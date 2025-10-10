Chase Wouters joins Canucks Insider Podcast for the first time since Calder Cup Win

Abbotsford Canucks Captain Chase Wouters sits down with Canucks Insider Podcast host Christ Faber to discuss the team's historic Calder Cup win, including the emotions he felt, his biggest lessons learned from their win, and the excitement for the upcoming season.

The emotional highs following an incredible championship win are undoubtedly hard to put into words, as the Abbotsford Canucks defeated the Charlotte Checkers in Game 6 of the Calder Cup Playoffs.

“It’s pretty cliche, but the feeling, it’ll never get old,” Wouters said, and yet even after reaching such a pinnacle, Wouters expressed his desire to continue to compete just as hard.

“It makes you want to do it all over again.”

The city of Abbotsford was palpable with excitement throughout their playoff run, as the entire city rallied around the team as each win brought them closer and closer to the ultimate goal. That atmosphere was something that Wouters won’t ever forget.

“The way that the city and the crowd kind of built behind it was something very special. To walk out and see a full rink when there’s nothing going on is a pretty cool experience,” Wouters said.

Wouters also had high praise for first time head coach, Manny Malhotra, who he credited with guiding the team in those key moments, and how his intense competitiveness helped push the team past notable challenges.

“He drove us every day when we were down, when we were up. He was the backbone that kind of kept our group aligned and kept our focus in the right areas,” Wouters said. “He wanted to win more than anyone there. And that’s what [is] great about having Manny behind the bench.”

Wouters also shared some of the biggest lessons and takeaways he took from their success in the postseason, emphasizing that even through challenging moments, it is important to remain calm and confident in the group's abilities.

“Being able to reset, being able to keep that cool mindset… I think that’s the main thing that I learned.”

As he enters his fourth season as captain of the Abbotsford Canucks, Wouters hopes to continue to be a positive role model for his teammates and help grow the culture that exists within the locker room and around the organization.

“I just look forward to meeting new friends, meeting new teammates, and growing the culture we have here in Abbotsford. And always grow as a person, [and] as a player,” Wouters said.

Wouters said that everyone was excited to get the season started and have trained hard throughout their shortened offseason and into training camp. With their home opener approaching in exactly two weeks, the anticipation of being back in their home building is high and serves as a chance to showcase their gratitude to the fans, and the city.

“We’ll put our best effort forward every night for the fanbase, and for the city of Abbotsford.”

The Abbotsford Canucks will have their home opener on Friday, October 24 at the Abbotsford Centre.

Watch the latest episode here: