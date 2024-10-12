From Pup to Protector: Meet Eddie, the Canucks’ Future Service Dog

The Vancouver Canucks are pleased to introduce their newest and furriest member of the Canucks family: Eddie, a five-week-old black lab.

Named after long-time Canucks defenceman Alex Edler, Eddie is a service dog in training, sponsored by the Canucks in partnership with B.C. Guide Dogs.

This pup is more than just a cute face, Eddie’s journey through the B.C. Guide Dog Training Program will prepare him to assist those in need – whether it’s a visually impaired person, a child with autism, or a veteran or first responder living with OSI-PTSD. Eddie’s future job will be to safeguard his handler, providing loyalty, care, and a sense of security. Service dogs like Eddie can make a profound impact, helping people improve mobility, lower stress, bring them joy, and enhance their quality of life.

As the Canucks’ all-time leader in goals, assists, and points by a defenceman, Edler is known for his dependability, skill, and dedication the ice and in the community – traits Eddie will carry forward in his role as a guide dog.

Edler used to have a black lab, so he understands the bond that humans and dogs have, and he hopes Eddie grows into a life-changing companion for someone in need. Seeing a photo of Eddie for the first time, Edler’s face lit up “very cute,” Edler said.

“I’m honoured to have a dog named after me and like I said I’m a big dog person – especially labs. A service dog is the ultimate team player; they’ll do anything for the team.”

Throughout the season, fans can follow Eddie’s progress through the B.C. Guide Dog Training Program via regular “pupdates” on the Canucks’ social media channels: @canuckspup and @canucks on Instagram.