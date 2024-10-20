Kevin Lankinen Shuts Out Flyers as Tyler Myers Earns Point in 1000th Career Game

When asked about who he thinks of looking back on his hockey journey from 1000 games he said there were too many people to name but mentioned his mom and dad for pushing him as a youngster and his wife, children and in-laws for their support throughout his career.

“It was a great night, I’m going to remember it forever, they had a video of my kids doing the starting lineup. It was an emotional night, at different times throughout the game I was getting emotional and [had] a lot of different feelings,” he shared.

The team has been working hard to get into a rhythm and the 16-year NHL veteran says there’s still room for improvement. He talked about the group being a little loose in the second half of the middle frame but liked that they battled hard in the third period, and they had great goaltending from Kevin Lankinen.

Lankinen started his second game in a row, making impressive saves on net-front shots, stopping all 26 shots he faced. He’s the first Finish-born goaltender to record a shutout in franchise history.

Lankinen says he’s having fun playing with the Canucks and in the system. He’s been trying to keep an even keel mindset, and he feels they matched the Flyers’ energy in Philadelphia.

“I’m feeling comfortable, feeling confident, I’ve been feeling confident ever since I got here,” Lankinen said. “Just knowing some of the guys and the guys have been really great, welcoming me and making me feel good and comfortable around everybody,” he said.