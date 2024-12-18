Game Notes: Canucks at Utah

LAST GAME PLAYED – DEC. 16/24: VAN 3 vs COL 1

Kiefer Sherwood opened the scoring with 3:46 remaining in the first…Danton Heinen and Pius Suter recorded the assists…Sherwood recorded his second of the night shorthanded at 16:04 of the second...the goal was unassisted…Sherwood scored his third goal of the game, completing his first career hat-trick, with an empty netter with 2:35 remaining in the third…Quinn Hughes had the lone assist…Valeri Nichushkin got Colorado on the board with 46 seconds remaining…Sherwood led the team with seven shots…J.T. Miller had six hits…Carson Soucy, Noah Juulsen, Tyler Myers, and Jake DeBrusk each had two blocked shots…Thatcher Demko made 30 saves.

FIRST TIME FOR EVERYTHING