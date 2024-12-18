Game Notes: Canucks at Utah

CANUCKS AT UTAH HOCKEY CLUB
TV: Sportsnet Pacific, Sportsnet One, Utah16, TVAS
Radio: Sportsnet 650
MATCH-UP INFO
- Tonight marks the first of three meetings between the Canucks and Utah this season: Dec. 18 (road), Feb. 23 (road), and Mar. 16 (home).
- This is Vancouver’s first matchup against the Utah Hockey Club in franchise history.
QUICK NUMBERS
- Quinn Hughes has 15 points (3-12-15) in his last 10 games.
- Elias Pettersson has 11 points (2-9-11) in his last 10 games.
- Jake DeBrusk has eight points (7-1-8) in his last eight games.
- J.T. Miller has eight points (1-7-8) in his last seven games.
- Kiefer Sherwood has five goals in his last six games, including at hat-trick on Dec. 16 vs Colorado.
2024.25 TEAM RANKS