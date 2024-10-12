From Pup to Protector: Meet Eddie, the Canucks’ Future Service Dog

CANUCKS PUP - WEB CDC
By Lindsey Horsting
@lindseyhorsting Vancouver Canucks

The Vancouver Canucks are pleased to introduce their newest and furriest member of the Canucks family: Eddie, a five-week-old black lab.

Named after long-time Canucks defenceman Alex Edler, Eddie is a service dog in training, sponsored by the Canucks in partnership with B.C. Guide Dogs.

This pup is more than just a cute face, Eddie’s journey through the B.C. Guide Dog Training Program will prepare him to assist those in need – whether it’s a visually impaired person, a child with autism, or a veteran or first responder living with OSI-PTSD. Eddie’s future job will be to safeguard his handler, providing loyalty, care, and a sense of security. Service dogs like Eddie can make a profound impact, helping people improve mobility, lower stress, bring them joy, and enhance their quality of life.

As the Canucks’ all-time leader in goals, assists, and points by a defenceman, Edler is known for his dependability, skill, and dedication the ice and in the community – traits Eddie will carry forward in his role as a guide dog.

Edler used to have a black lab, so he understands the bond that humans and dogs have, and he hopes Eddie grows into a life-changing companion for someone in need. Seeing a photo of Eddie for the first time, Edler’s face lit up “very cute,” Edler said.

“I’m honoured to have a dog named after me and like I said I’m a big dog person – especially labs. A service dog is the ultimate team player; they’ll do anything for the team.”

Throughout the season, fans can follow Eddie’s progress through the B.C. Guide Dog Training Program via regular “pupdates” on the Canucks’ social media channels: @canuckspup and @canucks on Instagram.

Eddie’s journey from playful puppy to fully-trained dog will be a great journey to watch unfold, and we’re excited to share it with the Canucks community.

If Eddie’s story inspires you, there are ways to get involved! B.C. Guide Dogs is always in need of volunteers in the Vancouver area to help raise future service dogs like Eddie. Volunteers receive training, supplies, and support as they help transform puppies into companions who will go on to change lives.

For more information on volunteering or donating to this cause, visit the website here.

News Feed

Growing Up in Vancouver: Alex Edler Shares Stories of His Growth in his 15 Years with Canucks

Game Notes: Canucks vs. Flyers

Setting Up a Friday Night Fray with the Flyers at Rogers Arena

Game Notes: Canucks vs Flames

Home Opener Against Flames Launches 2024-25 Vancouver Canucks Season

Vinny Desharnais Looks to Make His Mark with Canucks Through Toughness and Talk

Patrik Allvin Discusses Nils Höglander’s Contract, Finalizing the Roster, Injury Updates and More Ahead of 2024-25 Season

Canucks Announce 2024.25 Opening Day Roster

Canucks Acquire Defenceman Erik Brannstrom from Colorado

Canucks Conquer by Committee in 4-1 Win Over Edmonton Oilers

Developing a New Wave of Vancouver Canucks is Manny Malhotra’s Focus as Abbotsford Head Coach

Stream Canucks Games on Prime Video and Access Exclusive NHL Content

Oilers Come to Town for Final Preseason Game Friday Night at Rogers Arena

Building Blue: Vilmer Alriksson Prepares for Second OHL Season with an NHL Contract in his Back Pocket

A Monday Battle in Edmonton for Canucks' Second-Last Preseason Game

Canucks Agree to Terms with Vilmer Alriksson on a Three-Year, Entry-Level Contract

Canucks and Flames Hit the Ice for All-Canadian Matchup on Saturday Night

Canucks Scoot Down to Seattle for Third Game of Preseason