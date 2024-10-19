Game Notes: Canucks at Flyers

CANUCKS AT FLYERS

TV: Sportsnet Pacific, NBCSP

Radio: Sportsnet 650

MATCH-UP INFO

Tonight marks the second of two meetings between the Canucks and Flyers this season: Oct. 11 (home, 3-2 SOL) and Oct. 19 (road).

Vancouver is 38-76-13-5 all-time against Philadelphia, including a 22-42-1-2 record on the road.

The Canucks are 3-6-1 in their last 10 games against the Flyers (1-3-1 in their last 5).

J.T. Miller leads all active Canucks skaters in scoring against Philadelphia with 18 points (9-9-18) in 31 games.

In 21 career games against the Flyers, Jake DeBrusk has 12 points (4-8-12).

Tyler Myers has 12 points (5-7-12) in 27 career games against Philadelphia.

Kevin Lankinen is 1-1-1 with a 2.29 goals against average and an .924 save percentage in three career games against Philadelphia.

In one career game against the Flyers, Artūrs Šilovs is 1-0-0 with a 2.00 goals against average and a .946 save percentage.

QUICK NUMBERS

Brock Boeser has four points (2-2-4) in four games this season.

Quinn Hughes has four points (1-3-4) in four games this season.

Conor Garland has three points (2-1-3) in four games this season.

Jake DeBrusk has three points (0-3-3) in four games this season.

LAST MEETING – OCT. 11/24: VAN 2 vs PHI 3 (SO)

Nils Höglander opened the scoring with 7:05 remaining in the first period…Conor Garland registered the lone assist…Foerster evened the game for Philadelphia with under three minutes left in the first…Teddy Blueger gave Vancouver the lead at 11:25 of the second…Derek Forbort and Pius Suter picked up the assists…York tied the game early in the third…Frost scored the game-deciding goal in the shootout…Jake DeBrusk had a team-high four shots…Kiefer Sherwood had six hits…DeBrusk, Carson Soucy, and Filip Hronek each had two blocked shots…Kevin Lankinen made 29 saves.

2024.25 TEAM RANKS