Game Notes: Canucks at Jets

CANUCKS AT JETS

TV: Sportsnet Pacific, TSN3

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

Tonight marks the first of three meetings between the Canucks and Jets this season: Jan. 14 (road), Mar. 18 (home), and Mar. 30 (road).

Vancouver is 20-27-1-2 all-time against Winnipeg, including a 9-16-0-1 record on the road.

The Canucks are 4-6-0 in their last 10 games against the Jets (1-4-0 in their last 5).

J.T. Miller leads all active Canucks skaters in scoring against Winnipeg with 21 points (10-11-21) in 30 games.

In 17 career games against the Jets, Elias Pettersson has 14 points (7-7-14).

Brock Boeser has 13 points (4-9-13) in 24 career games against Winnipeg.

In 12 career games against the Jets, Conor Garland has 10 points (5-5-10).

Thatcher Demko is 6-6-0 with a 2.29 goals-against average and a .928 save percentage in 12 career starts against Winnipeg.

Kevin Lankinen has yet to face the Jets in his career.

QUICK NUMBERS

Quinn Hughes has 10 points (2-8-10) in his last six games. Hughes leads all defenceman in assists (38) and points per game (1.24).

J.T. Miller has 10 points (2-8-10) in his last 10 games.

Brock Boeser has eight points (7-1-8) in his last 10 games.

Elias Pettersson has three points (2-1-3) in his last three games.

LAST MEETING – APR. 18/24: VAN 2 at WPG 4

Conor Garland opened scoring for the game with his 20th goal of the season at 5:22 in the first period…the goal went unassisted…Winnipeg scored two straight…Elias Lindholm scored a goal on the powerplay at 17:11 in the second period to tie the game…Quinn Hughes and Conor Garland were credited with the assists…The Jets answered back with two more goals…Ilya Mikheyev and Lindholm led the team in shots (3)…Tyler Myers and Nikita Zadorov led the team in hits (4).

