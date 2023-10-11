Canucks Opening Night: So Much To See And ExperiencePresented by TD

Vancouver, B.C. – Come On, Let’s Go! The Vancouver Canucks theme for the 2023.24 season launch could not be more appropriate on Opening Night as our fans will experience so many firsts while creating memories to last a lifetime.

“We are so excited and ready to welcome our fans back to Rogers Arena for the opening night of the season,” celebrated Michael Doyle, President, Canucks Sports & Entertainment, Business Operations. “The investments we have made in the building, our new videoboard and the overall experience will truly make tonight a night you won’t want to miss.”

Arrive early so you don’t miss out on the incredible night.

The introduction of the entire 2023.24 Vancouver Canucks team and coaching staff.

Quinn Hughes ‘Captain Ceremony’ with special guests joining him at centre-ice during the pre-game.

The reveal of the ‘Canucks Opening Video’ and our in-game presentation experience.

Videoboard and digital experience season launch.

Rink enhancements including new glass, boards, dashers, penalty boxes, and benches.

An estimated $750,000 Super Jackpot Canucks for Kids Fund 50/50 raffle.

A pregame ‘Party on the Plaza’ starting at 5 p.m. on the Toyota North Plaza featuring live music, games, alumni autographs, mini-hockey and a Michelob Ultra Beer Garden.

The Travis Mathew ‘pop up’ merchandise trailer to grab some exclusive Canucks gear for game nights.

Follow up on social (@canucks) to keep up to date on the experiences. To watch the game live, tune in to Rogers Sportsnet at 7 p.m. PT or listen live on Sportsnet 650.