Louis with 4:13 remaining in the second…Kiefer Sherwood tied the game 1:11 into the third period…Filip Hronek and Marcus Pettersson had the assists…Brock Boeser gave Vancouver the lead 5:24 later…Nils Höglander and Elias Pettersson were awarded the assists…Tyler Tucker evened the game 2:53 later…Dylan Holloway gave the Blues the lead 24 seconds later…Boeser tied the game with four seconds remaining in regulation…Elias Pettersson and Quinn Hughes had the helpers…Philip Broberg scored the overtime winner 3:42 into the extra frame…Boeser had four shots…Sherwood had 10 hits…Tyler Myers blocked five shots…Kevin Lankinen made 25 saves.

2025.26 TEAM RANKS