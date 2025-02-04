Game Notes: Canucks vs. Avalanche

CANUCKS VS AVALANCHE

TV: Sportsnet Pacific, Altitude

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

Tonight marks the second of three meetings between the Canucks and Avalanche this season: Dec. 16 (home, 3-1 W), Feb. 4 (home), and Apr. 10 (road).

Vancouver is 79-68-15-14 all-time against Colorado, including a 42-32-7-8 record at home.

The Canucks are 4-5-1 in their last 10 games against the Avalanche (1-3-1 in their last 5).

Brock Boeser leads all active Canucks skaters in scoring against Colorado with 15 points (6-9-15) in 17 games.

In 15 career games against the Avalanche, Elias Pettersson has 13 points (3-10-13).

Jake DeBrusk has eight points (6-2-8) in 13 career games against Colorado.

In 20 career games against the Avalanche, Conor Garland has seven points (4-3-7).

Thatcher Demko is 2-4-1 with a 3.65 goals-against average and an .874 save percentage in seven career games against Colorado.

Kevin Lankinen holds a record of 0-3-0 with a 5.13 goals-against average and an .864 save percentage in three career appearances against the Avalanche.

QUICK NUMBERS

Quinn Hughes has 12 points (5-7-12) in his last eight games. Hughes leads all defencemen in assists (45), points per game (1.26), and points (59).

Kiefer Sherwood has six points (5-1-6) in his last five games against the Avalanche, including a hat trick on Dec. 16/24.

Pius Suter has four points (3-1-4) in his last four games.

Elias Pettersson has three points (0-3-3) in his last four games.

LAST MEETING – DEC. 16/24: VAN 3 vs COL 1

Kiefer Sherwood opened the scoring with 3:46 remaining in the first…Danton Heinen and Pius Suter recorded the assists…Sherwood recorded his second of the night shorthanded at 16:04 of the second...the goal was unassisted…Sherwood scored his third goal of the game, completing his first career hat-trick, with an empty netter with 2:35 remaining in the third…Quinn Hughes had the lone assist…Valeri Nichushkin got Colorado on the board with 46 seconds remaining…Sherwood led the team with seven shots…J.T. Miller had six hits…Carson Soucy, Noah Juulsen, Tyler Myers, and Jake DeBrusk each had two blocked shots…Thatcher Demko made 30 saves.

2024.25 TEAM RANKS