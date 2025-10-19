Game Notes: Canucks at Capitals

LAST GAME PLAYED – OCT. 17/25: VAN 3 at CHI 2 (SO)
Ryan Donato opened the scoring for Chicago with a power play goal at 12:41 of the opening period…Tyler Bertuzzi doubled the Blackhawks lead in the final minute of the first…Jake DeBrusk got Vancouver on the board just before the seven-minute-mark of the second…Conor Garland and Quinn Hughes had the assists…Max Sasson evened the game with just over six minutes left in the middle frame…Filip Hronek and Linus Karlsson had the helpers…Brock Boeser scored the lone goal in the shootout…DeBrusk had 10 shots…Kiefer Sherwood had four hits…Teddy Blueger blocked two shots…Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves.
LAST 5 – vs WASHINGTON
- Jan. 25/25: VAN 2 vs WSH 1
- Jan. 8/25: VAN 1 at WSH 2 (OT)
- Mar. 16/24: VAN 1 vs WSH 2
- Feb. 11/24: VAN 3 at WSH 2 (OT)
- Nov. 29/22: VAN 1 vs WSH 5
MOVIN’ ON UP
- Recording an assist on Oct. 17/25 at CHI, Quinn Hughes tied Thomas Gradin (353) for sixth on the Canucks all-time assist list.
- With an assist on Jake DeBrusk’s power play goal on Oct. 17/25 at CHI, Quinn Hughes recorded his 181st career power play point, tying Stan Smyl for the sixth-most in franchise history.
WIN-DY CITY
- Defeating the Blackhawks via shootout on Oct. 17/25, the Canucks have now won 11 consecutive games against Chicago, tied for the longest win streak against a single opponent in franchise history (San Jose, Jan. 18/20 to Nov. 20/24 and Toronto, Jan. 10/06 to Nov. 2/13).
FIL THE THRILL
- With two assists on Oct. 16/25 at DAL, Filip Hronek reached the 200-assist mark for his career. He becomes the 10th Czech defenceman in NHL history to reach the 200-assist mark.
BROCKSTAR
- Scoring his first power play goal of the season on Oct. 16/25 at DAL, Brock Boeser became the fourth Canucks player in the last 10 years to score in each of the team’s first two road games of the season, joining Bo Horvat, Thomas Vanek, and Henrik Sedin.
- Getting on the board on Oct. 11/25 at EDM, Brock Boeser has goals in back-to-back games to open a season for the first time in his career.
- With his goal on Oct. 9/25 vs CGY, Brock Boeser passed Markus Naslund for the most goals in season-opening games in franchise history (9).
- Scoring the team’s fifth goal on Oct. 9/25 vs CGY, Brock Boeser passed Don Lever for the 10th most even-strength goals in franchise history (131).
CENTURY MARK
- Scoring Vancouver’s first goal on Oct. 13/25 vs STL, Kiefer Sherwood hit the 100-point mark for his career. His is one of only three players in NHL history from Columbus, alongside Jack Roslovic and Cole Sillinger, with all three having at least 100 career points.
TOP TIER
- With an assist on Brock Boeser’s goal on Oct. 11/25 at EDM, Quinn Hughes recorded career point number 410, passing Alex Edler for the most in franchise history by a defenceman.
- Hughes reached the mark in 435 games, while Elder skated in 925 games to set the original mark.
DEMMER TIME
- Recording the win on Oct. 9/25 vs CGY, Thatcher Demko passed Richard Brodeur for the third-most wins by a goaltender in franchise history.
- Fresh off signing a three-year contract extension on July 1/25, Thatcher Demko enters the 2025.26 season one win away from passing Richard Brodeur for third on the Canucks all-time win list.
FOOTE IN THE DOOR
- Recording his first win in his Head Coaching debut on Oct. 9/25 vs CGY, Adam Foote became the 14th coach in franchise history to win in his debut with the team.
HIGHWAY 1: ACTIVATED
- With the naming of the team’s opening night roster on Oct. 6/25, five players who were a part of the Abbotsford Canucks Calder Cup Championship team last season will start the season in Vancouver.
- With the recall of Victor Mancini on Oct. 7/25, Vancouver’s roster now features six players who were a part of Abbotsford’s Championship team.
- Max Sasson was recalled on Oct. 15/25, bringing the total to seven players.
RECENT TRANSACTIONS
- Pierre-Olivier Joseph activated from Injured Reserve, Oct. 16
- Derek Forbort placed on Injured Reserve retroactive to Oct. 11, Oct. 15
- Max Sasson recalled from Abbotsford (AHL), Oct. 15
- Braeden Cootes assigned to Seattle (WHL), Oct. 14
- Pierre-Olivier Joseph placed on Injured Reserve retroactive to Sept. 30, Oct. 7
- Victor Mancini recalled from Abbotsford, Oct. 7
- Jett Woo placed on injured non-roster list, Oct. 6
- Guillaume Brisebois placed on injured non-roster list, Oct. 6
- Victor Mancini assigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 5
- Tom Willander assigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 5
- Max Sasson assigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 4
- Nils Höglander placed on injured reserve, Oct. 4
- Nils Åman assigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 4
THE LAST TIME…
- The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Oct. 9/25 vs CGY
- The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Apr. 16/25 vs VGK
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Apr. 12/25 vs MIN
- The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Oct. 16/25 at DAL
- The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Jan. 21/25 vs BUF
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Apr. 12/25 vs MIN
- The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Oct. 17/25 at CHI
- The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Oct. 13/25 vs STL
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Jan. 8/25 at WSH
- The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Apr. 14/25 vs SJS
- The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Oct. 13/25 vs STL
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Mar. 20/25 at STL
- The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Apr. 14/25 vs SJS
- The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Oct. 11/25 at EDM
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Mar. 20/25 at STL
- The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Oct. 17/25 at CHI
- The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Apr. 16/25 vs VGK
- The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Jan. 8/25 at WSH
2025.26 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS
- Most Goals Scored, Game: 5, 2x, Latest Oct. 16/25 at DAL
- Most Goals Scored, Period: 4, 2x, Latest Oct. 16/25 at DAL, 2nd period
- Most Goals Allowed, Game: 5, Oct. 13/25 vs STL
- Most Goals Allowed, Period: 3, Oct. 13/25 vs STL, 2nd period
- Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 1, Oct. 11/25 at EDM
- Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 1, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY
- Most PPG Scored, Game: 2, Oct. 16/25 at DAL
- Most PPG Allowed, Game: 2, Oct. 16/25 at DAL
- Most SHG Scored, Game: 1, Oct. 13/25 vs STL
- Most SHG Allowed, Game: n/a
- Most Shots, Game: 32, Oct. 17/25 at CHI
- Most Shots, Period: 13, Oct. 17/25 at CHI, 1st period
- Most Shots, OT: 3, Oct. 17/25 at CHI
- Fewest Shots, Game: 15, Oct. 11/25 at EDM
- Fewest Shots, Period: 4, 2x, Latest Oct. 17/25 at CHI, 2nd period
- Fewest Shots, OT: 3, Oct. 17/25 at CHI
- Most Shots Allowed, Game: 37, Oct. 11/25 at EDM
- Most Shots Allowed, Period: 17, Oct. 13/25 vs STL, 2nd period
- Most Shots Allowed, OT: 1, Oct. 17/25 at CHI
- Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 18, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY
- Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 5, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY, 3rd period
- Fewest Shots Allowed, OT: 1, Oct. 17/25 at CHI
- Most Hits, Game: 29, Oct. 13/25 vs STL
- Fewest Hits, Game: 26, 3x, Latest Oct. 17/25 at CHI
- Most Blocked Shots, Game: 18, 2x, Latest Oct. 13/25 vs STL
- Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 10, Cot. 17/25 at CHI
- Largest Margin of Victory: 4 goals, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY
- Largest Margin of Defeat: 3 goals, Oct. 13/25 vs STL
- Longest Win Streak: 2 games, Oct. 16-17/25 (2-0-0)
- Longest Point Streak: 2 games, Oct. 16-17/25 (2-0-0)
- Longest Winless Streak: 2 games, Oct. 11-13/25 (0-2-0)
- Longest Pointless Streak: 2 games, Oct. 11-13/25 (0-2-0)
VANCOUVER 2025.26 RECORD WHEN…
- Score 4+ Goals: 2-0-0
- Score 3 Goals or Less: 1-2-0
- Allow 4+ Goals: 0-1-0
- Allow 3 Goals or Less: 3-1-0
- Scoring First: 1-0-0
- Allowing First Goal: 2-2-0
- On 0 Days Rest: 1-0-0
- On 1 Day Rest: 0-2-0
- On 2 Days Rest: 1-0-0
- On 3+ Days Rest: 1-0-0
- Score a PPG: 2-0-0
- Give up a PPG: 2-1-0
- 25 or More Shots on Goal: 3-1-0
- Less than 25 shots: 0-1-0
THREE STARS – OCTOBER
- Demko (15 pts)
- Sherwood (10 pts)
- Hughes (5 pts)
- Chytil (5 pts)
- Lankinen (5 pts)
- Boeser (5 pts)
*5 points are awarded for each Three Stars Selection
UPCOMING SCHEDULE
- Tuesday, October 21: Vancouver at Pittsburgh, 4:00pm PT
- Thursday, October 23: Vancouver at Nashville, 5:00pm PT
- Saturday, October 25: Vancouver vs Montreal, 4:00pm PT
- Sunday, October 26: Vancouver vs Edmonton, 7:00pm PT
- Tuesday, October 28: Vancouver vs New York Rangers, 7:00pm PT