Get to Know Your Abbotsford Canucks Ahead of Friday’s Home Opener

The Abbotsford Canucks host their home opener on Friday, October 25th at the Abbotsford Centre and are once again a team led by their youth, a group that continues to gain experience and grow.

In this article, we are going to go over some notable players at each position and discuss what they hope to bring to the Canucks on a nightly basis for head coach Manny Malhotra.

Forwards

Captain Chase Wouters is back for his fourth season with the Canucks and third as captain. The 24-year-old centre brings toughness and his faceoff prowess to the lineup.

Wouters is looked upon to be a leader in the locker room and he takes on that challenge every day as the captain of the Canucks. He will also be a key piece of the penalty kill and is taking his faceoff skill to the next level with Malhotra helping him evolve in the dot.

Jonathan Lekkerimäki was the Canucks’ first-round pick in the 2022 NHL Entry Draft and had a stellar season last year in the SHL. He won MVP at the World Juniors last year and was rookie of the year in the SHL.

The 20-year-old winger is expected to make his season debut on Friday in Abbotsford. Lekkerimäki has missed the first two weeks of the season but has worked hard to get back into the lineup.

Lekkerimäki is looking to continue to develop his two-way game and show that he can be consistent in the AHL.

Max Sasson is aiming to build on his strong rookie season last year which saw him put up 18 goals and 24 assists for 42 points. The left-shot centre has worked on his skating since coming to the AHL and tries to use his speed to his advantage.

“I am really excited,” said Sasson about the home opener. “All of us have been itching to get back home after being on the road and play in front of these fans. I love playing here, and I know all the guys do too. We're pumped up. The energy is always high at the Abby Centre, and we like to push the pace and get the fans involved.”