Canucks’ Young Defenders Pushing Pace, Earning Veteran Respect in Preseason

The Vancouver Canucks entered training camp with stability on the blue line, anchored by veterans who know what it takes to handle the NHL season. An influx of young defencemen has added a spark, pushing the pace in practices and preseason games – and drawing praise from seasoned teammates who say they’re helping elevate the group.

Tyler Myers skated alongside Kirill Kudryavtsev in his first preseason action against the Calgary Flames and noted how quickly the younger players have grasped the finer details of the game. From puck drop against Calgary, the focus was about executing the structure and habits laid out by the coaching staff.

“All the young guys have been really good since the start,” Myers said. “You can tell they're really trying to make an impression, but what I like from them is they're making an impression the right way. They're not trying to force the game or open the game up there. They're focusing on the details that the coaches are presenting in video and on the ice. It's been really good to see, it's been fun.”

In the preseason, they’re not focused on goals and assists and wins and losses, but focused on the process. Myers says the younger players have bought in, which is important for team success.

Thatcher Demko, who also got his first taste of preseason action against Calgary, pointed out the compete level of the group and that everyone played a connected team game.

“I was really impressed with our D-core tonight, especially the young guys,” Demko said. “Obviously, you know what you’re getting out of Mysey and Marcus [Pettersson] and those guys, and I’m really impressed with those guys too.”

Being a Calder Cup champion with Abbotsford last season was big for Victor Mancini’s confidence. Playing under pressure in meaningful games helped him establish a strong foundation and he’s hoping to translate his skills to the next level.

Mancini feels like he takes another step in his development every time he’s on the ice. From training camp and his first preseason game to his second game, he’s learning to refine his play. He’s always been a defend-first player, but having scored a goal in each of the preseason games, he’s got an offensive upside that he wants to lean into.

“I want to build the foundation of my game in the defensive zone and start from there. I want to be that dependable player that can play in all situations. Honestly, it just comes from the opportunities that I'm given on the ice,” Mancini said. “I think on Sunday, I forced a couple chances where I didn't need to. So being able to just keep my head up and see what opportunities are given to me, and when I get those, make the other team pay.”

He’s had a different defensive partner for both preseason games, Jimmy Schuldt against the Kraken, and Nikolai Knyzhov against the Flames, which he looks at as an opportunity to adapt quickly.

“Personally, I find it pretty fun. Even during the season, things are going to change. You never know who you're going to play with, where you're going to be, so I think it's a good thing to just get acclimated with everyone, communicate with those guys, both on and off the ice, and kind of work together and see how we can help each other,” Mancini said.

Defenceman Elias Pettersson also drew preseason action against Seattle, where he was paired with Tom Willander. Like his fellow young defencemen, he’s embracing the challenge of adapting and finding consistency in his game.

“I'm just trying to get back to my game fast here, trying to do what I'm good at out there,” Pettersson said.

“I think coming back to the D-zone, breaking out pucks, that's one thing I'm going try to get better on every day. I want to be clean every shift, play hard in the D-zone and just be consistent every shift, that's what I'm going to try to do. Be steady and a guy they can rely on.”

Pettersson felt like he took steps in his game after the first preseason game and was more comfortable with every shift. Having veterans like Tyler Myers and Derek Forbort offer guidance has also made a difference and has helped the younger defencemen play to his identity.

“Since the first day I came out here, they’ve always been on my side, helping me so much. It's great to have those guys around,” Pettersson said.

As the preseason continues, Vancouver’s blend of youthful drive and veteran steadiness is setting the tone for the defensive unit. The internal competition is high, and it has helped the group collectively push the pace to build momentum for the season ahead.