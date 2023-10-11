Canucks Opening Night: So Much To See And ExperiencePresented by TD

News Feed

Sam Lafferty Brings Size, Speed, Versatility to Canucks Lineup

Sam Lafferty Brings Size, Speed, Versatility to Canucks Lineup
PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Flames 

PREVIEW | Canucks vs. Flames 
Roman Kaszczij’s Journey From AHL to NHL Training Staff ‘Really Rewarding’

Roman Kaszczij’s Journey From AHL to NHL Training Staff ‘Really Rewarding’
PREVIEW: Canucks host Oilers

PREVIEW: Canucks host Oilers
Young Artist Learns Coast Salish Artistry To Co-Create Canucks’ Design for Truth and Reconciliation

Young Artist Learns Coast Salish Artistry To Co-Create Canucks’ Design for Truth and Reconciliation
Players, Coaching Staff Aligned on Strategy, Mindset, Leadership Coming Out Of Training Camp 

Players, Coaching Staff Aligned on Strategy, Mindset, Leadership Coming Out Of Training Camp 
Garland on Tocchet Training Camp: ‘Well Run’, Continuing To Build Chemistry Through Preseason

Garland on Tocchet Training Camp: ‘Well Run’, Continuing To Build Chemistry Through Preseason
Finding An Advantage With Yogi Svejkovsky: ‘One Percent Makes A Difference’

Finding An Advantage With Yogi Svejkovsky: ‘One Percent Makes A Difference’
Tocchet Likes Leadership From Hughes, Miller On Day One Of Training Camp

Tocchet Likes Leadership From Hughes, Miller On Day One Of Training Camp
Training Camp Preview

Training Camp Preview
Canucks Acquire Goaltender Casey DeSmith from Montreal

Canucks Acquire Goaltender Casey DeSmith from Montreal
Canucks Dig Deep In Third Period In 5-2 Win Over Edmonton

Canucks Dig Deep In Third Period In 5-2 Win Over Edmonton
Canucks Fall To Jets 3-2 In Shootout At Young Stars

Canucks Fall To Jets 3-2 In Shootout At Young Stars
Arshdeep Bains Leading By Example For Canucks At Young Stars

Arshdeep Bains Leading By Example For Canucks At Young Stars
Canucks Get It Done By Committee In 7-1 Win Against Calgary

Canucks Get It Done By Committee In 7-1 Win Against Calgary
Red Hamilton Hosts Golf Tournament For Melanoma Awareness

Red Hamilton Hosts Golf Tournament For Melanoma Awareness
Offseason Work Gives Danila Klimovich, Aidan McDonough Confidence Heading Into Young Stars

Offseason Work Gives Danila Klimovich, Aidan McDonough Confidence Heading Into Young Stars
Quinn Hughes: New Title, Same Hunger To Win

Quinn Hughes: New Title, Same Hunger To Win

Canucks Opening Night: So Much To See And ExperiencePresented by TD

Quinn Hughes Captain Ceremony to highlight a night of firsts

OpeningNight
By Canucks Communications
@Canucks Vancouver Canucks

Vancouver, B.C. – Come On, Let’s Go! The Vancouver Canucks theme for the 2023.24 season launch could not be more appropriate on Opening Night as our fans will experience so many firsts while creating memories to last a lifetime.

“We are so excited and ready to welcome our fans back to Rogers Arena for the opening night of the season,” celebrated Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations. “The investments we have made in the building, our new videoboard and the overall experience will truly make tonight a night you won’t want to miss.”

Arrive early so you don’t miss out on the incredible night.

  • The introduction of the entire 2023.24 Vancouver Canucks team and coaching staff.
  • Quinn Hughes ‘Captain Ceremony’ with special guests joining him at centre-ice during the pre-game.
  • The reveal of the ‘Canucks Opening Video’ and our in-game presentation experience.
  • Videoboard and digital experience season launch.
  • Rink enhancements including new glass, boards, dashers, penalty boxes, and benches.
  • An estimated $750,000 Super Jackpot Canucks for Kids Fund 50/50 raffle.
  • A pregame ‘Party on the Plaza’ starting at 5 p.m. on the Toyota North Plaza featuring live music, games, alumni autographs, mini-hockey and a Michelob Ultra Beer Garden.
  • The Travis Mathew ‘pop up’ merchandise trailer to grab some exclusive Canucks gear for game nights.

Follow up on social (@canucks) to keep up to date on the experiences. To watch the game live, tune in to Rogers Sportsnet at 7 p.m. PT or listen live on Sportsnet 650.