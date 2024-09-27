Canucks Scoot Down to Seattle for Third Game of Preseason

Game three of the preseason goes down Friday night in Seattle as the Vancouver Canucks travel to Washington State to face the Kraken.

The Canucks have picked up a couple of wins in their first two preseason games and will embark on their second set of back-to-backs of the week on Friday night against the Kraken before playing the Calgary Flames in Calgary on Saturday night.

The Story: Youngsters Get First Taste of Preseason

Danila Klimovich (21 years old), Sawyer Mynio (19), and Kirill Kudryavtsev (20) will each draw in for their first game of the 2024-25 preseason.

Head Coach Rick Tocchet has spoken highly about Mynio since the beginning of training camp.

“He’s obviously going to go back to junior but he’s a big prospect, he might have a shot to make the world junior team,” said Tocchet about Mynio.

Mynio played in 63 games for the Seattle Thunderbirds in the WHL last season. He finished with 16 goals and added 37 assists for a career-high 53 points.

The left-shot defenceman from Kamloops played for Canada at the World Junior Summer Showcase and has a chance at cracking the World Junior team that will play in Ottawa on Boxing Day.

You Should Know

The roster has been assembled but we did not see the group skate out at UBC Friday morning.