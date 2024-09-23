Canucks Sports & Entertainment Announce Molson Coors Beverage Company as Official Partner

VANCOUVER, B.C. - Canucks Sports & Entertainment (CSE) announced today that Molson Coors Beverage Company is the official beer sponsor of the Vancouver Canucks, Abbotsford Canucks, and Vancouver Warriors and is the new partner at Rogers Arena and Abbotsford Centre.

“We are proud to announce our partnership with Molson Coors as the official partner at Rogers Arena and Abbotsford Centre,” said Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations. “This new partnership brings CSE together with the iconic Molson Coors family of beverages, including Molson Canadian, first brewed in 1959 and is one of Canada’s iconic beers, and Coors Light, Canada’s leading light beer. Both CSE and Molson Coors believe in the importance of giving back and supporting our communities, and we are excited to move forward together with this partnership.”

“We’re thrilled to reunite Molson Coors with Canucks Sports & Entertainment," said Chantalle Butler, President, Molson Coors Canada.” This partnership brings together two iconic companies, both deeply passionate about their identities and the communities they serve. It’s an exciting opportunity to align with an organization and teams that mean so much to Canucks fans.”

This agreement brings together three major players: one of Canada's largest and busiest sports arenas, a premier Canadian sports brand, and one of the world's top beverage companies. Molson Canadian and Coors Light will be available throughout Rogers Arena and Abbotsford Centre, Granville Island will be featured as the official craft beer and other selections from Molson Coors Beverage Company’s diverse portfolio of offerings will be on site, such Coors Seltzer and Vizzy.

Through this new partnership, Molson Coors will transform Club 500 at Rogers Arena into the Madrí Excepcional Lounge, featuring the newest addition to Molson Coors’ portfolio, a crisp and smooth Spanish style lager; and Section 119 on L100’s bar will become the Molson Hockey House.

About CSE:

Canucks Sports & Entertainment is Western Canada’s sports & entertainment leader providing world class entertainment in multiple venues in British Columbia. From watching one's first NHL game to singing along with a favourite artist, Canucks Sports & Entertainment strives to create unforgettable moments that inspire, excite and unite us all. Regardless of the score, the event or the night, our goal is to provide a world class experience for you and your guests from the moment you arrive, to the end of the event.

About Molson Coors

For more than two centuries, Molson Coors has brewed beverages that unite people for all life's moments. From Coors Light, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian, Carling, Madrí Excepcional and Staropramen to Coors Original, Blue Moon Belgian White, Vizzy Hard Seltzer, Coors Seltzer, Simply Spiked Lemonade, ZOA Energy, Creemore Springs and more, Molson Coors produces some of the most beloved and iconic brands in the beverage industry. While the company's history is rooted in beer, Molson Coors offers a modern portfolio that expands beyond the beer aisle with energy drinks, bottled spirits, ready-to-drink cocktails, cider and more. To learn more about Molson Coors Beverage Company, visit molsoncoors.com.