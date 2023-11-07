Diwali Celebration Kicks Off 2023.24 Canucks Community And Fan Engagement Night Schedule 

Vancouver, B.C. – The Vancouver Canucks today announced plans for Diwali Night, Presented by Rogers. The club’s seventh annual Diwali game, celebrating the vibrant culture of the South Asian community in BC, will take place on November 15th when the Canucks take on the New York Islanders.

“Our South Asian community and fans are an integral part of our hockey community, so we are so thrilled to celebrate Diwali with them and share their culture with all Canucks fans,” said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations. “It only makes sense that this is the first celebration of the season, and fans can expect great entertainment, flavours, and experiences when they visit Rogers Arena on November 15th.”

The Canucks are excited to have our Diwali inspired logo, designed by local South Asian Artist Jessie Sohpaul. Sohpaul expressed that, “Diwali is not just for South Asians, its message is universal. Because of this, I wanted the design to be more modern and not lean exclusively into typical Diwali themes.”

You can get your Diwali Collection merchandise including hoodies, t-shirts, mugs, pins, and more online at Vanbase.ca or in person at the Canucks team store.

Fans can kick off Diwali night with a pre-game Party on the Plaza, with the party moving inside Rogers Arena immediately following. Highlights of the night include:

Diwali Party on the Plaza including performances by DJ Heer, Rangla Punjab Arts Academy dancers, Dhol Nation Alliance drummers, a visit from Apna Mascots, and complimentary Chai courtesy of Chai Wagon

Concourse DJs from Club Mumbai, Vancouver’s only weekly South Asian night Club

Anthem performance by Jugpreet Bawa

In-game bhangra performances, musical stylings of local Punjabi singer Raman Bains, and more

Diwali Market on the concourse in sections 101-103 featuring: South Asian food samples from Metro 1 Catering Local South Asian vendors including Dudh Soda & Roshni Wellness South Asian community groups including Apna Hockey & Guru Nanak Free Kitchen

Live Rangoli art at section 111 created by the Diwali Celebration Society

The Canucks for Kids Fund will also be making a $10,000 donation to Guru Nanak’s Free Kitchen as well as to Sher Vancouver, respectively.

Limited tickets are still available at canucks.com/tickets. We look forward to celebrating Diwali with you!

About Diwali



The commemoration of Diwali is the festival of lights, an important religious celebration for Hindus, Jains, and Sikhs (Bandi Chhor Divas). Originating in India, Diwali is celebrated all over the world. During this time, houses are decorated with diyas (candles), deepavali (lamps), and Rangoli artwork (patterns on the ground created by coloured powder or rice). Diwali is one of the most popular festivals in the South Asian calendar.

Diwali encourages a strong sense of unity with communities sharing food and gifts among friends, family, and those in need. Firework displays are presented in the community to highlight celebrations and show light triumph over darkness. Diwali means "row of lighted lamps" with light symbolizing the triumph of good over evil, prosperity over poverty, and knowledge over ignorance.

