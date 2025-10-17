Game Notes: Canucks at Blackhawks

GAME DAY - v1 - CDC -_ (4)
By Canucks Communications
Vancouver Canucks

CANUCKS AT BLACKHAWKS

TV: Sportsnet One, Chicago Sports Network, TVAS

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

  • Tonight marks the first of three meetings between the Canucks and Blackhawks this season: Oct. 17 (road), Nov. 5 (home), and Mar. 6 (road).
  • Vancouver is 95-83-22-7 all-time against Chicago, including a 37-52-7-6 record on the road.
  • The Canucks are 10-0-0 in their last 10 games against the Blackhawks (5-0-0 in their last five).
  • Evander Kane leads all active Canucks skaters in scoring against Chicago with 21 points (10-11-21) in 28 career games.
  • In 18 career games against the Blackhawks, Elias Pettersson has 17 points (7-10-17).
  • Brock Boeser has 15 points (6-9-15) in 18 career games against Chicago.
  • In 15 career games against the Blackhawks, Conor Garland has 14 points (7-7-14).
  • Thatcher Demko is 6-1-0 with a 1.29 goals-against average, a .955 save percentage, and two shutouts in seven career games against Chicago.
  • Kevin Lankinen has appeared in three career games against the Blackhawks, holding a record of 3-0-0 with a 2.00 goals-against average and a .934 save percentage.

QUICK NUMBERS

  • Vancouver went 2/3 on the power play on Oct. 16/25, scoring their first two power play goals of the season.
  • Brock Boeser has goals in each of Vancouver’s first two road games of the season.
  • Quinn Hughes is riding a personal five-game point streak against Chicago, scoring six points (2-4-6) in that span.
  • In three games against the Blackhawks last season, Elias Pettersson had four points (2-2-4).

LAST MEETING MAR. 15/25: VAN 6 vs CHI 2

Quinn Hughes opened the scoring with 2:14 remaining in the first period…Filip Hronek and Elias Pettersson had the assists…Tyler Myers doubled the lead 35 seconds later…Kiefer Sherwood and Teddy Blueger added the helpers…Conor Garland made it 3-0 just past the eight-minute-mark of the second…Pius Suter and Nils Höglander were awarded the assists…Alex Vlasic got Chicago on the board with 1:09 remaining in the second…Pettersson re-established Vancouver’s three goal lead 4:01 in to the third…Höglander had the lone assist…Wyatt Kaiser made it a two-goal game 1:21 later…Nils Åman scored his first of the season just before the 10-minute mark of the third…Kiefer Sherwood and Blueger had the helpers…Pius Suter added another just eight seconds later…Conor Garland and Dakota Joshua had the assists…Garland had three shots…Sherwood had six hits…Joshua and Marcus Pettersson each blocked three shots…Artūrs Šilovs made 17 saves.

2025.26 TEAM RANKS

 

VAN

CHI

Goals For/Game

3.25 (t-14th)

3.60 (t-6th)

Goals Against/Game

3.00 (t-13th)

2.80 (t-10th)

Power Play %

20.0 (t-16th)

18.8 (t-18th)

Penalty Kill %

81.3 (t-16th)

81.8 (15th)

Penalty Min./Game

9:00 (t-18th)

14:24 (31st)

*Rankings are accurate as of 12:00am PT on October 17, 2025

LAST GAME PLAYED – OCT. 16/25: VAN 5 at DAL 3

Mavrik Bourque opened the scoring for Dallas just before the four-and-a-half-minute mark of the opening period…Mikko Rantanen doubled the Stars’ lead with 38 seconds remaining in the frame…Filip Chytil got Vancouver on the board at 6:40 of the second…Evander Kane and Filip Hronek had the assists…Brock Boeser got the Canucks first power play goal of the season at 8:50 of the second…Quinn Hughes and Elias Pettersson had the helpers…Max Sasson gave Vancouver its first lead 1:16 later…Tyler Myers had the lone assist…Conor Garland scored the Canucks fourth goal of the period with 1:06 remaining…Wyatt Johnston got Dallas back within one with just over two minutes remaining in regulation…Hughes re-established Vancouver’s two-goal lead with 37 seconds remaining with an empty-netter…Garland and Hronek had the assists…Hughes had four shots…Kiefer Sherwood and Aatu Räty each had four hits…Myers blocked four shots…Thatcher Demko made 28 saves.

LAST 5 – vs CHICAGO

  • Mar. 15/25: VAN 6 vs CHI 2
  • Nov. 16/24: VAN 4 vs CHI 1
  • Oct. 22/24: VAN 6 at CHI 3
  • Feb. 13/24: VAN 4 at CHI 2
  • Jan. 22/24: VAN 2 vs CHI 0

WIN-DY CITY

  • Entering play on Oct. 17/25, the Canucks have won 10 straight games against the Blackhawks (a franchise record against a single opponent), including six straight in Chicago, dating back to Oct. 21/21.

FIL THE THRILL

  • With two assists on Oct. 16/25 at DAL, Filip Hronek reached the 200-assist mark for his career. He becomes the 10th Czech defenceman in NHL history to reach the 200-assist mark.

BROCKSTAR

  • Scoring his first power play goal of the season on Oct. 16/25 at DAL, Brock Boeser became the fourth Canucks player in the last 10 years to score in each of the team’s first two road games of the season, joining Bo Horvat, Thomas Vanek, and Henrik Sedin.
  • Getting on the board on Oct. 11/25 at EDM, Brock Boeser has goals in back-to-back games to open a season for the first time in his career.
  • With his goal on Oct. 9/25 vs CGY, Brock Boeser passed Markus Naslund for the most goals in season-opening games in franchise history (9).
  • Scoring the team’s fifth goal on Oct. 9/25 vs CGY, Brock Boeser passed Don Lever for the 10th most even-strength goals in franchise history (131).

CENTURY MARK

  • Scoring Vancouver’s first goal on Oct. 13/25 vs STL, Kiefer Sherwood hit the 100-point mark for his career. His is one of only three players in NHL history from Columbus, alongside Jack Roslovic and Cole Sillinger, with all three having at least 100 career points.

TOP TIER

  • With an assist on Brock Boeser’s goal on Oct. 11/25 at EDM, Quinn Hughes recorded career point number 410, passing Alex Edler for the most in franchise history by a defenceman.
    • Hughes reached the mark in 435 games, while Elder skated in 925 games to set the original mark.

DEMMER TIME

  • Recording the win on Oct. 9/25 vs CGY, Thatcher Demko passed Richard Brodeur for the third-most wins by a goaltender in franchise history.
  • Fresh off signing a three-year contract extension on July 1/25, Thatcher Demko enters the 2025.26 season one win away from passing Richard Brodeur for third on the Canucks all-time win list.

FOOTE IN THE DOOR

  • Recording his first win in his Head Coaching debut on Oct. 9/25 vs CGY, Adam Foote became the 14th coach in franchise history to win in his debut with the team.

HIGHWAY 1: ACTIVATED

  • With the naming of the team’s opening night roster on Oct. 6/25, five players who were a part of the Abbotsford Canucks Calder Cup Championship team last season will start the season in Vancouver.
    • With the recall of Victor Mancini on Oct. 7/25, Vancouver’s roster now features six players who were a part of Abbotsford’s Championship team.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

  • Pierre-Olivier Joseph activated from Injured Reserve, Oct. 16
  • Derek Forbort placed on Injured Reserve retroactive to Oct. 11, Oct. 15
  • Max Sasson recalled from Abbotsford (AHL), Oct. 15
  • Braeden Cootes assigned to Seattle (WHL), Oct. 14
  • Pierre-Olivier Joseph placed on Injured Reserve retroactive to Sept. 30, Oct. 7
  • Victor Mancini recalled from Abbotsford, Oct. 7
  • Jett Woo placed on injured non-roster list, Oct. 6
  • Guillaume Brisebois placed on injured non-roster list, Oct. 6
  • Victor Mancini assigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 5
  • Tom Willander assigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 5
  • Max Sasson assigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 4
  • Nils Höglander placed on injured reserve, Oct. 4
  • Nils Åman assigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 4

THE LAST TIME…

  • The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Oct. 9/25 vs CGY
  • The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Apr. 16/25 vs VGK
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Apr. 12/25 vs MIN
  • The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Oct. 16/25 at DAL
  • The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Jan. 21/25 vs BUF
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Apr. 12/25 vs MIN
  • The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Oct. 16/25 at DAL
  • The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Oct. 13/25 vs STL
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Jan. 8/25 at WSH
  • The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Apr. 14/25 vs SJS
  • The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Oct. 13/25 vs STL
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Mar. 20/25 at STL
  • The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Apr. 14/25 vs SJS
  • The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Oct. 11/25 at EDM
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Mar. 20/25 at STL
  • The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Mar. 24/25 at NJD
  • The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Apr. 16/25 vs VGK
  • The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Jan. 8/25 at WSH

2025.26 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS

  • Most Goals Scored, Game: 5, 2x, Latest Oct. 16/25 at DAL
  • Most Goals Scored, Period: 4, 2x, Latest Oct. 16/25 at DAL, 2nd period
  • Most Goals Allowed, Game: 5, Oct. 13/25 vs STL
  • Most Goals Allowed, Period: 3, Oct. 13/25 vs STL, 2nd period
  • Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 1, Oct. 11/25 at EDM
  • Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 1, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY
  • Most PPG Scored, Game: 2, Oct. 16/25 at DAL
  • Most PPG Allowed, Game: 2, Oct. 16/25 at DAL
  • Most SHG Scored, Game: 1, Oct. 13/25 vs STL
  • Most SHG Allowed, Game: n/a
  • Most Shots, Game: 30, Oct. 13/25 vs STL
  • Most Shots, Period: 12, Oct. 16/25 at DAL, 2nd period
  • Most Shots, OT: n/a
  • Fewest Shots, Game: 15, Oct. 11/25 at EDM
  • Fewest Shots, Period: 4, Oct. 11/25 at EDM, 1st period
  • Fewest Shots, OT: n/a
  • Most Shots Allowed, Game: 37, Oct. 11/25 at EDM
  • Most Shots Allowed, Period: 17, Oct. 13/25 vs STL, 2nd period
  • Most Shots Allowed, OT: n/a
  • Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 18, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY
  • Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 5, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY, 3rd period
  • Fewest Shots Allowed, OT: n/a
  • Most Hits, Game: 29, Oct. 13/25 vs STL
  • Fewest Hits, Game: 26, 2x, Latest Oct. 16/25 at DAL
  • Most Blocked Shots, Game: 18, 2x, Latest Oct. 13/25 vs STL
  • Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 14, Oct. 11/25 at EDM
  • Largest Margin of Victory: 4 goals, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY
  • Largest Margin of Defeat: 3 goals, Oct. 13/25 vs STL
  • Longest Win Streak: n/a
  • Longest Point Streak: n/a
  • Longest Winless Streak: 2 games, Oct. 11-13/25 (0-2-0)
  • Longest Pointless Streak: 2 games, Oct. 11-13/25 (0-2-0)

VANCOUVER 2025.26 RECORD WHEN…

  • Score 4+ Goals: 2-0-0
  • Score 3 Goals or Less: 0-2-0
  • Allow 4+ Goals: 0-1-0
  • Allow 3 Goals or Less: 2-1-0
  • Scoring First: 1-0-0
  • Allowing First Goal: 1-2-0
  • On 0 Days Rest: 0-0-0
  • On 1 Day Rest: 0-2-0
  • On 2 Days Rest: 1-0-0
  • On 3+ Days Rest: 1-0-0
  • Score a PPG: 1-0-0
  • Give up a PPG: 1-1-0
  • 25 or More Shots on Goal: 2-1-0
  • Less than 25 shots: 0-1-0

THREE STARS – OCTOBER

  • Demko (15 pts)
  • Sherwood (10 pts)
  • Hughes (5 pts)
  • Chytil (5 pts)

*5 points are awarded for each Three Stars Selection

UPCOMING SCHEDULE

  • Sunday, October 19: Vancouver at Washington, 9:30am PT
  • Tuesday, October 21: Vancouver at Pittsburgh, 4:00pm PT
  • Thursday, October 23: Vancouver at Nashville, 5:00pm PT
  • Saturday, October 25: Vancouver vs Montreal, 4:00pm PT
  • Sunday, October 26: Vancouver vs Edmonton, 7:00pm PT

News Feed

Second-Period Surge Powers Canucks Past Stars

Game Notes: Canucks at Stars

Canucks Begin Five-Game Road Trip in Dallas on Thursday Night

Building Blue: Riley Patterson Looks to Be a Leader and Produce in Third OHL Season

Game Notes: Canucks vs. Blues

Canucks Get Back on Rogers Arena Ice for Thanksgiving Monday Game Against Blues

Game Notes: Canucks at Oilers

Canucks Hit the Road for Saturday Night Showdown in Edmonton

‘I’m coming in with confidence and playing my game’: Arshdeep Bains Makes a Strong Impression in Canucks Home Opener

Chase Wouters joins Canucks Insider Podcast for the first time since Calder Cup Win

Filip Chytil Scores Two, Canucks Beat Flames 5-1 in Home Opener

CANUCKS CELEBRATE ROGERS ARENA’S 30TH ANNIVERSARY AT HOME OPENER, PRESENTED BY TD, ON OCTOBER 9TH

Game Notes: Canucks vs. Flames

Adam Foote Joins Canucks Insider Podcast Prior to Tomorrow's Home Opener

Canucks Begin 2025-26 Season with Flames in Town for Home Opener

Patrik Allvin Confident in Canucks’ Preparation and Depth Ahead of Opening Night

Jake DeBrusk Ready to Hit the Ice as Canucks Build Chemistry Ahead of Opener

VANCOUVER CANUCKS ANNOUNCE 2025.26 OPENING NIGHT ROSTER