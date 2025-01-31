Canucks to Commemorate Black History at 4th Annual 'Black Excellence' Night

Vancouver, B.C. – In honour of Black History Month, The Vancouver Canucks are excited to announce the details of their fourth annual Black Excellence Night on February 2nd, when the team hosts the Detroit Red Wings.

On this special night, Canucks Sports & Entertainment (CSE) recognizes our ongoing commitment to supporting and celebrating Black communities goes beyond a single game or even a single month.

“Black Excellence Night is a time to celebrate Black culture and recognize the important role Black communities play in our history and society,” said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations. “We’re committed to highlighting the voices and stories of our diverse fanbase and look forward to welcoming the artists and organizations that are going to be a big part of this night.”

To celebrate this game and honour Black History Month, the Canucks are excited to reveal a special-edition Black Excellence logo and collection designed by Naa Sheka. Naa Sheka utilized traditional West African Adinkra symbols to represent unity, security, and readiness to tell a story of community. “I wanted to connect the strengths and traditions of both the Ghanaian community and Canucks community and create a visual representation of ‘All Together, All In’” said Naa Sheka. This limited-edition collection is available at VanBase.ca and at the Canucks team store. Show your support and pick up a hoodie, t-shirt, limited edition puck, and more!

Come and celebrate with us! The Canucks have plenty of events and activations lined up for this night that all game attendees can enjoy:

Come early and kick off the night at the Pregame Party on the Plaza with beats from DJ Sheckle and enjoy a game of Limbo with Limbo for All.

Stay in your seats to enjoy a high energy performance by Jo Dolo during the second intermission.

Sing along as Agasha Mutersasira delivers an unforgettable rendition of the national anthems.

Shop and explore the market on the concourse to support local black businesses including BC Black History Awareness Society, Blaze Beauty, Kula Kitchen, Naa Sheka, Sih'le Skincare, and Tommies Jerk

$20,000 will be donated to BC Black History Awareness Society on behalf of the Canucks for Kids Fund.

Fans can purchase tickets for this game and many more through this link: https://ticket.canucks.com/singlegame

Future Canucks Community & Fan Engagement Nights: