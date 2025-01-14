Game Notes: Canucks at Jets

GAMEDAY - TEMPLATE - 1 - CDC (25)
By Canucks Communications
@Canucks Vancouver Canucks

CANUCKS AT JETS

TV: Sportsnet Pacific, TSN3

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

  • Tonight marks the first of three meetings between the Canucks and Jets this season: Jan. 14 (road), Mar. 18 (home), and Mar. 30 (road).
  • Vancouver is 20-27-1-2 all-time against Winnipeg, including a 9-16-0-1 record on the road.
  • The Canucks are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games against the Jets (1-4-0 in their last 5).
  • J.T. Miller leads all active Canucks skaters in scoring against Winnipeg with 21 points (10-11-21) in 30 games.
  • In 17 career games against the Jets, Elias Pettersson has 14 points (7-7-14).
  • Brock Boeser has 13 points (4-9-13) in 24 career games against Winnipeg.
  • In 12 career games against the Jets, Conor Garland has 10 points (5-5-10).
  • Thatcher Demko is 6-6-0 with a 2.29 goals-against average and a .928 save percentage in 12 career starts against Winnipeg.
  • Kevin Lankinen has yet to face the Jets in his career.

QUICK NUMBERS

  • Quinn Hughes has 10 points (2-8-10) in his last six games. Hughes leads all defenceman in assists (38) and points per game (1.24).
  • J.T. Miller has 10 points (2-8-10) in his last 10 games.
  • Brock Boeser has eight points (7-1-8) in his last 10 games.
  • Elias Pettersson has three points (2-1-3) in his last three games.

LAST MEETING – APR. 18/24: VAN 2 at WPG 4

Conor Garland opened scoring for the game with his 20th goal of the season at 5:22 in the first period…the goal went unassisted…Winnipeg scored two straight…Elias Lindholm scored a goal on the powerplay at 17:11 in the second period to tie the game…Quinn Hughes and Conor Garland were credited with the assists…The Jets answered back with two more goals…Ilya Mikheyev and Lindholm led the team in shots (3)…Tyler Myers and Nikita Zadorov led the team in hits (4).

2024.25 TEAM RANKS

 

VAN

WPG

Goals For/Game

2.93 (19th)

3.55 (3rd)

Goals Against/Game

3.07 (17th)

2.45 (2nd)

Power Play %

22.2 (14th)

32.3 (1st)

Penalty Kill %

81.5 (12th)

79.0 (t-15th)

Penalty Min./Game

9:21 (24th)

8:23 (15th)

*Rankings are accurate as of 6:00am PT on January 14, 2025

LAST GAME PLAYED – JAN. 11/25: VAN 3 at TOR 0

Brock Boeser opened the scoring 31 seconds into the first period…Tyler Myers and Elias Pettersson had the assists…Quinn Hughes doubled the lead with 1:48 remaining in the second…Kiefer Sherwood made it 3-0 just 47 seconds into the third…Hughes and Myers had the helpers…Conor Garland had four shots…Sherwood had five hits…Pettersson and Hughes each blocked five shots…Kevin Lankinen made 20 saves for his fourth shutout of the season.

LAST 5 – vs WINNIPEG

  • Apr. 18/24: VAN 2 at WPG 4
  • Mar. 9/24: VAN 5 vs WPG 0
  • Feb. 17/24: VAN 2 vs WPG 4
  • Jan. 8/23: VAN 4 at WPG 7
  • Dec. 29/22: VAN 2 at WPG 4

QUINN-TASTIC

  • Scoring the team’s second goal of the game on Jan. 11/25 at TOR, Quinn Hughes passed Kevin McCarthy for the ninth most goals by a defenceman in Canucks history (52).
  • Playing in his 200th career road game on Jan. 10/25 at CAR, Quinn Hughes has 188 points (22-166-188) in those 200 games, the fourth-most by a defenceman in NHL history, behind Bobby Orr, Paul Coffey, and Ray Bourque.
  • Credited with an assist on Conor Garland’s second period goal on Jan. 8/25 at WSH, Quinn Hughes passed Alex Edler for the most road points by a defenceman in franchise history (22-166-188 in 199 GP).
  • With two assists on Jan. 6/25 vat MTL, Quinn Hughes now has 326 career assists in his first 400 regular season games. The only defencemen with more assists in their first 400 career regular season games are Bobby Orr and Paul Coffey.
  • Recording two assists on Dec. 23/24 vs SJS, Quinn Hughes now has 75 career multi-assist games (now 76), the fifth most in franchise history.
  • Scoring a goal and adding two assists on Dec. 21/24 vs OTT, Quinn Hughes tied the franchise record (set by himself in 2023.24) for the fewest games to 40 points in a season by a defenceman (33 games). He also became the seventh defenceman in NHL history to accomplish this feat multiple times, joining Paul Coffey, Bobby Orr, Denis Potvin, Brian Leetch, Randy Carlyle, and Steve Duchesne.
  • Recording two assists on Dec. 18/24 at UTA, Quinn Hughes reached the 70-assist mark in 2024, becoming the fifth defenceman in NHL history to record multiple calendar years with at least 70 assists, joining Paul Coffey, Bobby, Orr, Ray Bourque, and Brian Leetch.
  • With an assist on Dec. 16/24 vs COL, Quinn Hughes now has 28 assists through 30 games this season, tied for the third-most assists through 30 games in a season in franchise history.
  • Recording two assists on Dec. 12/24 vs FLA, Quinn Hughes now has 81 points since the start of 2024, and became the seventh defenceman in NHL history to record consecutive calendar years with at least 80 points.
  • Scoring his seventh goal of the season on Dec. 8/24 vs TBL, Quinn Hughes now has 50 in his career, passing Adrian Aucoin for the 10th most in franchise history.
  • Putting home the 50th goal of his career on Dec. 8/24 vs TBL, Quinn Hughes became both the second fastest defenceman to 50 goals with the franchise and second youngest to 50 goals with the Canucks, behind Rick Lanz in both instances.

KEVIN BLANKINEN

  • Shutting out the Maple Leafs on Jan. 11/25, Kevin Lankinen recorded the seventh shutout of his career, tying Ville Husso, Ukko-Pekka Luukonen, and Jussi Markkanen for the 10th most shutouts by a Finnish goaltender in NHL history.
  • Entering in relief on Jan. 2/25 vs SEA, Kevin Lankinen secured his 11th road win of the season, becoming the first goaltender in franchise history with as many wins in his first 14 road appearances of a season.
  • Recording a shutout on Dec. 12/24 vs FLA, Kevin Lankinen tied Connor Hellebuyck and Sam Montembeault for the most among goaltenders in 2024.25 (now tied for third) and set a new career-high for most shutouts in a season.

BOES-T IN CLASS

  • Getting on the board just 31 seconds into the first period on Jan. 11/25 at TOR, Brock Boeser tallied his fifth career opening-minute goal, tying Trevor Linden, Henrik Sedin, and Tony Tanti for the third most in franchise history.
  • Scoring his 15th goal of the season on Jan. 11/25 at TOR, Brock Boeser broke a tie with Alex Burrows for the 10th most goals in franchise history (194).
  • With his power play goal on Dec. 31/24 at CGY, Brock Boeser tied Pavel Bure for seventh on the franchise’s all-time power play goals list (69) and tied Alex Burrows for the 10th-most goals in franchise history (193).
  • Scoring two goals on Dec. 28/24 vs SEA, Brock Boeser recorded the 31st multi-goal game of his career, good for sixth in franchise history.
  • Opening the scoring on Dec. 28.24 vs SEA, Brock Boeser passed Bo Horvat for the eighth-most power play goals in franchise history (68).
  • With his two-goal performance on Dec. 21/24 vs OTT, Brock Boeser became the seventh player in Canucks history to have 30 or more multi-goal games.
  • By scoring the game-tying goal with 4:50 remaining in regulation on Dec. 21/24 vs OTT, Brock Boeser tied Daniel Sedin for the third-most game-tying goals in the final five minutes of regulation (7). Elias Pettersson and Markus Naslund lead the list (8).

IT’S MILLER TIME

  • Recording four points on Jan. 6/25 at MTL, J.T. Miller broke a tie with Stan Smyl, Thomas Gradin, Cliff Ronning, and Markus Naslund for the seventh-most four-point games in franchise history (9).
  • Credited with an assist on Jonathan Lekkerimäki’s second period goal on Jan. 6/25 at MTL, J.T. Miller tied Todd Bertuzzi for the 10th-most three-point games in franchise history (33).
  • With his first goal on Jan. 6/25 at MTL, J.T. Miller reaching the 150-goal mark in his Canucks career, becoming the eighth player in franchise history to accomplish the feat in fewer than 400 games, and the first since Elias Pettersson.

JAKE ‘N BAKE

  • Thanks to a goal on Jan. 6/25 at MTL, Jake DeBrusk now has 17 goals since November 2, tied for the fifth-most in the NHL.
  • Recording his second career hat-trick on Dec. 1/24 at DET, Jake DeBrusk became the eighth player in Canucks history to finish a regular-season hat-trick with an overtime goal.

FIRST TIME FOR EVERYTHING

  • Since entering the NHL as an expansion franchise in 1970.71, the Canucks have faced off against a new expansion franchise on 21 occasions, holding a record of 11-8-1-1 (including a 2-7-1-1 record on the road).

SEASON

HOME/ROAD

OPPONENT

RESULT

SCORE

2024.25

ROAD

Utah Hockey Club

OVERTIME LOSS

3-2

2021.22

ROAD

Seattle Kraken

WIN

4-2

2017.18

HOME

Vegas Golden Knights

LOSS

5-2

2000.01

ROAD

Minnesota Wild

LOSS

4-1

2000.01

ROAD

Columbus Blue Jackets

WIN

6-1

1999.00

ROAD

Atlanta Thrashers

LOSS

6-3

1998.99

ROAD

Nashville Predators

LOSS

5-4

1993.94

ROAD

Florida Panthers

LOSS

2-1

1993.94

HOME

Mighty Ducks of Anaheim

WIN

3-2

1992.93

HOME

Tampa Bay Lightning

WIN

7-0

1992.93

HOME

Ottawa Senators

WIN

4-1

1991.92

HOME

San Jose Sharks

WIN

4-3

1979.80

ROAD

Edmonton Oilers

TIE

4-4

1979.80

ROAD

Winnipeg Jets

LOSS

5-3

1979.80

ROAD

Quebec Nordiques

LOSS

3-1

1979.80

HOME

Hartford Whalers

WIN

5-3

1974.75

HOME

Kansas City Scouts

WIN

5-3

1974.75

HOME

Washington Capitals

WIN

4-2

1972.73

HOME

Atlanta Flames

LOSS

2-1

1972.73

HOME

New York Islanders

WIN

7-2

1970.71

HOME

Buffalo Sabres

WIN

7-2

“KIE-FER SHER-WOOD”

  • Scoring three goals on Dec. 16/24 vs COL, Kiefer Sherwood recorded his first career hat-trick, and set a new career-high in goals (11) with his third goal of the contest.
  • In recording his first career hat-trick on Dec. 16/24 vs COL, Kiefer Sherwood also became the 13th player in franchise history to record a natural hat-trick and first since Brock Boeser on Dec. 12/23 vs TBL.

PUSH IT TO THE MAX

  • Scoring his first career NHL goal on Dec. 14 vs BOS, Max Sasson became the second Canuck to score their first NHL goal this season, following Jonathan Lekkerimäki on Nov. 14/24 vs NYI.
  • Recording an assist in his second-career game on Nov. 27/24 at PIT, Max Sasson became the first Canucks player to begin their career with points in at least two straight games since Elias Pettersson.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

  • Erik Brännström reassigned to Abbotsford, Jan. 13
  • Filip Hronek recalled from Abbotsford, Jan. 13
  • Erik Brännström placed on waivers, Jan. 12
  • Elias Pettersson activated from Injured Reserve, Jan. 10
  • Artūrs Šilovs reassigned to Abbotsford, Jan. 9
  • Filip Hronek assigned to Abbotsford on a conditioning loan, Jan. 8
  • Jonathan Lekkerimäki recalled from Abbotsford on emergency basis, Jan. 6
  • Dakota Joshua placed on Injured Reserve retroactive to January 3, Jan. 6
  • Artūrs Šilovs recalled from Abbotsford on emergency basis, Jan. 3
  • Elias Pettersson placed on Injured Reserve retroactive to December 23, Jan. 3
  • Guillaume Brisebois recalled from Abbotsford, Dec. 27
  • Max Sasson recalled from Abbotsford, Dec. 27
  • Phillip Di Giuseppe recalled from Abbotsford, Dec. 27
  • Max Sasson reassigned to Abbotsford, Dec. 23
  • Phillip Di Giuseppe reassigned to Abbotsford, Dec. 23
  • Linus Karlsson reassigned to Abbotsford, Dec. 23
  • Phillip Di Giuseppe recalled from Abbotsford, Dec. 17
  • Linus Karlsson recalled from Abbotsford, Dec. 17
  • Artūrs Šilovs reassigned to Abbotsford, Dec. 17
  • Mark Friedman reassigned to Abbotsford, Dec. 17

THE LAST TIME…

  • The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Jan. 11/25 at TOR
  • The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Dec. 19/24 at VGK
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Dec. 28/24 vs SEA
  • The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Jan. 11/25 at TOR
  • The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Feb. 19/24 at MIN
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Jan. 6/25 at MTL
  • The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Dec. 6/24 vs CBJ
  • The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Jan. 10/25 at CAR
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Jan. 8/25 at WSH
  • The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Feb. 24/24 vs BOS
  • The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Jan. 10/25 at CAR
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Dec. 21/24 vs OTT
  • The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Jan. 2/25 at SEA
  • The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Jan. 3/25 vs NSH
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Jan. 6/25 at MTL
  • The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Dec. 6/24 vs CBJ
  • The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Dec. 19/24 at VGK
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Jan. 8/25 at WSH

2024.25 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS

  • Most Goals Scored, Game: 6, Oct. 22/24 at CHI
  • Most Goals Scored, Period: 4, 3x, Latest Oct. 26/24 vs PIT, 2nd period
  • Most Goals Allowed, Game: 7, Nov. 9/24 vs EDM
  • Most Goals Allowed, Period: 4, 2x, Latest Nov. 27/24 at PIT, 1st period
  • Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 0, 3x Latest Jan. 10/25 at CAR
  • Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 0, 4x, Latest Jan. 11/25 at TOR
  • Most PPG Scored, Game: 2, 3x, Latest Dec. 1/24 at DET
  • Most PPG Allowed, Game: 2, 4x, Latest Jan. 6/25 at MTL
  • Most SHG Scored, Game: 1, Dec. 16/24 vs COL
  • Most SHG Allowed, Game: 1, 4x, Latest Dec. 21/24 vs OTT
  • Most Shots, Game: 37, Nov. 5/24 at ANA
  • Most Shots, Period: 21, Jan. 8/25 at WSH, 2nd period
  • Most Shots, OT: 3, 3x, Latest Dec. 18/24 at UTA
  • Fewest Shots, Game: 15, Nov. 26/24 at BOS
  • Fewest Shots, Period: 2, 2x, Latest Dec. 19/24 at VGK, 2nd period
  • Fewest Shots, OT: 0, 4x, Latest Jan. 6/25 at MTL
  • Most Shots Allowed, Game: 34, 2x, Latest Nov. 29/24 at BUF
  • Most Shots Allowed, Period: 18, 2x, Latest Dec. 8/24 vs TBL, 2nd period
  • Most Shots Allowed, OT: 5, Jan. 8/25 at WSH
  • Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 18, Jan. 8/25 at WSH
  • Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 2, 2x, Latest Jan. 8/25 at WSH, 3rd period
  • Fewest Shots Allowed, OT: 0, Oct. 17/24 at FLA
  • Most Hits, Game: 51, Jan. 3/25 vs NSH
  • Fewest Hits, Game: 13, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY
  • Most Blocked Shots, Game: 26, Nov. 26/24 at BOS
  • Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 7, Nov. 5/24 at ANA
  • Largest Margin of Victory: 4 goals, 2x, Latest Dec. 12/24 vs FLA
  • Largest Margin of Defeat: 6 goals, Oct. 30/24 vs NJD
  • Longest Win Streak: 4 games, Oct. 17-26/24
  • Longest Point Streak: 5 games, Oct. 17-28/24 (4-0-1)
  • Longest Winless Streak: 4 games, Jan. 3-10/25 (0-2-2)
  • Longest Pointless Streak: 2 games, Nov. 17-19/24

VANCOUVER 2024.25 RECORD WHEN…

  • Score 4+ Goals: 12-1-4
  • Score 3 Goals or Less: 7-12-6
  • Allow 4+ Goals: 1-9-6
  • Allow 3 Goals or Less: 18-4-4
  • Scoring First: 8-4-6
  • Allowing First Goal: 11-9-4
  • On 0 Days Rest: 1-4-0
  • On 1 Day Rest: 10-7-7
  • On 2 Days Rest: 6-1-1
  • On 3+ Days Rest: 2-1-2
  • Score a PPG: 11-4-7
  • Give up a PPG: 6-7-5
  • 25 or More Shots on Goal: 10-6-7
  • Less than 25 shots: 9-7-3

THREE STARS – JANUARY

  • Miller – 10 pts
  • Lankinen – 10 pts
  • Hughes – 5 pts
  • Myers – 5 pts

DECEMBER WINNER – Hughes (20 pts)

NOVEMBER WINNER – DeBrusk (20 pts)

OCTOBER WINNER – Lankinen (25 pts)

*5 points are awarded for each Three Stars Selection

News Feed

Closing Out the Road Trip with Battle Against Central Division-Leading Jets 

Lankinen Gets Fourth Shutout of the Season in 3-0 Win Over Maple Leafs

All-Canadian Matchup has Canucks Versus Leafs in Primetime on Hockey Night in Canada

Game Notes: Canucks at Maple Leafs

2024 Canucks Draft Picks Become Teammates in OHL Following Trade Deadline

Game Notes: Canucks at Hurricanes

Canucks Begin Back-to-Back in Carolina to Face Hurricanes on Friday Evening

Building Blue: Danila Klimovich Continues Maturing as a Person and Growing his Game in Fourth AHL Season

Game Notes: Canucks at Capitals

Road Trip Continues in Washington with Canucks and Capitals Facing Off on Wednesday

Vancouver Canucks and Seattle Kraken Announce Two-Game Prospects Showcase

Game Notes: Canucks at Canadiens

Canucks Begin Five-Game Road Trip in Montreal on Monday Evening

Rookie Forward Max Sasson Leans on Speed and Trust with Coaching Staff to Fit in at the NHL Level

Canucks Host Predators on Friday Night for Second Game of Back-to-Back

Game Notes: Canucks vs. Predators

J.T. Miller Scores in Shootout, Lifting Canucks 4-3 Over Kraken

Game Notes: Canucks at Kraken