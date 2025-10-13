Game Notes: Canucks vs. Blues

LAST GAME PLAYED – OCT. 11/25: VAN 1 at EDM 3
Noah Philp opened the scoring at 12:21 of the second period…Andrew Mangiapane doubled Edmonton’s lead with under a minute remaining in the second…Brock Boeser got Vancouver on the board 47 seconds into the third…Quinn Hughes and Jake DeBrusk had the helpers…Leon Draisaitl put home a shorthanded empty net goal with 1:13 remaining in the third…Conor Garland had three shots…Kiefer Sherwood and Evander Kane each had five hits…Tyler Myers blocked four shots…Thatcher Demko made 34 saves.
LAST 5 – vs ST. LOUIS
- Mar. 20/25: VAN 3 at STL 4 (OT)
- Jan. 27/25: VAN 5 at STL 2
- Dec. 10/24: VAN 3 vs STL 4 (OT)
- Jan. 24/24: VAN 3 vs STL 4 (OT)
- Jan. 4/24: VAN 1 at STL 2
TOP TIER
- With an assist on Brock Boeser’s goal on Oct. 11/25 at EDM, Quinn Hughes recorded career point number 410, passing Alex Edler for the most in franchise history by a defenceman.
- Hughes reached the mark in 435 games, while Elder skated in 925 games to set the original mark.
BROCKSTAR
- Getting on the board on Oct. 11/25 at EDM, Brock Boeser has goals in back-to-back games to open a season for the first time in his career.
- With his goal on Oct. 9/25 vs CGY, Brock Boeser passed Markus Naslund for the most goals in season-opening games in franchise history (9).
- Scoring the team’s fifth goal on Oct. 9/25 vs CGY, Brock Boeser passed Don Lever for the 10th most even-strength goals in franchise history (131).
DEMMER TIME
- Recording the win on Oct. 9/25 vs CGY, Thatcher Demko passed Richard Brodeur for the third-most wins by a goaltender in franchise history.
- Fresh off signing a three-year contract extension on July 1/25, Thatcher Demko enters the 2025.26 season one win away from passing Richard Brodeur for third on the Canucks all-time win list.
FOOTE IN THE DOOR
- Recording his first win in his Head Coaching debut on Oct. 9/25 vs CGY, Adam Foote became the 14th coach in franchise history to win in his debut with the team.
HIGHWAY 1: ACTIVATED
- With the naming of the team’s opening night roster on Oct. 6/25, five players who were a part of the Abbotsford Canucks Calder Cup Championship team last season will start the season in Vancouver.
- With the recall of Victor Mancini on Oct. 7/25, Vancouver’s roster now features six players who were a part of Abbotsford’s Championship team.
RECENT TRANSACTIONS
- Pierre-Olivier Joseph placed on Injured Reserve retroactive to Sept. 30, Oct. 7
- Victor Mancini recalled from Abbotsford, Oct. 7
- Jett Woo placed on injured non-roster list, Oct. 6
- Guillaume Brisebois placed on injured non-roster list, Oct. 6
- Victor Mancini assigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 5
- Tom Willander assigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 5
- Max Sasson assigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 4
- Nils Höglander placed on injured reserve, Oct. 4
- Nils Åman assigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 4
- Nikita Tolopilo assigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 4
- Nils Åman placed on waivers, Oct. 3
- Vitali Kravtsov assigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 3
THE LAST TIME…
- The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Oct. 9/25 vs CGY
- The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Apr. 16/25 vs VGK
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Apr. 12/25 vs MIN
- The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Oct. 9/25 vs CGY
- The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Jan. 21/25 vs BUF
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Apr. 12/25 vs MIN
- The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Apr. 8/25 at DAL
- The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Apr. 6/25 vs VGK
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Jan. 8/25 at WSH
- The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Apr. 14/25 vs SJS
- The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Oct. 11/25 at EDM
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Mar. 20/25 at STL
- The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Apr. 14/25 vs SJS
- The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Oct. 11/25 at EDM
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Mar. 20/25 at STL
- The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Mar. 24/25 at NJD
- The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Apr. 16/25 vs VGK
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Jan. 8/25 at WSH
2025.26 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS
- Most Goals Scored, Game: 5, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY
- Most Goals Scored, Period: 4, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY, 3rd period
- Most Goals Allowed, Game: 3, Oct. 11/25 at EDM
- Most Goals Allowed, Period: 2, Oct. 11/25 at EDM, 2nd period
- Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 1, Oct. 11/25 at EDM
- Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 1, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY
- Most PPG Scored, Game: n/a
- Most PPG Allowed, Game: n/a
- Most SHG Scored, Game: n/a
- Most SHG Allowed, Game: n/a
- Most Shots, Game: 26, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY
- Most Shots, Period: 10, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY, 3rd period
- Most Shots, OT: n/a
- Fewest Shots, Game: 15, Oct. 11/25 at EDM
- Fewest Shots, Period: 4, Oct. 11/25 at EDM, 1st period
- Fewest Shots, OT: n/a
- Most Shots Allowed, Game: 37, Oct. 11/25 at EDM
- Most Shots Allowed, Period: 14, Oct. 11/25 at EDM, 1st/2nd period
- Most Shots Allowed, OT: n/a
- Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 18, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY
- Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 5, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY, 3rd period
- Fewest Shots Allowed, OT: n/a
- Most Hits, Game: 27, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY
- Fewest Hits, Game: 26, Oct. 11/25 at EDM
- Most Blocked Shots, Game: 18, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY
- Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 14, Oct. 11/25 at EDM
- Largest Margin of Victory: 4 goals, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY
- Largest Margin of Defeat: 2 goals, Oct. 11/25 at EDM
- Longest Win Streak: n/a
- Longest Point Streak: n/a
- Longest Winless Streak: n/a
- Longest Pointless Streak: n/a
VANCOUVER 2025.26 RECORD WHEN…
- Score 4+ Goals: 1-0-0
- Score 3 Goals or Less: 0-1-0
- Allow 4+ Goals: 0-0-0
- Allow 3 Goals or Less: 1-1-0
- Scoring First: 1-0-0
- Allowing First Goal: 0-1-0
- On 0 Days Rest: 0-0-0
- On 1 Day Rest: 0-1-0
- On 2 Days Rest: 0-0-0
- On 3+ Days Rest: 1-0-0
- Score a PPG: 0-0-0
- Give up a PPG: 0-0-0
- 25 or More Shots on Goal: 1-0-0
- Less than 25 shots: 0-1-0
THREE STARS – OCTOBER
- Demko (10 pts)
- Chytil (5 pts)
- Sherwood (5 pts)
*5 points are awarded for each Three Stars Selection
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
- Thursday, October 16: Vancouver at Dallas, 5:00pm PT
- Friday, October 17: Vancouver at Chicago, 5:30pm PT
- Sunday, October 19: Vancouver at Washington, 9:30am PT
- Tuesday, October 21: Vancouver at Pittsburgh, 4:00pm PT
- Thursday, October 23: Vancouver at Nashville, 5:00pm PT