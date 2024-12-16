Game Notes: Canucks vs. Avalanche

LAST GAME PLAYED – DEC. 14/24: VAN 1 vs BOS 5

Brad Marchand opened the scoring for the Bruins at 5:12 of the first period…Morgan Geekie added another less than three minutes later…Pavel Zacha and Marc McLaughlin added goals in the second…David Pastrňák scored early in the third for Boston…Max Sasson scored his first career goal at 10:13 of the third…J.T. Miller had the lone assist…Conor Garland had four shots…Miller had seven hits…Noah Juulsen blocked four shots…Thatcher Demko made 23 saves.

LAST 5 – vs COLORADO

Mar. 13/24: VAN 3 vs COL 4 (OT)

Feb. 20/24: VAN 1 at COL 3

Nov. 22/23: VAN 2 at COL 5

Jan. 20/23: VAN 1 vs COL 4

Jan. 5/23: VAN 4 vs COL 2

PUSH IT TO THE MAX

Scoring his first career NHL goal on Dec. 14 vs BOS, Max Sasson became the second Canuck to score their first NHL goal this season, following Jonathan Lekkerimäki on Nov. 14 vs NYI.

became the second Canuck to score their first NHL goal this season, following Jonathan Lekkerimäki on Nov. 14 vs NYI. Recording an assist in his second-career game on Nov. 27/24 at PIT, Max Sasson became the first Canucks player to begin their career with points in at least two straight games since Elias Pettersson.

became the first Canucks player to begin their career with points in at least two straight games since Elias Pettersson. Making his NHL debut on Nov. 23/24 at OTT, Max Sasson became the 46th player in franchise history to record a point in his NHL debut.

QUINN-TASTIC

Recording two assists on Dec. 12/24 vs FLA, Quinn Hughes now has 81 points since the start of 2024, and became the seventh defenceman in NHL history to record consecutive calendar years with at least 80 points.

now has 81 points since the start of 2024, and became the seventh defenceman in NHL history to record consecutive calendar years with at least 80 points. Scoring his seventh goal of the season on Dec. 8/24 vs TBL, Quinn Hughes now has 50 in his career, passing Adrian Aucoin for the 10th most in franchise history.

now has 50 in his career, passing Adrian Aucoin for the 10th most in franchise history. Putting home the 50th goal of his career on Dec. 8/24 vs TBL, Quinn Hughes became both the second fastest defenceman to 50 goals with the franchise and second youngest to 50 goals with the Canucks, behind Rick Lanz in both instances.

became both the second fastest defenceman to 50 goals with the franchise and second youngest to 50 goals with the Canucks, behind Rick Lanz in both instances. With two assists on Dec. 6/24 vs CBJ, Quinn Hughes reached the 30-point mark in just his 25th game, the second-fewest number of games to do so in franchise history, trailing only himself (19 games, 2023.24).

reached the 30-point mark in just his 25th game, the second-fewest number of games to do so in franchise history, trailing only himself (19 games, 2023.24). Chipping in with two assists on Dec. 6/24 vs CBJ, Quinn Hughes joined Connor McDavid, Nikita Kucherov, and Nathan MacKinnon as the only players with 100 or more assists since the start of the 2023.24 season.

joined Connor McDavid, Nikita Kucherov, and Nathan MacKinnon as the only players with 100 or more assists since the start of the 2023.24 season. Recording a league-leading nine points (1-8-9) in four games from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1, Quinn Hughes was named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week.

was named the NHL’s Second Star of the Week. With three assists on Dec. 1/24 at DET, Quinn Hughes passed Alex Edler for the most assists by a defenceman in franchise history (313).

passed Alex Edler for the most assists by a defenceman in franchise history (313). By recording three assists on Dec. 1/24 at DET, Quinn Hughes passed Roman Josi for the second-most three-point games by a defenceman since the start of the 2019.20 season (30). Cale Makar tops the list (33).

passed Roman Josi for the second-most three-point games by a defenceman since the start of the 2019.20 season (30). Cale Makar tops the list (33). Opening the scoring just 34 seconds into the game on Nov. 19/24 vs NYR, Quinn Hughes tied Jyrki Lumme and Dan Hamhuis for the fourth-fastest goal by a defenceman to open a game in franchise history.

tied Jyrki Lumme and Dan Hamhuis for the fourth-fastest goal by a defenceman to open a game in franchise history. Recording one assists on Nov. 16/24 vs CHI, Quinn Hughes reached the 350-point mark in his 381st career game, the ninth-fewest games to reach the 350-point mark by a defenceman in NHL history.

JAKE ‘N BAKE

Thanks to a goal on Dec. 12/24 vs FLA, Jake DeBrusk now has 14 goals since November 2, tied for the second-most in the NHL.

now has 14 goals since November 2, tied for the second-most in the NHL. With a goal on Dec. 3/24 at MIN, Jake DeBrusk now has 11 road goals this season, tied with five other players for the second-most in the NHL.

now has 11 road goals this season, tied with five other players for the second-most in the NHL. Recording his second career hat-trick on Dec. 1/24 at DET, Jake DeBrusk became the eighth player in Canucks history to finish a regular-season hat-trick with an overtime goal.

became the eighth player in Canucks history to finish a regular-season hat-trick with an overtime goal. Returning to Boston on Nov. 26/24 for the first time since signing with Vancouver on July 1, Jake DeBrusk continued his strong play on the road, scoring in his fifth-consecutive road contest, helping the Canucks to improve to 5-0-0 on the road when he scores (now 6-0-0 after scoring on Nov. 29/24 at BUF).

BOES-T IN CLASS

Scoring a goal in his 500th career game on Dec. 12/24 vs FLA, Brock Boeser became the 14th player in Canucks history to score a goal in his 500th career game.

became the 14th player in Canucks history to score a goal in his 500th career game. Recording a goal and an assist on Dec. 6/24 vs CBJ, Brock Boeser reached the 400-point mark in his career, becoming the 15th player in Canucks history to record at least 400 points with the franchise. He also became the 10th player from the 2015 draft class to hit the milestone.

KEVIN BLANKINEN

Recording a shutout on Dec. 12/24 vs FLA, Kevin Lankinen tied Connor Hellebuyck and Sam Montembeault for the most among goaltenders in 2024.25 and set a new career-high for most shutouts in a season.

tied Connor Hellebuyck and Sam Montembeault for the most among goaltenders in 2024.25 and set a new career-high for most shutouts in a season. Defeating Detroit in overtime on Dec. 1/24, Kevin Lankinen tied Evgeni Nabokov (2007.08) and Carey Price (2014.15) for the third-longest road winning streak in NHL history (10 games).

tied Evgeni Nabokov (2007.08) and Carey Price (2014.15) for the third-longest road winning streak in NHL history (10 games). With his victory on Dec. 1/24 at DET, Kevin Lankinen is now 10-0-0 on the road this season, passing Glenn Hall (1965.66) and Cam Talbot (2023.24) for the most road wins to start a season in NHL history.

is now 10-0-0 on the road this season, passing Glenn Hall (1965.66) and Cam Talbot (2023.24) for the most road wins to start a season in NHL history. Stopping all 32 shots he faced on Nov. 26/24 at BOS, Kevin Lankinen became the second Canucks goaltender to post a shutout against the Bruins, joining Corey Hirsch.

became the second Canucks goaltender to post a shutout against the Bruins, joining Corey Hirsch. Recording his fifth-career shutout on Nov. 26/24 at BOS, Kevin Lankinen is now 8-0-0 on the road to start the 2024.25 season, the fifth goaltender in NHL history to start a season with such record.

5 CANUCKS, 4 NATIONS

As announced on Wednesday, Dec. 4, Elias Pettersson, J.T. Miller, and Kevin Lankinen will join Quinn Hughes and Rick Tocchet in representing their countries at the 4 Nations Face-Off, taking place from February 12-20 in Montreal, QC and Boston, MA.

PETTERSSZN

Recording his seventh multi-point game of the season on Dec. 3/24 at MIN, Elias Pettersson now has 115 such games in his career, passing Todd Bertuzzi and entering the Top 10 most multi-point games in franchise history.

now has 115 such games in his career, passing Todd Bertuzzi and entering the Top 10 most multi-point games in franchise history. Assisting on two goals on Nov. 23/24 at OTT, Elias Pettersson now has 22 points (10-12-22) in 14 career games against Ottawa (1.57 P/GP), the fourth-highest points-per-game rate amongst active players (min. 5 GP).

now has 22 points (10-12-22) in 14 career games against Ottawa (1.57 P/GP), the fourth-highest points-per-game rate amongst active players (min. 5 GP). Recording two assists on Nov. 23/24 vat OTT, Elias Pettersson passed Dennis Kearns for the 10th-most multi-assist games in franchise history (54).

passed Dennis Kearns for the 10th-most multi-assist games in franchise history (54). With a goal and an assist on Nov. 12/24 vs CGY, Elias Pettersson has 421 career points, passing Bo Horvat for 10th on the franchise’s all-time scoring list.

SHOOTER SUTER

With his 66th career goal on Dec. 1/24 at DET, Pius Suter tied Sven Baertschi for the seventh-most goals by a Swiss-born player in NHL history.

tied Sven Baertschi for the seventh-most goals by a Swiss-born player in NHL history. Scoring his second goal of the game with just 26 seconds remaining in regulation on Nov. 2/24 at SJS, Pius Suter recorded the sixth-latest game-winning goal on the road in Canucks franchise history.

recorded the sixth-latest game-winning goal on the road in Canucks franchise history. With two goals on Nov. 2/24 at SJS, Pius Suter now has seven goals in seven-career games against the Sharks, including four in three games as a member of the Canucks.

ROAD WARRIORS

Emerging victorious on Nov. 26/24 at BOS, the Vancouver Canucks extended their road win streak to eight games, tied for the second-longest run in franchise history.

extended their road win streak to eight games, tied for the second-longest run in franchise history. Defeating Ottawa by a score of 4-3 on Nov. 23/24, the Canucks have begun the 2024.25 season 7-1-0 on the road for the first time in franchise history.

BESTING THE BLACKHAWKS

Defeating Chicago by a score of 4-1 on Nov. 16/24, the Vancouver Canucks have now won nine consecutive games in regulation against the Blackhawks dating back to 2022, tied for the longest such streak in franchise history (vs SJS from 1991-92 and vs WSH from 1974-76 are the others).

HIT ME WITH YOUR BEST SHOT

Scoring his first career NHL goal on Nov. 14/24 vs NYI, Jonathan Lekkerimäki became the 490th player to score a goal in a Canucks uniform.

became the 490th player to score a goal in a Canucks uniform. With his goal on Nov. 14 vs NYI registering at 93.38 mph, Jonathan Lekkerimäki recorded the seventh-hardest goal (as of Nov. 14) in 2024.25.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Aatu Räty reassigned to Abbotsford, Dec. 15

Artūrs Šilovs recalled from Abbotsford on emergency basis, Dec. 14.

Max Sasson recalled from Abbotsford, Dec. 14

Aatu Räty recalled from Abbotsford, Dec. 14

Mark Friedman recalled from Abbotsford, Dec. 14

Max Sasson reassigned to Abbotsford, Dec. 13

Aatu Räty reassigned to Abbotsford, Dec. 13

Mark Friedman reassigned to Abbotsford, Dec. 13

J.T. Miller placed on the Active Roster, Dec. 12

Derek Forbort activated from Injured Reserve, Dec. 12

Mark Friedman recalled from Abbotsford, Dec. 12

Mark Friedman reassigned to Abbotsford, Dec. 11

Max Sasson recalled from Abbotsford, Dec. 10

Max Sasson reassigned to Abbotsford, Dec. 9

Artūrs Šilovs reassigned to Abbotsford, Dec. 8

Thatcher Demko activated from season-opening injured non-roster, Dec. 6

Cole McWard reassigned to Abbotsford, Dec. 6

Jonathan Lekkerimäki reassigned to Abbotsford, Dec. 6

Max Sasson recalled from Abbotsford, Dec. 5

Filip Hronek placed on LTIR retroactive to November 27, Dec. 5

Cole McWard recalled from Abbotsford, Dec. 5

Jonathan Lekkerimäki recalled from Abbotsford, Dec. 5

Max Sasson reassigned to Abbotsford, Dec. 4

THE LAST TIME…

The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Dec. 12/24 vs FLA

The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Dec. 8/24 vs TBL

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Dec. 3/24 at MIN

The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Dec. 12/24 vs FLA

The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Feb. 19/24 at MIN

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Dec. 3/24 at MIN

The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Dec. 6/24 vs CBJ

The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Dec. 14/24 vs BOS

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Dec. 10/24 vs STL

The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Feb. 24/24 vs BOS

The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Dec. 14/24 vs BOS

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Dec. 10/24 vs STL

The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Nov. 26/24 at BOS

The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Nov. 19/24 vs NYR

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Oct. 11/24 vs PHI

The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Dec. 6/24 vs CBJ

The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Nov. 19/24 vs NYR

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Dec. 21/23 at DAL

2024.25 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS

Most Goals Scored, Game: 6, Oct. 22/24 at CHI

Most Goals Scored, Period: 4, 3x, Latest Oct. 26/24 vs PIT, 2nd period

Most Goals Allowed, Game: 7, Nov. 9/24 vs EDM

Most Goals Allowed, Period: 4, 2x, Latest Nov. 27/24 at PIT, 1st period

Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 0, Oct. 30/24 vs NJD

Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 0, 3x, Latest Dec. 12/24 vs FLA

Most PPG Scored, Game: 2, 3x, Latest Dec. 1/24 at DET

Most PPG Allowed, Game: 2, 3x, Latest Dec. 8/24 vs TBL

Most SHG Scored, Game: 0

Most SHG Allowed, Game: 1, 3x, Latest Dec. 10/24 vs STL

Most Shots, Game: 37, Nov. 5/24 at ANA

Most Shots, Period: 20, Nov. 14/24 vs NYI, 3rd period

Most Shots, OT: 3, 2x, Latest Dec. 1/24 at DET

Fewest Shots, Game: 15, Nov. 26/24 at BOS

Fewest Shots, Period: 2, Dec. 6/24 vs CBJ, 1st period

Fewest Shots, OT: 0, 2x, Latest Oct. 28/24 vs CAR

Most Shots Allowed, Game: 34, 2x, Latest Nov. 29/24 at BUF

Most Shots Allowed, Period: 18, 2x, Latest Dec. 8/24 vs TBL, 2nd period

Most Shots Allowed, OT: 3, Dec. 3/24 at MIN

Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 22, Nov. 5/24 at ANA

Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 2, Nov. 17/24 vs NSH, 3rd period

Fewest Shots Allowed, OT: 0, Oct. 17/24 at FLA

Most Hits, Game: 43, Oct. 30/24 vs NJD

Fewest Hits, Game: 13, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY

Most Blocked Shots, Game: 26, Nov. 26/24 at BOS

Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 7, Nov. 5/24 at ANA

Largest Margin of Victory: 4 goals, 2x, Latest Dec. 12/24 vs FLA

Largest Margin of Defeat: 6 goals, Oct. 30/24 vs NJD

Longest Win Streak: 4 games, Oct. 17-26/24

Longest Point Streak: 5 games, Oct. 17-28/24 (4-0-1)

Longest Winless Streak: 3 games. Oct. 9-15/24 (0-1-2)

Longest Pointless Streak: 2 games, Nov. 17-19/24

VANCOUVER 2024.25 RECORD WHEN…

Score 4+ Goals: 10-1-1

Score 3 Goals or Less: 5-8-4

Allow 4+ Goals: 1-9-3

Allow 3 Goals or Less: 14-0-2

Scoring First: 6-3-4

Allowing First Goal: 9-6-1

On 0 Days Rest: 0-2-0

On 1 Day Rest: 7-6-4

On 2 Days Rest: 6-0-0

On 3+ Days Rest: 2-1-1

Score a PPG: 10-3-3

Give up a PPG: 4-7-3

25 or More Shots on Goal: 9-5-4

Less than 25 shots: 6-4-1

THREE STARS – DECEMBER

Lankinen – 15 pts

Hughes – 10 pts

Miller – 5 pts

DeBrusk – 5 pts

Boeser – 5 pts

Garland – 5 pts

Sasson – 5 pts

NOVEMBER WINNER – DeBrusk (20 pts)

OCTOBER WINNER – Lankinen (25 pts)

*5 points are awarded for each Three Stars Selection