Game Notes: Canucks at Ducks

CANUCKS AT DUCKS

TV: Sportsnet Pacific, KCOP-13, Victory+, TVAS

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

Tonight marks the second of four meetings between the Canucks and Ducks this season: Nov. 5 (road, 5-1 W), Feb. 27 (road), Mar. 5 (home), and Apr. 5 (home).

Vancouver is 59-49-9-7 all-time against Anaheim, including a 28-22-7-4 record on the road.

The Canucks are 9-1-0 in their last 10 games against the Ducks (5-0-0 in their last 5).

Elias Pettersson leads all active Canucks skaters in scoring against Anaheim with 20 points (7-13-20) in 18 games.

In 14 career games against the Ducks, Quinn Hughes has 17 points (1-16-17).

Conor Garland has 16 points (4-12-16) in 26 career games against Anaheim.

In nine career games against the Ducks, Filip Chytil has seven points (2-5-7).

Kevin Lankinen has a 3-0-0 record with a 1.67 goals-against average and a .939 save percentage in three career starts against Anaheim.

Artūrs Šilovs has one career appearance against the Ducks, going 1-0-0 with a 2.00 goals-against average and a .909 save percentage.

QUICK NUMBERS

Quinn Hughes has 12 points (4-8-12) in his last eight games. Hughes leads all defencemen in assists (46) and points per game (1.25) and is third in points (60).

Brock Boeser has six points (5-1-6) in his last five games against the Ducks.

Conor Garland has points in each of his last three games against Anaheim (1-2-3).

LAST MEETING – NOV 5/24: VAN 5 at ANA 1

Olen Zellweger opened the scoring for Anaheim just past the five-and-a-half minute mark of the first…Brock Boeser answered back with 3:38 left in the first…Quinn Hughes and J.T. Miller recorded the assists…Kiefer Sherwood scored his third of the season 58 seconds later…the assists went to Erik Brännström and Danton Heinen…Elias Pettersson gave the Canucks a two-goal lead 2:20 into the second…Hughes and Conor Garland picked up the assists…Jake DeBrusk scored his second goal in as many games at 12:08 of the third…Boeser and Hughes were awarded the assists…Heinen closed out the scoring with his third of the season with under two minutes remaining…Sherwood and Teddy Blueger had the assists…Elias Pettersson led the team with six shots…Aatu Räty had five hits…Hughes had two blocked shots…Kevin Lankinen made 21 saves.

