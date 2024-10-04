Developing a New Wave of Vancouver Canucks is Manny Malhotra’s Focus as Abbotsford Head Coach

Manny at Abby Main Camp
By Chris Faber

Wins and losses are important in any league, but to have organizational success, the AHL club needs to hone in on development. A player's growth is the pinnacle of importance at the Abbotsford Centre.

Success in development throughout the season will be accompanied by wins for the Abbotsford Canucks, and that is the goal for Manny Malhotra this season and in the years to come.

The first-year head coach is ecstatic to be back with the Vancouver Canucks’ organization and views the task of AHL head coach as a challenging position but also as a spot where he and his staff are given the freedom and support to thrive.

Malhotra is currently running through Abbotsford’s training camp but took some time to catch up with us to discuss his views on development, being back in British Columbia, and renewing his relationship with Daniel and Henrik Sedin.

“The biggest thing I’ve learned about development since becoming a coach is understanding that everybody learns differently. Some of them are language-wise learners, some are visual learners – some need to hear it and some need to do it,” said Malhotra.

The Abbotsford Canucks roster consists of many young players such as Elias Pettersson (20 years old), Ty Young (20), Jonathan Lekkerimäki (20), Josh Bloom (21), Danila Klimovich (21), Ty Mueller (21), and Kirill Kudryavtsev (20).

“There is also just an understanding that, especially at this level, guys are hungry for information, so, teaching the details within the structure and the system is vital, not just teaching what we're doing, but teaching why we’re doing it so that a young player can gain that knowledge for their future,” said Malhotra.

The development at the AHL level must be focused in a certain way so that the players succeed in the league with the ultimate goal of bringing that success to the NHL club. Vancouver Canucks head coach Rick Tocchet wants there to be a balance of organizational concordance along with Manny being Manny.

“Well, Manny is a very studious guy. When he is around or in our meetings, he takes a lot of notes. I want to make sure that he has his own style, too,” said Tocchet.

“I believe that 85% of the system should be in continuity with the organization, [so that] the players know what they are doing when they come up,” Tocchet added. “That helped the Abbotsford guys last year [when they were called up]. Saying that, the 15%, I think he has to do his own stuff, [and use his] creativity. If he believes in something, I think he should do it. It shouldn't all be coming from me. So, Manny is that type of guy who might be doing some ideas down there where I'm like, ‘Wow, I like that’ and then we bring [that idea] up here.”

Malhotra says that the most important thing a young player can bring to work every day is a positive attitude and an open mindset. Young players need to be mentally focused because there is so much teaching at the AHL level, especially with players who are new to professional hockey in North America.

“A player’s ability to take in the information and apply it right away is going to be important. But if they come to the rink willing to put the work in and want to get better, that'll go a long way for the player and our club,” said Malhotra.

As for where young players will play in the lineup, Malhotra believes that is dictated by a player’s effort and execution in practices and games. He reckons earning ice time that way has and will always hold true in his eyes.

Supporting Malhotra in the development of the AHL players are assistant coaches Jordan Smith and Harry Mahesh, players development coaches Daniel Sedin and Henrik Sedin, skating and skills coach Jason Krog, strength and conditioning coach John Murray, video coach Andrew Shaw and development and goaltending coach Justin Pogge.

This crew is fresh and new at the Abbotsford Centre, but Malhotra has been impressed with how quickly the group has gelled under the watchful eye of Jim Rutherford, Patrik Allvin, and Ryan Johnson.

Malhotra is happy to have a pair of familiar faces around the Abbotsford Centre as the Sedins will continue to support the development of the AHL players with their regular visits to practice and attending games.

“Obviously, you talk about them as people, and they are incredible individuals. As for how good of players they were, [they have] Hall of Fame status. Their ability to communicate with every player, regardless of their position, regardless of their skill level, regardless of their game, their understanding of what guys need to do and how they can improve is incredible,” said Malhotra.

“To have seen them do that throughout our development camp and main camp. It is impressive to watch, and I am definitely looking forward to working with them again.”

Insider Extra: It is so good to be back

“I've always said that I'm an adopted west coaster, so I've loved being back here,” said Malhotra. “The air is different. It's fresh air. I love seeing the mountains in the background all the time. It's been fun being back, and the people here have just been incredible within the organization and in the Abbotsford community. I’ve been meeting a lot of new people. It's been an enjoyable experience so far.”

