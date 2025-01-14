Closing Out the Road Trip with Battle Against Central Division-Leading Jets 

Following a commanding 3-0 win in Toronto on Saturday night, the Vancouver Canucks are in the freezing city of Winnipeg to close out their five-game road trip with a matchup against the Jets.

The Jets hold the top spot in the Central Division after a 15-1-0 start to the season helped propel them to a 29-12-3 record. They are in the midst of a season-long eight-game homestand and have gone 2-1-2 through their first five games.

Tuesday’s game will be the first of three matchups between the Canucks and Jets this season. The two teams will match up twice in the second half of March.

Filip Hronek returned to Canucks practice for the first time since his injury and Rick Tocchet said that he is a game-time decision on Tuesday.

The Canucks now have six players with double-digit goals this season. Jake DeBrusk leads the way with 17 and is closely trailed by Brock Boeser (15). Kiefer Sherwood is third on the team with 13 while Conor Garland and Pius Suter have 11 goals apiece. Elias Pettersson rounds out the six with 10 goals of his own.

Connor Hellebuyck’s tremendous play in the crease continues to be the biggest story for the Jets this season. The 31-year-old netminder has a 26-6-2 record and has started 34 of their 44 games this season. Hellebuyck boasts an impressive .928% save percentage, a 2.02 goals-against average, and a league-leading six shutouts.

Hellebuyck has allowed two or fewer goals in 21 of his 34 starts this year.

Quick Hits on the Competition

The Jets have the league’s best goal differential this season, scoring 156 goals and allowing 108 against for a +48 differential.

Kyle Connor leads the Jets with 55 points (23g-32a) in 44 games.

Their power play ranks first in the league and is clicking at 32.3% on the year.

Gabriel Vilardi leads the Jets with 10 power play goals this season and has added nine power play assists.

Josh Morrissey quarterbacks the top unit and leads the team with 15 power play assists.

Morrissey leads in ice time, averaging 24:12. He is up to 39 points (5g-24a) in 44 games and is second on the team in blocked shots with 70.

Nino Niederreiter and Adam Lowry are the most physical players on the Jets. Niederreiter has 86 hits while Lowry has 83 of his own.

The Jets’ top line of Gabriel Vilardi, Connor and Mark Scheifele have played 569:19 as a trio this season and have been on the ice for 30 goals scored and 24 against. When Morrissey is on the ice with the top line, the Jets have outscored this opposition 18-11.

The Story: Stats on the Road

The Canucks are 12-5-4 on the road this year and will play a Jets team that has the second-best home record in the league. The Jets’ record at the Canada Life Centre moved to 16-4-3 following a 3-0 shutout win against the Colorado Avalanche on Saturday night.

Jake DeBrusk leads the team with 12 goals on the road this season. Conor Garland has been all around the net on the road and leads with 57 scoring chances in 21 games away from Rogers Arena.

Elias Pettersson has eight primary assists in 17 road games. Quinn Hughes leads the team with 27 points in 19 road games.

Kiefer Sherwood leads in hits with 133.

Tyler Myers leads in blocked shots with 43 in 21 games played.

Canucks’ Top Performers over the Last Five Games

Quinn Hughes: 1g-4a-5p

J.T. Miller: 2g-2g-4p

Tyler Myers: 0g-3a-3p

Kiefer Sherwood: 1g-1a-2p

Jonathan Lekkerimäki: 1g-1a-2p

Brock Boeser: 1g-1a-2p

When and Where to Watch

Tuesday’s game is a 5:00 p.m. PT start, and you can watch it on Sportsnet or listen along to the radio call with Brendan Batchelor on Sportsnet 650 and the Sportsnet Radio Network.