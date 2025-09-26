Canucks Host Kraken for First Action at Rogers Arena of 2025-26 Preseason

Rogers Arena is about to get its first taste of Vancouver Canucks hockey for the 2025-26 year as the blue and green welcome their I-5 rivals, the Seattle Kraken, in town for some Friday night hockey.

The Canucks have now played in two preseason games, one in Seattle and one at the Abbotsford Centre against the Calgary Flames. Friday’s game will be the most NHL-heavy lineup we have seen so far in the preseason, with names like Elias Pettersson, Jake DeBrusk, Evander Kane, Quinn Hughes, Filip Hronek, and more coming into the fold for Vancouver.

This will be our first look at Evander Kane playing in a game while donning a Canucks jersey. The Vancouver-born forward is heading into his 17th season in the NHL and is excited to do it with his hometown club.

As a veteran in this league, Kane is looking to get up to the pace of NHL hockey in the preseason and prepare to ramp up for the beginning of the regular season.

Quick Hits on the Competition

Friday will be the Kraken’s fourth game of the preseason. They will play a total of six games before the start of the regular season.

Defenceman Vince Dunn leads the Kraken with three assists, and he has only played in one preseason game.

Forward Jani Nyman leads his club with three goals through two preseason games.

Matty Beniers, Shane Wright, and Eduard Sale are a few young players to watch in the Kraken Organization. Sale went 20th overall in the 2023 draft, Wright was selected 4th overall in 2022, and Beniers was picked 2nd overall in 2021.

The Story: The Lineup

Morning skate indicated that Jake DeBrusk, Elias Pettersson, and Brock Boeser would skate together on the top line while Braeden Cootes centres the second line with Evander Kane and Jonathan Lekkerimäki flanking the wings.

Quinn Hughes skated on a pairing with Filip Hronek at the morning skate.

Assistant coach Brett McLean said that Kevin Lankinen will start in net, but Lankinen’s workload for the night will be up to goaltending coach Marko Torenius.

When and Where to Watch

Friday’s game is a 7:00 p.m. PT start time, and you can watch the game on Sportsnet or listen to Brendan Batchelor on Sportsnet 650 and the Sportsnet Radio Network.