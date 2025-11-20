Game Notes: Canucks vs. Stars

LAST GAME PLAYED – NOV. 17/25: VAN 5 at FLA 8

Drew O’Connor opened the scoring with 5:10 remaining in the first period…Tyler Myers and Quinn Hughes had the assists…Jake DeBrusk doubled the lead 24 seconds later on the power play…Kiefer Sherwood and Hughes had the helpers…AJ Greer got Florida on the board with 4:10 remaining in the first…Seth Jones tied the game with eight seconds remaining in the opening frame…Luke Kunin gave the Panthers the lead 2:23 into the second…Evan Rodrigues doubled Florida’s lead just past the six-minute-mark of the second…Anton Lundell gave the Panthers a three-goal lead 1:07 later…Elias Pettersson brought Vancouver within two just before the eight-minute-mark of the period…Evander Kane and Hughes had the helpers…Pettersson made it a one-goal game 1:24 into the third…Sherwood and Tom Willander had the assists…Filip Hronek tied the game with his first of the season 1:50 later…Max Sasson and Kane were credited with the assists…Sam Bennett gave Florida the lead at 4:02 of the third…Jones scored his second of the contest with 8:19 gone in the period…Brad Marchand scored into an empty net with 1:46 remaining in regulation…Hronek had three shots…D Elias Pettersson and Sherwood each had three hits…Myers blocked four shots…Jiri Patera made 33 saves.

LAST 5 – vs DALLAS

Oct. 16/25: VAN 5 at DAL 3

at DAL 3 Apr. 8/25: VAN 6 at DAL 5 (OT)

at DAL 5 (OT) Mar. 9/25: VAN 1 vs DAL 4

Jan. 31/25: VAN 3 at DAL 5

Mar. 28/24: VAN 1 vs DAL 3

QUINN-TASTIC

With three assists on Nov. 17/25 at FLA, Quinn Hughes has 10 assists in his last three games played (Nov. 11/25-Nov. 17/25), the most assists by a Canucks skater in any three-game stretch in franchise history. His 10 assists tie him with Bobby Orr, Ron Stackhouse, Borje Salming, and Paul Coffey for the second-most assists in a three-game span by a defenceman in NHL history. With three consecutive games of at least three assists, Hughes tied Paul Coffey, Ray Bourque, Roman Josi, and Cale Makar for the most consecutive games of 3+ assists in NHL history.

has 10 assists in his last three games played (Nov. 11/25-Nov. 17/25), the most assists by a Canucks skater in any three-game stretch in franchise history. Recording four assists on Nov. 16/25 at TBL, Quinn Hughes posted four assists in a game for the third time in his career, tying Pavel Bure for the third-most such instances in Canucks history, trailing only Thomas Gradin and Henrik Sedin (both five times). With two power play assists, Hughes now has 66 power play assists since the start of 2023.24, the fourth-most in the NHL (now 67 PPA after Nov. 17/25 at FLA).

posted four assists in a game for the third time in his career, tying Pavel Bure for the third-most such instances in Canucks history, trailing only Thomas Gradin and Henrik Sedin (both five times). With three points (0-3-3) on Nov. 11/25 vs WPG, Quinn Hughes passed Bo Horvat for 13th on the Canucks all-time scoring list.

passed Bo Horvat for 13th on the Canucks all-time scoring list. Recording an assist on Jake DeBrusk’s power play goal on Nov. 11/25 vs WPG, Quinn Hughes now has 64 power play assists since the start of the 2023.24 season, the most amongst defencemen and fourth-most across the NHL.

now has 64 power play assists since the start of the 2023.24 season, the most amongst defencemen and fourth-most across the NHL. With an assist on Nov. 8/25 vs CBJ, Quinn Hughes extended his point streak against Columbus to nine games, tying Kris Letang and Lubomir Visnovsky for the longest point streak by a defenceman against the Blue Jackets in NHL history.

JAKE THE SNAKE

Scoring a power play goal on Nov. 17/25 at FLA, Jake DeBrusk netted his 21st power play goal since the start of the 2024.25 season, the second-most in the NHL over that span. The goal was DeBrusk’s seventh of the 2025.26 season, tied for the second-most in the league.

netted his 21st power play goal since the start of the 2024.25 season, the second-most in the NHL over that span. With a power play goal on Nov. 16/25 at TBL, Jake DeBrusk notched his 20th power play goal since the start of the 2024.25 season, tied for the second-most in the NHL over that span.

notched his 20th power play goal since the start of the 2024.25 season, tied for the second-most in the NHL over that span. Scoring a power play goal on Nov. 11/25 vs WPG, Jake DeBrusk now has 19 power play goals since the start of the 2024.25 season, tied for the second-most in the NHL over that span.

now has 19 power play goals since the start of the 2024.25 season, tied for the second-most in the NHL over that span. Tying the game with a power play goal on Nov. 9/25 vs COL, Jake DeBrusk has 18 power play goals since the start of the 2024.25 season, tied for the third-most in the NHL in that time.

has 18 power play goals since the start of the 2024.25 season, tied for the third-most in the NHL in that time. Opening the scoring on Nov. 8/25 vs CBJ, Jake DeBrusk recorded his 11th career goal against the Blue Jackets, tied for his most against any franchise (also 11 vs MTL).

MOVIN’ ON UP

Scoring two goals on Nov. 17/25 at FLA, Elias Pettersson passed Stan Smyl for the seventh-most multi-goal games (31) in franchise history.

passed Stan Smyl for the seventh-most multi-goal games (31) in franchise history. With an assist on Jake DeBrusk’s power play goal on Nov. 16/25 at TBL, Quinn Hughes passed Tony Tanti for the fifth-most power play points in franchise history (186).

passed Tony Tanti for the fifth-most power play points in franchise history (186). Recording two points (1-1-2) on Nov. 14/25 at CAR, Elias Pettersson passed Tony Tanti for eighth on the franchise’s all-time scoring list (472). With his goal on Nov. 14/25 vs CAR, Elias Pettersson passed Todd Bertuzzi for 12th on the Canucks all-time goals list (189).

passed Tony Tanti for eighth on the franchise’s all-time scoring list (472). Assisting on two goals on Nov. 11/25 vs WPG, Elias Pettersson passed J.T. Miller for ninth on the franchise’s all-time multi-assist game list (60).

passed J.T. Miller for ninth on the franchise’s all-time multi-assist game list (60). With two assists on Nov. 3/25 at NSH, Elias Pettersson tied J.T. Miller for ninth on franchise’s the multi-assist game list (59).

tied J.T. Miller for ninth on franchise’s the multi-assist game list (59). Recording three points on Oct. 26/25 vs EDM, Brock Boeser passed J.T. Miller for 11th on the Canucks all-time scoring list (440).

passed J.T. Miller for 11th on the Canucks all-time scoring list (440). With an assist on Kiefer Sherwood’s power play goal on Oct. 19/25 at WSH, Quinn Hughes became the fourth defenceamn in Canucks history to record a point in each of the franchise’s team’s first four road games of a season, joining Jason Garrison (2013.14), Jeff Brown (1995.96), and Dennis Kearns (1977.78).

became the fourth defenceamn in Canucks history to record a point in each of the franchise’s team’s first four road games of a season, joining Jason Garrison (2013.14), Jeff Brown (1995.96), and Dennis Kearns (1977.78). Recording an assist on Oct. 19/25 at WSH, Quinn Hughes passed Thomas Gradin (354) for sixth on the Canucks all-time assist list.

passed Thomas Gradin (354) for sixth on the Canucks all-time assist list. With an assist on Jake DeBrusk’s power play goal on Oct. 17/25 at CHI, Quinn Hughes recorded his 181st career power play point, tying Stan Smyl for the sixth-most in franchise history.

MYERS MILESTONES

Recording an assist on Marcus Pettersson’s goal on Nov. 16/25 at TBL, Tyler Myers notched both the 300th assist and 400th point of his career. He becomes the eighth defenceman from the 2008 draft class to hit the 300-assist mark, and seventh defenceman to reach 400 career points.

SHORTHANDED SNIPERS

With his eighth career shorthanded goal, scored on Nov. 14/25 at CAR, Elias Pettersson tied J.T. Miller and Matt Cooke for the ninth most in Canucks history.

tied J.T. Miller and Matt Cooke for the ninth most in Canucks history. Scoring a shorthanded goal on Nov. 9/25 vs COL, Drew O’Connor now has three shorthanded goals since the start of the 2023.24 season, tied for the third-most amongst players averaging 15 minutes or less of time on ice per game.

BROCKSTAR

With his game-winning goal at 14:15 of the third period on Nov. 8/25 vs CBJ, Brock Boeser passed Tony Tanti and tied Brendan Morrison for the seventh-most game-winning goals in franchise history.

passed Tony Tanti and tied Brendan Morrison for the seventh-most game-winning goals in franchise history. Scoring the overtime winner on Nov. 3/25 at NSH, Brock Boeser tied Tony Tani for the eighth-most game-winning goals in franchise history (29).

tied Tony Tani for the eighth-most game-winning goals in franchise history (29). Recording an assist on the overtime winner on Oct. 26/25 vs EDM, Brock Boeser tied Daniel Sedin for the third-most overtime assists (15) in franchise history. The assist also moved Boeser passed Sami Salo and Alex Edler for fourth on the Canucks all-time overtime points list (18).

tied Daniel Sedin for the third-most overtime assists (15) in franchise history. Scoring his first power play goal of the season on Oct. 16/25 at DAL, Brock Boeser became the fourth Canucks player in the last 10 years to score in each of the team’s first two road games of the season, joining Bo Horvat, Thomas Vanek, and Henrik Sedin.

became the fourth Canucks player in the last 10 years to score in each of the team’s first two road games of the season, joining Bo Horvat, Thomas Vanek, and Henrik Sedin. Getting on the board on Oct. 11/25 at EDM, Brock Boeser has goals in back-to-back games to open a season for the first time in his career.

BETTER LATE THAN NEVER

Scoring the overtime winner at 4:58 of the extra frame on Nov. 3/25 at NSH, Brock Boeser recorded the second-latest overtime winner in franchise history, only bested by Sami Salo on Oct. 20/06 (4:59).

MR. 500

Scoring his first goal as a Canuck on Nov. 3/25 at NSH, Evander Kane became the 500th different player to score a goal for Vancouver. The Canucks have become the 11th franchise in NHL history to hit the mark, and the first post-1967 expansion to hit it.

became the 500th different player to score a goal for Vancouver.

LAN-KING OF THE SHOOTOUT

After all three Blues shooters failed to score in the shootout on Oct. 30/25 at STL, Kevin Lankinen passed Marc Denis for the highest save percentage in shootouts (.864) in NHL history (minimum 40 attempts). Thatcher Demko currently ranks second amongst active goaltenders in shootout save percentage in NHL history (.811).

passed Marc Denis for the highest save percentage in shootouts (.864) in NHL history (minimum 40 attempts).

KIEFER SCOREWOOD

Kiefer Sherwood scored second career hat trick on Oct. 30/25 at STL. Only Artemi Panarin (8), Jonathan Marchessault (6), Frank Vatrano (6), and Noel Acciari (3) have more amongst active undrafted players.

scored second career hat trick on Oct. 30/25 at STL. Only Artemi Panarin (8), Jonathan Marchessault (6), Frank Vatrano (6), and Noel Acciari (3) have more amongst active undrafted players. Scoring two goals on Oct. 26/25 vs EDM, Kiefer Sherwood now has five goals through the Canucks first four home games of the season, tying Thomas Gradin, Greg Adams, Geoff Courtnall, and Markus Naslund for the third-most goals in Vancouver’s first four home games of a season in franchise history.

NEW KID ON THE BLOCK

2023 11th overall pick Tom Willander made his NHL debut on Oct. 28/25 vs NYR, becoming the sixth defenceman from the 2023 draft class to debut in the league, and the third defenceman selected in the first round.

made his NHL debut on Oct. 28/25 vs NYR, becoming the sixth defenceman from the 2023 draft class to debut in the league, and the third defenceman selected in the first round. Newly acquired forward Lukas Reichel is the fifth-highest drafted German player in NHL history, following Tim Stutzle (3rd overall, 2020), Leon Draisaitl (3rd overall, 2014), Orest Romashyna (3rd overall, 1963) and Mortiz Seider (6th overall, 2019). Reichel is the nephew of former NHLer and IIHF Hall of Famer Robert Reichel, who suited up for 830 NHL games across 11 seasons in the league.

is the fifth-highest drafted German player in NHL history, following Tim Stutzle (3rd overall, 2020), Leon Draisaitl (3rd overall, 2014), Orest Romashyna (3rd overall, 1963) and Mortiz Seider (6th overall, 2019).

MR. 300

With a goal and an assist on Oct. 25/25 vs MTL, Conor Garland reached the 300-career point milestone. He becomes only the fourth player drafted outside the first round of the 2015 NHL Entry Draft to hit the mark.

THREE-POINT-PETEY

Registering three points (1-2-3) on Oct. 25/25 vs MTL, Elias Pettersson now has 38 such games in his career, tying Thomas Gradin for the seventh-most in franchise history.

RECENT TRANSACTIONS

Victor Mancini reassigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 17

David Kämpf signed to a one-year contract, Nov. 15

Victor Mancini activated from Injured Reserve, Nov. 14

Thatcher Demko placed on Injured Reserve, retroactive to Nov. 11, Nov. 14

Jonathan Lekkerimäki assigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 12

Jonathan Lekkerimäki activated from Injured Reserve, Nov. 12

Aku Koskenvuo reassigned to Abbotsford from Kalamazoo, Nov. 8

Jiri Patera recalled from Abbotsford under emergency conditions, Nov. 7

Kirill Kudryavtsev reassigned to Abbotsford, Nov. 5

Vitali Kravtsov placed on unconditional waivers for the purpose of contract termination, Nov. 4

Aku Koskenvuo assigned to Kalamazoo from Abbotsford, Oct. 29

Mackenzie MacEachern recalled from Abbotsford, Oct. 29

Nils Åman reassigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 29

Tom Willander recalled from Abbotsford, Oct. 28

Derek Forbort placed on LTIR, retroactive to Oct. 11, Oct. 28

Victor Mancini placed on Injured Reserve, retroactive to Oct. 26, Oct. 28

Kirill Kudryavtsev recalled from Abbotsford, Oct. 26

Joseph LaBate reassigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 26

Victor Mancini recalled from Abbotsford, Oct. 25

Tom Willander reassigned to Abbotsford, Oct. 25

Lukas Reichel acquired from Chicago in exchange for a 2027 fourth-round pick, Oct. 24

Teddy Blueger placed on Injured Reserve, retroactive to Oct. 19, Oct. 24

THE LAST TIME…

The Canucks won when leading after 1P: Oct. 26/25 vs EDM

The Canucks lost when leading after 1P: Oct. 25/25 vs MTL

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 1P: Apr. 12/25 vs MIN

The Canucks won when leading after 2P: Nov. 3/25 at NSH

The Canucks lost when leading after 2P: Oct. 25/25 vs MTL

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when leading after 2P: Nov. 14/25 at CAR

The Canucks won when trailing after 1P: Nov. 16/25 at TBL

The Canucks lost when trailing after 1P: Nov. 11/25 vs WPG

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 1P: Nov. 9/25 vs COL

The Canucks won when trailing after 2P: Nov. 16/25 at TBL

The Canucks lost when trailing after 2P: Nov. 17/25 at FLA

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when trailing after 2P: Mar. 20/25 at STL

The Canucks won when tied after 1P: Nov. 8/25 vs CBJ

The Canucks lost when tied after 1P: Nov. 17/25 at FLA

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 1P: Nov. 14/25 at CAR

The Canucks won when tied after 2P: Nov. 8/25 vs CBJ

The Canucks lost when tied after 2P: Nov. 5/25 vs CHI

The Canucks lost in OT/SO when tied after 2P: Nov. 9/25 vs COL

2025.26 SEASON HIGHS AND LOWS

Most Goals Scored, Game: 6, Nov. 16/25 at TBL

Most Goals Scored, Period: 5, Nov. 16/25 at TBL, 3rd period

Most Goals Allowed, Game: 8, Nov. 17/25 at FLA

Most Goals Allowed, Period: 5, Nov. 5/25 vs CHI, 3rd period

Fewest Goals Scored, Game: 0, Oct. 28/25 vs NYR

Fewest Goals Allowed, Game: 1, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY

Most PPG Scored, Game: 2, 4x, Latest Nov. 17/25 at FLA

Most PPG Allowed, Game: 2, 7x, Latest Nov. 17/25 at FLA

Most SHG Scored, Game: 1, 3x, Latest Nov. 14/25 at CAR

Most SHG Allowed, Game: 1, Oct. 23/25 at NSH

Most Shots, Game: 45, Nov. 5/25 vs CHI

Most Shots, Period: 19, 2x, Latest Nov. 5/25 vs CHI, 2nd period

Most Shots, OT: 3, Oct. 17/25 at CHI

Fewest Shots, Game: 15, 2x, Latest Nov. 17/25 at FLA

Fewest Shots, Period: 1, Nov. 16/25 at TBL, 1st period

Fewest Shots, OT: 0, 2x, Latest Nov. 9/25 vs COL

Most Shots Allowed, Game: 41, Nov. 17/25 at FLA

Most Shots Allowed, Period: 18, Nov. 14/25 at CAR, 2nd period

Most Shots Allowed, OT: 4, Nov. 14/25 at CAR

Fewest Shots Allowed, Game: 18, Oct. 9/25 vs CGY

Fewest Shots Allowed, Period: 4, Oct. 25/25 vs MTL, 1st period

Fewest Shots Allowed, OT: 0, Oct. 26/25 vs EDM

Most Hits, Game: 29, Oct. 13/25 vs STL

Fewest Hits, Game: 10, Nov. 9/25 vs COL

Most Blocked Shots, Game: 29, Nov. 14/25 at CAR

Fewest Blocked Shots, Game: 10, 3x, Latest Nov. 16/25 at TBL

Largest Margin of Victory: 4 goals, 2x, Latest Nov. 16/25 at TBL

Largest Margin of Defeat: 4 goals, Oct. 21/25 at PIT

Longest Win Streak: 3 games, Oct. 16-19/25 (3-0-0)

Longest Point Streak: 3 games, Oct. 16-19/25 (3-0-0)

Longest Winless Streak: 3 games, 2x, Latest Nov. 9-14/25 (0-1-2)

Longest Pointless Streak: 3 games, Oct. 21-25/25 (0-3-0)

VANCOUVER 2025.26 RECORD WHEN…

Score 4+ Goals: 7-1-1

Score 3 Goals or Less: 2-9-1

Allow 4+ Goals: 0-7-2

Allow 3 Goals or Less: 9-3-0

Scoring First: 4-3-1

Allowing First Goal: 5-7-1

On 0 Days Rest: 2-1-1

On 1 Day Rest: 4-9-0

On 2 Days Rest: 2-0-1

On 3+ Days Rest: 1-0-0

Score a PPG: 7-3-2

Give up a PPG: 6-7-2

25 or More Shots on Goal: 6-5-1

Less than 25 shots: 3-5-1

THREE STARS – NOVEMBER

Hughes (15 pts)

Kane (10 pts)

Boeser (10 pts)

Pettersson (5 pts)

O’Connor (5 pts)

MacEachern (5 pts)

OCTOBER WINNER – Demko, Sherwood (20 pts)

*5 points are awarded for each Three Stars Selection

