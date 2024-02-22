Game Notes: Canucks at Kraken

CANUCKS AT KRAKEN

TV: Sportsnet Pacific, ROOT Northwest

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

Tonight marks the final meeting between the Canucks and Kraken this season: Nov. 18 (home, 4-3 L), Nov. 24 (road, 5-1 W), and Feb. 22 (road)

Vancouver is 7-3-0 all-time against Kraken, including a 4-1-0 record on the road and 2-3-0 record in their last five games.

Conor Garland leads all active Canucks skaters in scoring against Seattle with 12 points (4-8-12) in 10 career games.

In 10 career games against the Kraken, Elias Pettersson has 11 points (4-7-11).

Elias Lindholm has 10 points (3-7-10) in 10 career games against Seattle.

Quinn Hughes has recorded nine points (2-7-9) in nine career games against the Kraken.

Thatcher Demko is 5-1-0 with a 2.52 GAA and a .915 save percentage in six career games against Seattle.

In two career games (1-1-0), Casey DeSmith has a 1.51 GAA and a .948 save percentage versus the Kraken.

QUICK NUMBERS

Elias Pettersson has 12 points (4-8-12) in his last 10 games.

Quinn Hughes has registered 18 points (1-17-18) in his last 15 games, totaling 69 points overall this season (12-57-69). He currently ranks 1st in the league for points amongst defencemen.

J.T. Miller ranks 4th in the league in primary assists with 34.

Filip Hronek (+35) is currently 2nd in the league in +/-.

Thatcher Demko is currently tied for the league lead in wins (30). Demko is fourth in the league (min. 30 starts) with a .918 save percentage.

The Vancouver Canucks currently rank 1st in the league and have the highest goal differential (+56) this season. The Canucks currently have the most wins (31) when leading after two periods, have opened the scoring 38 times this season (leading the NHL), and have the most wins when scoring first (28).

LAST MEETING – NOV. 24/23: VAN 5 at SEA 1

Teddy Blueger scored a shorthanded goal (unassisted) at 5:05 in the first period to open the scoring for the game...With this goal, he recorded his 100th career point...Dakota Joshua registered his third goal of the season...Conor Garland and Nils Åman were credited with the assists...Garland recorded his 200th career point on the play...Sam Lafferty scored his fifth goal of the season at 9:43 in the third period...Filip Hronek and Quinn Hughes posted the assists...Hughes extended his point streak to 10 games (4-12-16)...Nils Hoglander registered a goal at 12:38 in the third period to extend his point streak to five games (4-1-5), the longest of his career...Åman was credited with the lone assist on the play...Åman recorded his first career two assist game and third career two point game...Ilya Mikheyev extended the lead with a goal at 17:30 in the third period, Garland and Tyler Myers assisted the goal...10 Canucks were on the scoresheet...Thatcher Demko faced 24 shots and saved 23...Brock Boeser (4) led the team in shots...Joshua (3) and Myers (3) co-led the team in hits.

