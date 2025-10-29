CANUCKS TO HONOUR THE ‘FESTIVAL OF LIGHTS’ DURING DIWALI NIGHT ON NOVEMBER 5TH

Vancouver, B.C. – The Vancouver Canucks are excited to announce details for this year’s Diwali Night celebrations, taking place on Wednesday, November 5th when the team faces the Chicago Blackhawks. For the past nine years, the Canucks have proudly honoured the rich traditions of the South Asian community, sharing the joy and spirit of Diwali with fans across British Columbia.

“We are excited to honour the rich traditions of the South Asian community as we celebrate Diwali Night at Rogers Arena,” said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations. “South Asian culture brings incredible vibrancy, warmth, and togetherness to our community, and Diwali is the perfect opportunity to honour that spirit. We look forward to an evening filled with music, food, dance, and connection as we celebrate the Festival of Lights with our fans.”

Key highlights for our Diwali Night celebration include:

Party on the Plaza: Arrive early and join the excitement outside Rogers Arena with special light-up letters for photo opportunities, chai samples provided by Chai Wagon, lively Garba performances by Nach Nation, and music by DJ Heer to set the tone for the evening.

In-Game Entertainment: Get ready for an unforgettable night as world-renowned producer and artist Intense hits the stage with special guests for a high-energy pre-game show, followed by electrifying sets during both intermissions. Plus, don't miss more vibrant Garba performances by Nach Nation!

Special Guest Hosts: Radio host Nira Arora will serve as a guest co-host alongside Ronil Desai, bringing her signature energy and charisma to the event!

Diwali Market: Visit the concourse between Sections 101–103 to explore the Diwali Market, featuring vibrant vendors, festive shopping, and live music!

Guru Nanak Free Kitchen: Learn about Guru Nanak Free Kitchen, which was founded in 2006 by like-minded individuals who wanted to make a positive difference in the lives of residents from the Downtown East Side Vancouver (DTES) and the Lower Mainland.

DUDH SODA: Explore DUDH SODA, a collection by Hockey Night in Canada host Randip Janda, celebrating Punjabi culture with bold style and creativity.

Just Cakes Bakeshop: Indulge in decadent cake jars and protein-packed gummies from Surrey's beloved Just Cakes Bakeshop, founded by the talented Raveena Oberoi.

Tasty Indian Bistro: Savour delicious food samples from one of Metro Vancouver's most popular Indian restaurants!

Museum of Surrey 'Our Connection to Hockey' Exhibit: Visit the Museum of Surrey to see special items and celebrate Surrey's athletes and national icons while exploring hockey's rich diversity and cultural impact across Canada.

Aftershock Roadshow: For over 30 years, Aftershock Roadshow has set the gold standard in event entertainment, delivering unmatched energy, seamless mixing, and world-class production that transforms every occasion into an unforgettable experience.

Visit the concourse between Sections 101–103 to explore the Diwali Market, featuring vibrant vendors, festive shopping, and live music! Exclusive Diwali Merch: Don’t forget to stop by the Team Store to shop the 2025.26 Diwali Collection, featuring a limited-edition Diwali Black Skate logo designed by local artist Suki Kaur, also available on Vanbase.ca.

The Canucks for Kids Fund will also be making a $20,000 donation to Guru Nanak Free Kitchen in recognition of their ongoing community support.

For more information on our community initiatives and Community & Fan Engagement Nights, visit canucks.com/events. For tickets to these experiences, visit tickets.canucks.com.

Interested in becoming a season ticket member? Visit ticket.canucks.com/membership for the latest information on Season Ticket Memberships.

About Diwali

Diwali, also known as the Festival of Lights, is an important religious celebration for Hindus, Jains, and Sikhs (Bandi Chhor Divas). During this time, houses are decorated with diyas (candles), deepavali (lamps), and Rangoli artwork (patterns on the ground created by coloured powder or rice). Originating in India, Diwali is commemorated worldwide and is one of the most popular festivals in the South Asian calendar.

Diwali fosters a strong sense of unity as communities share food and gifts among friends, family, and those in need. Firework displays illuminate the skies to symbolize light triumphing over darkness. The word Diwali means "row of lighted lamps" with light symbolizing good over evil, prosperity over poverty, and knowledge over ignorance.