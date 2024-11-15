CANUCKS TO RAISE AWARENESS FOR HOCKEY FIGHTS CANCER ON NOVEMBER 17TH

Vancouver, B.C. – The Vancouver Canucks are honoured to announce that Hockey Fights Cancer Night will take place on Sunday, November 17th at Rogers Arena, when the team hosts the Nashville Predators. This annual initiative brings the hockey community together to honour the courage of those whose lives have been affected by cancer and their families.

“Now in its 26th year, Hockey Fights Cancer is an extremely important cause and one we are honoured to support,” said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations. “This night gives our organization and our fans the opportunity to come together to offer strength, hope, and support to those who are battling this terrible disease and those who are standing there with them in their fight.”

Activities scheduled for our Hockey Fights Cancer Night:

Stop by the Community Corner in Section 111 to purchase a Canucks player signed “Mystery Puck” from the mystery puck wall. All proceeds go towards cancer research through the V Foundation.

“I Fight For” signs from players and staff will be placed outside the Canucks hallway to inspire players before they take the ice.

Fans are also encouraged to show their support by adding messages to the Hockey Fights Cancer “I Fight For” wall at Section 102, writing the names of loved ones impacted by cancer. Join the conversation on social media using the hashtag #HockeyFightsCancer.

Show your support for Hockey Fights Cancer by visiting the retail store to check out our special-edition pucks, representing both your commitment and the team’s dedication to this important cause

Five-year-old cancer survivors Weston and Bennett will take part in the ceremonial puck drop and ring the bravery bell on behalf of all kids battling in BC to start the game.

The Canucks will help raise awareness for local nonprofit organizations Melanoma Canada, Prostate Cancer Foundation Canada, BC Cancer, Westcoast Kids Cancer Foundation, and Volunteer Cancer Drivers. Learn more about these organizations between Sections 101-103.

The Canucks for Kids Fund will be donating $20,000 that will be split between BC Children’s Hospital Oncology and Hockey Gives Blood.

About Hockey Fights Cancer:

For the past 26 years the National Hockey League and the National Hockey League Players' Association have united players, teams, coaches, broadcasters, caregivers, doctors, nurses, patients, survivors, and fans behind the powerful Hockey Fights Cancer initiative at the national level through the NHL and NHLPA, and hyper-local level across the 32 NHL teams. Each season, every team hosts their own Hockey Fights Cancer night, and celebrates their hockey/cancer community locally, typically in November - Hockey Fights Cancer month. This remarkable initiative has raised over $32 million since its inception and been at the forefront of raising awareness and supporting those affected by cancer, touching the lives of millions. For more information about Hockey Fights Cancer, please visit www.HockeyFightsCancer.com.

About the V Foundation

Founded in 1993 by ESPN and the late Jim Valvano, legendary North Carolina State University basketball coach and ESPN commentator, the V Foundation has funded over $353 million in game-changing cancer research grants in North America through a competitive process strictly supervised by a world-class Scientific Advisory Committee.

For more information about tickets to this game and other Community and Fan Engagement nights, please visit canucks.com/tickets.

