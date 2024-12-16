Canucks to Raise Mental Health Awareness at 13th Annual Hockey Talks Night

Vancouver, BC - The Vancouver Canucks are proud to host the 13th annual Hockey Talks Night, presented by lululemon, tonight as the team takes on the Colorado Avalanche.

Several teams around the NHL participate in this initiative, sharing resources, stories and breaking the stigma surrounding mental health challenges.

“Hockey Talks is a night dedicated to promoting resources that support our mental health,” said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations. “As we mark the 13th year of this important initiative, we remain committed to showing our support and ensuring everyone in our community knows that they are not alone. It’s vital that people feel heard, valued, and always have access to the support and resources they need.”

This special night honours the legacy of former Canucks player Rick Rypien and supports those facing mental health challenges. Through this initiative, the Canucks aim to raise awareness and reinforce the importance of meaningful conversation and self-care, while encouraging those in our community to seek support when needed.

The Canucks for Kids Fund is proud to donate $30,000 to the Canadian Mental Health Association, $30,000 to Kids Help Phone and $50,000 to the Courtnall Society for Mental Health as part of our on-going commitment to supporting mental health programs in Honour of Rick Rypien.

Activities scheduled for Hockey Talks Night:

Wes Rypien and Geoff Courtnall to take part in Ceremonial puck drop in honour of Rick Rypien.

Visit Sections 111 to learn more about how to support your mental health through Foundry BC.

Limited edition lululemon Hockey Talks hoodies made for the players and available for fans to purchase in the team store.

Fans are encouraged to share personal messages and messages of support to create an atmosphere of open dialogue and awareness about mental health, using the hashtag #HockeyTalks.

