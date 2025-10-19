Game Notes: Canucks at Capitals

LAST GAME PLAYED – OCT. 17/25: VAN 3 at CHI 2 (SO)

Ryan Donato opened the scoring for Chicago with a power play goal at 12:41 of the opening period…Tyler Bertuzzi doubled the Blackhawks lead in the final minute of the first…Jake DeBrusk got Vancouver on the board just before the seven-minute-mark of the second…Conor Garland and Quinn Hughes had the assists…Max Sasson evened the game with just over six minutes left in the middle frame…Filip Hronek and Linus Karlsson had the helpers…Brock Boeser scored the lone goal in the shootout…DeBrusk had 10 shots…Kiefer Sherwood had four hits…Teddy Blueger blocked two shots…Kevin Lankinen made 31 saves.

LAST 5 – vs WASHINGTON

Jan. 25/25: VAN 2 vs WSH 1

vs WSH 1 Jan. 8/25: VAN 1 at WSH 2 (OT)

Mar. 16/24: VAN 1 vs WSH 2

Feb. 11/24: VAN 3 at WSH 2 (OT)

at WSH 2 (OT) Nov. 29/22: VAN 1 vs WSH 5

MOVIN’ ON UP

Recording an assist on Oct. 17/25 at CHI, Quinn Hughes tied Thomas Gradin (353) for sixth on the Canucks all-time assist list.

tied Thomas Gradin (353) for sixth on the Canucks all-time assist list. With an assist on Jake DeBrusk’s power play goal on Oct. 17/25 at CHI, Quinn Hughes recorded his 181st career power play point, tying Stan Smyl for the sixth-most in franchise history.

WIN-DY CITY

Defeating the Blackhawks via shootout on Oct. 17/25, the Canucks have now won 11 consecutive games against Chicago, tied for the longest win streak against a single opponent in franchise history (San Jose, Jan. 18/20 to Nov. 20/24 and Toronto, Jan. 10/06 to Nov. 2/13).

FIL THE THRILL

With two assists on Oct. 16/25 at DAL, Filip Hronek reached the 200-assist mark for his career. He becomes the 10th Czech defenceman in NHL history to reach the 200-assist mark.

BROCKSTAR

Scoring his first power play goal of the season on Oct. 16/25 at DAL, Brock Boeser became the fourth Canucks player in the last 10 years to score in each of the team’s first two road games of the season, joining Bo Horvat, Thomas Vanek, and Henrik Sedin.

became the fourth Canucks player in the last 10 years to score in each of the team’s first two road games of the season, joining Bo Horvat, Thomas Vanek, and Henrik Sedin. Getting on the board on Oct. 11/25 at EDM, Brock Boeser has goals in back-to-back games to open a season for the first time in his career.

has goals in back-to-back games to open a season for the first time in his career. With his goal on Oct. 9/25 vs CGY, Brock Boeser passed Markus Naslund for the most goals in season-opening games in franchise history (9).

passed Markus Naslund for the most goals in season-opening games in franchise history (9). Scoring the team’s fifth goal on Oct. 9/25 vs CGY, Brock Boeser passed Don Lever for the 10th most even-strength goals in franchise history (131).

CENTURY MARK

Scoring Vancouver’s first goal on Oct. 13/25 vs STL, Kiefer Sherwood hit the 100-point mark for his career. His is one of only three players in NHL history from Columbus, alongside Jack Roslovic and Cole Sillinger, with all three having at least 100 career points.

TOP TIER

With an assist on Brock Boeser’s goal on Oct. 11/25 at EDM, Quinn Hughes recorded career point number 410, passing Alex Edler for the most in franchise history by a defenceman. Hughes reached the mark in 435 games, while Elder skated in 925 games to set the original mark.

recorded career point number 410, passing Alex Edler for the most in franchise history by a defenceman.

DEMMER TIME

Recording the win on Oct. 9/25 vs CGY, Thatcher Demko passed Richard Brodeur for the third-most wins by a goaltender in franchise history.

passed Richard Brodeur for the third-most wins by a goaltender in franchise history. Fresh off signing a three-year contract extension on July 1/25, Thatcher Demko enters the 2025.26 season one win away from passing Richard Brodeur for third on the Canucks all-time win list.

FOOTE IN THE DOOR

Recording his first win in his Head Coaching debut on Oct. 9/25 vs CGY, Adam Foote became the 14th coach in franchise history to win in his debut with the team.

HIGHWAY 1: ACTIVATED

With the naming of the team’s opening night roster on Oct. 6/25, five players who were a part of the Abbotsford Canucks Calder Cup Championship team last season will start the season in Vancouver. With the recall of Victor Mancini on Oct. 7/25, Vancouver’s roster now features six players who were a part of Abbotsford’s Championship team. Max Sasson was recalled on Oct. 15/25, bringing the total to seven players.



RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Pierre-Olivier Joseph activated from Injured Reserve, Oct. 16

Derek Forbort placed on Injured Reserve retroactive to Oct. 11, Oct. 15

Max Sasson recalled from Abbotsford (AHL), Oct. 15

Braeden Cootes assigned to Seattle (WHL), Oct. 14

Pierre-Olivier Joseph placed on Injured Reserve retroactive to Sept. 30, Oct. 7

Victor Mancini recalled from Abbotsford, Oct. 7

Jett Woo placed on injured non-roster list, Oct. 6

Guillaume Brisebois placed on injured non-roster list, Oct. 6

Victor Mancini assigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 5

Tom Willander assigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 5

Max Sasson assigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 4

Nils Höglander placed on injured reserve, Oct. 4

Nils Åman assigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 4

THE LAST TIME…

The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Oct. 9/25 vs CGY

The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Apr. 16/25 vs VGK

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Apr. 12/25 vs MIN

The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Oct. 16/25 at DAL

The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Jan. 21/25 vs BUF

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Apr. 12/25 vs MIN

The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Oct. 17/25 at CHI

The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Oct. 13/25 vs STL

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Jan. 8/25 at WSH

The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Apr. 14/25 vs SJS

The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Oct. 13/25 vs STL

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Mar. 20/25 at STL

The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Apr. 14/25 vs SJS

The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Oct. 11/25 at EDM

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Mar. 20/25 at STL

The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Oct. 17/25 at CHI

The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Apr. 16/25 vs VGK

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Jan. 8/25 at WSH

2025.26 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS

Most Goals Scored, Game: 5, 2x, Latest Oct. 16/25 at DAL

Most Goals Scored, Period: 4, 2x, Latest Oct. 16/25 at DAL, 2nd period

Most Goals Allowed, Game: 5, Oct. 13/25 vs STL

Most Goals Allowed, Period: 3, Oct. 13/25 vs STL, 2nd period

Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 1, Oct. 11/25 at EDM

Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 1, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY

Most PPG Scored, Game: 2, Oct. 16/25 at DAL

Most PPG Allowed, Game: 2, Oct. 16/25 at DAL

Most SHG Scored, Game: 1, Oct. 13/25 vs STL

Most SHG Allowed, Game: n/a

Most Shots, Game: 32, Oct. 17/25 at CHI

Most Shots, Period: 13, Oct. 17/25 at CHI, 1st period

Most Shots, OT: 3, Oct. 17/25 at CHI

Fewest Shots, Game: 15, Oct. 11/25 at EDM

Fewest Shots, Period: 4, 2x, Latest Oct. 17/25 at CHI, 2nd period

Fewest Shots, OT: 3, Oct. 17/25 at CHI

Most Shots Allowed, Game: 37, Oct. 11/25 at EDM

Most Shots Allowed, Period: 17, Oct. 13/25 vs STL, 2nd period

Most Shots Allowed, OT: 1, Oct. 17/25 at CHI

Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 18, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY

Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 5, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY, 3rd period

Fewest Shots Allowed, OT: 1, Oct. 17/25 at CHI

Most Hits, Game: 29, Oct. 13/25 vs STL

Fewest Hits, Game: 26, 3x, Latest Oct. 17/25 at CHI

Most Blocked Shots, Game: 18, 2x, Latest Oct. 13/25 vs STL

Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 10, Cot. 17/25 at CHI

Largest Margin of Victory: 4 goals, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY

Largest Margin of Defeat: 3 goals, Oct. 13/25 vs STL

Longest Win Streak: 2 games, Oct. 16-17/25 (2-0-0)

Longest Point Streak: 2 games, Oct. 16-17/25 (2-0-0)

Longest Winless Streak: 2 games, Oct. 11-13/25 (0-2-0)

Longest Pointless Streak: 2 games, Oct. 11-13/25 (0-2-0)

VANCOUVER 2025.26 RECORD WHEN…

Score 4+ Goals: 2-0-0

Score 3 Goals or Less: 1-2-0

Allow 4+ Goals: 0-1-0

Allow 3 Goals or Less: 3-1-0

Scoring First: 1-0-0

Allowing First Goal: 2-2-0

On 0 Days Rest: 1-0-0

On 1 Day Rest: 0-2-0

On 2 Days Rest: 1-0-0

On 3+ Days Rest: 1-0-0

Score a PPG: 2-0-0

Give up a PPG: 2-1-0

25 or More Shots on Goal: 3-1-0

Less than 25 shots: 0-1-0

THREE STARS – OCTOBER

Demko (15 pts)

Sherwood (10 pts)

Hughes (5 pts)

Chytil (5 pts)

Lankinen (5 pts)

Boeser (5 pts)

*5 points are awarded for each Three Stars Selection

UPCOMING SCHEDULE