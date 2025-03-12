Game Notes: Canucks at Flames

LAST GAME PLAYED – MAR. 11/25: VAN 2 vs MTL 4

Nick Suzuki opened the scoring for the Canadiens 1:06 into the opening period…Juraj Slafkovsky doubled the Habs lead 7:28 later…Cole Caufield added another just before the nine-minute-mark of the second…Filip Hronek got Vancouver on the board 4:05 into the final frame…Marcus Pettersson got the lone assist…Elias Pettersson made it a one-goal game at 11:08 of the third on the power play…Hronek and Conor Garland had the assists…Mike Matheson added an empty netter for Montreal with 17 seconds remaining…Pettersson had four shots…Kiefer Sherwood had seven hits…Hronek, Pettersson, and Tyler Myers each blocked three shots…Kevin Lankinen made 23 saves.

LAST 5 – vs CALGARY

Dec. 31/24: VAN 1 at CGY 3

Nov. 12/24: VAN 3 vs CGY 1

Oct. 9/24: VAN 5 vs CGY 6 (OT)

Apr. 16/24: VAN 4 vs CGY 1

Mar. 23/24: VAN 4 vs CGY 2

PETTERSZN

Scoring his 13th goal of the season on Mar. 11/25 vs MTL, Elias Pettersson recorded his 449th career point, tying Todd Bertuzzi for ninth all-time in franchise history.

Going 20/25 (80.0%) in the faceoff dot on Mar. 5/25 vs ANA, Elias Pettersson set a new career-high for most faceoffs won in a single game, set a new Canucks' season-high, and was the most by a Canucks player since J.T. Miller won 20 faceoffs on Dec. 23/23 vs SJS.

FIL THE THRILL

With two assists on Mar. 7/25 vs MIN, Filip Hronek has 34 career multi-assist games in his career, trailing only Adam Fox (61), Charlie McAvoy (45), and Mikhail Sergachev (44) amongst defenceman selected in the 2016 NHL Entry Draft.

Recording two assists on Mar. 5/25 vs ANA, Filip Hronek reached the 60-assist mark for the Canucks, becoming the third-fastest player to reach the mark in franchise history (125 games), only trailing Quinn Hughes (103 games), and Dale Tallon (122 games).

KEVIN BLANKINEN

Leading the Canucks to victory on Mar. 7/25 vs MIN, Kevin Lankinen made a season-high 37 saves, his most saves in a game since Jan. 17/23 when he stopped 39/40 as a member of the Nashville Predators against the Columbus Blue Jackets.

Winning his 20th game in just his 36th appearance in a Canucks uniform, Kevin Lankinen became the third-fastest goaltender in franchise history to reach the 20-win mark, behind Ryan Miller (29 GP) and Kay Whitmore (33 GP).

By defeating the Blues on Jan. 27/25, Kevin Lankinen now has 13 wins on the road this season, tying Ryan Miller for the second-most wins by a goaltender in their first 20 road games in franchise history. Lankinen also passed Connor Hellebuyck for the most road wins by a goaltender this season (now second).

Recording his 18th victory of the season on Jan. 27/25 at STL, Kevin Lankinen set a new career-high for wins in a season (passing his 17 in 2020.21).

PIUS SHOOTER

Scoring a goal on Mar. 1 at SEA, Pius Suter reached a new career-high of 16 goals in a single season (surpassing his 15 in 2021.22 with DET). Suter currently sits seventh all-time in scoring by a Swiss-born player with 144 points (73-71-144) in 342 career games.

HELLO CHYTIL!

Since his arrival via trade on Jan. 31/25 through Mar. 1/25, Filip Chytil ranks first amongst Canucks skaters in shots, shot attempts, individual scoring chances, and drawn penalties.

Scoring a goal in his Canucks debut on Feb. 2/25 vs DET, Filip Chytil became the 494th different player to score in a Canucks uniform, and 62nd player to score in his debut.

Filip Chytil was acquired alongside defenceman Victor Mancini in a trade with the New York Rangers on January 31. Here is what you need to know about the Canucks' newest centreman: Chytil will wear number 72 in Vancouver. He becomes the fourth player in franchise history to wear the number, following Peter Schaefer (2000-2001), Travis Boyd (2021), and Anthony Beauvillier (2023-2024). He was selected by the Rangers in the first round, 21st overall, in the 2017 NHL Entry Draft, 14 picks after Elias Pettersson. The 6'2", 210lbs forward has appeared in 378 career game, all with the Rangers, scoring 164 points (75-89-164), ranking t-104th on the team's all-time list at the time of the trade. He has also appeared in 36 career Stanley Cup playoff games, posting 13 points (8-5-13) and helping New York to the 2022 Eastern Conference Final. The Kromeriz, CZE native has represented Czechia on several occasions, including the 2015 World Under-17 Challenge, the 2016 Ivan Hlinka Memorial Tournament (where he won gold), the 2017 U18 World Championships, the 2018 World Junior Hockey Championships, and the 2018, 2019, 2021, and 2023 World Championships.

was acquired alongside defenceman Victor Mancini in a trade with the New York Rangers on January 31. Here is what you need to know about the Canucks’ newest centreman:

BOES-T IN CLASS

Recording an assist on Feb. 27/25 at ANA, Brock Boeser tied Bo Horvat for 12th on the Canucks’ all-time scoring list.

Putting home his 197th career goal on Feb. 8/25 vs TOR, Brock Boeser tied Thomas Gradin for the ninth-most goals in franchise history.

Scoring the game-winning goal on Feb. 8/25 vs TOR, Brock Boeser tied J.T. Miller for the 10th-most game-winning goals in franchise history (27).

Putting home his 17th goal of the season on Feb. 6/25 vs COL, Brock Boeser also recorded the 70th power play goal of his career, passing Pavel Bure for seventh in franchise history.

Scoring the Canucks' first goal on Jan. 23/25 at EDM, Brock Boeser notched the 17th goal of his career against the Oilers, tied with the Los Angeles Kings for the most goals against a single franchise in his career.

Getting on the board just 31 seconds into the first period on Jan. 11/25 at TOR, Brock Boeser tallied his fifth career opening-minute goal, tying Trevor Linden, Henrik Sedin, and Tony Tanti for the third most in franchise history.

Scoring his 15th goal of the season on Jan. 11/25 at TOR, Brock Boeser broke a tie with Alex Burrows for the 10th most goals in franchise history (194).

“KIE-FER SHER-WOOD”

Recording nine hits on Feb. 22/25 at VGK, Kiefer Sherwood became the fastest player in NHL history to record 300 hits in a season, doing so in only 52 games, surpassing the previous record set by Mark Borowiecki in 2016.17 (59 GP).

With his first of eight hits on Feb. 2/25 vs DET, Kiefer Sherwood broke Luke Schenn's franchise record for hits (274).

Recording five hits on Jan. 11/25 at TOR, Kiefer Sherwood has 249 on the season, passing Maxim Lapierre (244 in 2011.12) for the most hits in a single season by a Canucks forward.

In recording his first career hat-trick on Dec. 16/24 vs COL, Kiefer Sherwood also became the 13th player in franchise history to record a natural hat-trick and first since Brock Boeser on Dec. 12/23 vs TBL.

TOC OF THE HILL

Winning gold as an Assistant Coach with Team Canada at the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off, Rick Tocchet won his third international best-on-best championship, following his wins at the 1987 and 1991 Canada Cup.

MOUNTAIN DREW

Recording the game-winning goal via penalty shot in overtime on Feb. 6/25 at SJS, Drew O’Connor became the second player in franchise history to score an overtime goal on a penalty shot, joining Ben Hutton, who did so on Nov. 17/16 vs ARI.

Scoring the empty net goal on Feb. 4/25 vs COL, Drew O'Connor became the 495th player to scoring in a Vancouver Canucks uniform.

Listed at 6'4", Drew O'Connor is now the tallest forward on the Canucks, after being acquired along with Marcus Pettersson from Pittsburgh on January 31. Here's the 411 on the Chatham, NJ native: O'Connor will wear number 18 with Vancouver. He is the 33rd player in franchise history to wear the number, and first since Sam Lafferty in 2024. He went undrafted and was signed to an entry-level contract by the Pittsburgh Penguins on March 20, 2020. The New Jersey native has suited up for 210 games in his NHL career, all with the Penguins, collecting 66 points (30-36-66). He has also appeared in two Stanley Cup playoff games in his career, both during the 2021.22 season. O'Connor appeared in his 200th NHL game earlier this season, on Jan. 9/25 vs Edmonton, when he scored and added an assist. He represented the United States at the 2023 World Championships, recording eight points (3-5-8) in 10 games.

is now the tallest forward on the Canucks, after being acquired along with Marcus Pettersson from Pittsburgh on January 31. Here’s the 411 on the Chatham, NJ native:

DEMKO’S DENIALS

Stopping all 25 shots he faced on Feb. 4/25 vs COL, Thatcher Demko recorded the ninth shutout of his career, tying Cory Schneider for sixth on the Canucks’ all-time list.

THREE PETEY

Acquired from the Pittsburgh Penguins via trade on January 31, Marcus Pettersson becomes the fifth player on the Canucks to be born in Sweden (joining Elias Pettersson, D Elias Pettersson, Linus Karlsson, and Nils Höglander). Here are five things to know about the newest Canucks defenceman: Pettersson will wear number 29 with the Canucks. He becomes the 22nd player to wear the number in franchise history, and first since Casey DeSmith in 2024. He was drafted by the Anaheim Ducks in the second round, 38th overall, in the 2014 NHL Entry Draft, two picks after Thatcher Demko. The 6'5", 174lbs defenceman has dressed for 491 games in his NHL career, split between the Ducks and Penguins, registering 151 points (17-134-151). He has also appeared in 25 career Stanley Cup playoff games, collecting four points (0-4-4). A native of Skellefteå, SWE, he has represented his country multiple times at the international level, including the World Championship (2019), World Junior Championship (2016), World Under-18 Junior Championship (2014) and the World Under-17 Hockey Challenge (2013) where he won a gold medal.

becomes the fifth player on the Canucks to be born in Sweden (joining Elias Pettersson, D Elias Pettersson, Linus Karlsson, and Nils Höglander). Here are five things to know about the newest Canucks defenceman:

ITALIAN STALLION

Recalled from Abbotsford on February 2 after being acquired on January 31 from the New York Rangers alongside Filip Chytil and a conditional first-round pick, here are four things to know about Victor Mancini: Mancini will wear number 90 with Vancouver. He is the first player in franchise history to wear the number. He was selected by the New York Rangers in the fifth round, 159th overall, in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft. The Hancock, MI native has suited up for 15 games in his NHL career, all with the Rangers, collecting five points (1-4-5). Mancini appeared in his first NHL game on Oct. 9/24 at Pittsburgh, and recorded his first career goal and point on Oct. 17/24 at Detroit.

:

QUINN-TASTIC

With an assist on Jan. 31/25 at DAL, Quinn Hughes extended his point streak to eight games, tying Dennis Kearns and Doug Lidster for the seventh-longest point streak by a defenceman in franchise history.

Recording his 20th multi-point game of the season on Jan. 29/25 at NSH, Quinn Hughes became the first defenceman with as many multi-point outings in his team's first 50 games since Paul Coffey and Larry Robinson in 1985.86. This was also the third-straight multi-point game for Hughes, tied for the longest such streak in his career.

Posting two assists on Jan. 29/25 at NSH, Quinn Hughes now has 78 career multi-assist games, tying him with Ray Bourque for the fourth-most by a defenceman under the age of 26. Hughes also passed Thomas Gradin for fourth place on the Canucks' all-time multi-assist game list.

With two assists on Jan. 27/25 at STL, Quinn Hughes recorded his 77th career multi-assist game, tying Thomas Gradin for the fourth most such games in franchise history, trailing Henrik Sedin (181), Daniel Sedin (107), and Stan Smyl (79).

Recording two points on Jan. 27/25 at STL, Quinn Hughes recorded the 100th multi-point game of his career, becoming the 13th player and first defenceman in franchise history to reach the century mark. Hughes also required the seventh-fewest games by a defenceman in NHL history to record 100 multi-point games (410 GP), trailing Bobby Orr (307), Cale Makar (336), Paul Coffey (341), Brian Leetch (379), Ray Bourque (338), and Denis Potvin (390).

With his opening goal on Jan. 25/25 vs WSH, Quinn Hughes registered his fifth opening goal this season, surpassing Jake Middleton for the most amongst defenceman this season.

Scoring the game-winning goal on Jan. 25/25 vs WSH, Quinn Hughes tied eight other defenceman for the league lead.

With two goals on Jan. 25/25 vs WSH, Quinn Hughes tied Ed Jovanovski for the sixth-most goals by a Canucks defenceman.

Recording his 40th assist of the season on Jan. 23/25 at EDM, Quinn Hughes passed Dennis Kearns for the most consecutive 40-assist campaigns by a defenceman in franchise history.

Reaching the 50-point mark in less than 50 games for the third consecutive season on Jan. 18/25 vs EDM, Quinn Hughes became the first American defenceman in NHL history to accomplish the feat.

Registering two goals on Jan. 18/25 vs EDM, Quinn Hughes notched the fifth multi-goal game of his career, passing Alex Edler, Jyrki Lumme, and Rick Lanz for the second most such games by a defenceman in franchise history.

Scoring the team's second goal of the game on Jan. 11/25 at TOR, Quinn Hughes passed Kevin McCarthy for the ninth most goals by a defenceman in Canucks history (52).

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Artūrs Šilovs recalled from Abbotsford under emergency conditions, Mar. 9

Nikita Tolopilo reassigned to Abbotsford, Mar. 9

Nikita Tolopilo recalled from Abbotsford under emergency conditions, Mar. 8

Artūrs Šilovs reassigned to Abbotsford, Mar. 8

Artūrs Šilovs recalled from Abbotsford under emergency conditions, Mar. 7

Jonathan Lekkerimäki recalled from Abbotsford, Mar. 7

Victor Mancini recalled from Abbotsford, Mar. 7

Artūrs Šilovs reassigned to Abbotsford, Mar. 7

Jonathan Lekkerimäki reassigned to Abbotsford, Mar. 7

Victor Mancini reassigned to Abbotsford, Mar. 7

Third-round pick acquired from the New York Rangers in exchange for Carson Soucy, Mar. 6

Jonathan Lekkerimäki recalled from Abbotsford, Mar. 4

Arshdeep Bains reassigned to Abbotsford, Mar. 4

Noah Juulsen placed on Injured Reserve retroactive to Feb. 2, Feb. 28

Christian Felton reassigned to Abbotsford from Kalamazoo, Feb. 27

Victor Mancini recalled from Abbotsford, Feb. 23

Thatcher Demko placed on Injured Reserve retroactive to Feb. 8, Feb. 23

Kevin Lankinen agrees to terms on a five-year contract extension, Feb. 21

Nils Åman recalled from Abbotsford, Feb. 18

Arshdeep Bains recalled from Abbotsford, Feb. 18

D Elias Pettersson recalled from Abbotsford, Feb. 18

Artūrs Šilovs recalled from Abbotsford under emergency conditions, Feb. 18

THE LAST TIME…

The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Mar. 7/25 vs MIN

The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Mar. 1/25 at SEA

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Dec. 28/24 vs SEA

The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Mar. 7/25 vs MIN

The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Jan. 21/25 vs BUF

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Jan. 6/25 at MTL

The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Mar. 5/25 vs ANA

The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Mar. 11/25 vs MTL

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Jan. 8/25 at WSH

The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Feb. 24/24 vs BOS

The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Mar. 11/25 vs MTL

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Feb. 2/25 vs DET

The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Feb. 6/25 at SJS

The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Mar. 9/25 vs DAL

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Feb. 2/25 vs DET

The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Feb. 8/25 vs TOR

The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Feb. 23/25 at UTA

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Jan. 8/25 at WSH

2024.25 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS

Most Goals Scored, Game: 6, Oct. 22/24 at CHI

Most Goals Scored, Period: 4, 3x, Latest Oct. 26/24 vs PIT, 2nd period

Most Goals Allowed, Game: 7, Nov. 9/24 vs EDM

Most Goals Allowed, Period: 4, 2x, Latest Nov. 27/24 at PIT, 1st period

Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 0, 3x Latest Jan. 10/25 at CAR

Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 0, 5x, Latest Feb. 4/25 vs COL

Most PPG Scored, Game: 2, 5x, Latest Jan. 27/25 at STL

Most PPG Allowed, Game: 2, 5x, Latest Jan. 23/25 at EDM

Most SHG Scored, Game: 1, 3x, Latest Mar. 1/25 at SEA

Most SHG Allowed, Game: 1, 5x, Latest Jan. 31/25 at DAL

Most Shots, Game: 37, Nov. 5/24 at ANA

Most Shots, Period: 21, Jan. 8/25 at WSH, 2nd period

Most Shots, OT: 3, 3x, Latest Dec. 18/24 at UTA

Fewest Shots, Game: 15, Nov. 26/24 at BOS

Fewest Shots, Period: 2, 2x, Latest Dec. 19/24 at VGK, 2nd period

Fewest Shots, OT: 0, 4x, Latest Jan. 6/25 at MTL

Most Shots Allowed, Game: 38, Mar. 7/25 vs MIN

Most Shots Allowed, Period: 20, Jan. 14/25 at WPG, 2nd period

Most Shots Allowed, OT: 5, Jan. 8/25 at WSH

Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 16, 2x, Latest Mar. 5/25 vs ANA

Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 2, 3x, Latest Feb. 2/25 vs DET, 3rd period

Fewest Shots Allowed, OT: 0, Oct. 17/24 at FLA

Most Hits, Game: 51, Jan. 3/25 vs NSH

Fewest Hits, Game: 13, Oct. 9/24 vs CGY

Most Blocked Shots, Game: 26, Nov. 26/24 at BOS

Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 7, Nov. 5/24 at ANA

Largest Margin of Victory: 4 goals, 2x, Latest Dec. 12/24 vs FLA

Largest Margin of Defeat: 6 goals, Oct. 30/24 vs NJD

Longest Win Streak: 4 games, Oct. 17-26/24

Longest Point Streak: 5 games, Oct. 17-28/24 (4-0-1)

Longest Winless Streak: 4 games, Jan. 3-10/25 (0-2-2)

Longest Pointless Streak: 2 games, 6x, Latest Mar. 9-11/25

VANCOUVER 2024.25 RECORD WHEN…

Score 4+ Goals: 13-1-4

Score 3 Goals or Less: 16-23-7

Allow 4+ Goals: 1-17-6

Allow 3 Goals or Less: 28-7-5

Scoring First: 17-7-7

Allowing First Goal: 12-17-4

On 0 Days Rest: 1-6-0

On 1 Day Rest: 18-13-8

On 2 Days Rest: 7-3-1

On 3+ Days Rest: 3-2-2

Score a PPG: 20-7-7

Give up a PPG: 9-12-5

25 or More Shots on Goal: 16-12-8

Less than 25 shots: 13-12-3

THREE STARS – MARCH

Hronek – 15 pts

Pettersson – 10 pts

Blueger – 5 pts

Lankinen – 5 pts

Forbort – 5 pts

FEBRUARY WINNER – Demko, D. E. Pettersson, DeBrusk, Chytil, O’Conner, Hronek, Pettersson, Garland (5 pts)

JANUARY WINNER – Hughes (20 pts)

DECEMBER WINNER – Hughes (20 pts)

NOVEMBER WINNER – DeBrusk (20 pts)

OCTOBER WINNER – Lankinen (25 pts)

*5 points are awarded for each Three Stars Selection