Canucks Hire New Rinkside Reporter

Vancouver, B.C. – The Vancouver Canucks announced today the addition of a new Rinkside Reporter, Olivia McDonald. McDonald joins the organization content team that also includes Senior Hockey Writer Chris Faber and Editorial Writer Lindsey Horsting.

Born and raised in Kamloops BC, McDonald was destined to be a Canucks fan. Though she left British Columbia at the age of 18, it was only to chase her dream of becoming a Rinkside Reporter, with the Canucks always in the back of her mind.

A graduate of the Canucks’ Top Prospects program, McDonald completed a broadcast journalism diploma at Mount Royal University in Calgary, Alberta before ending up back in BC for her first broadcasting job. She spent time in Prince George, BC as a reporter/anchor at CKPG News.

Following the pandemic, McDonald worked as a TV Host/Digital Producer for the AHL's Calgary Wranglers & NLL’s Calgary Roughnecks, in addition to becoming the in-bowl host for the Calgary Flames. In her new role with the Canucks, McDonald will provide exclusive behind-the-scenes content that will bring the fans closer to the action, connecting them with their favourite players and Canucks personalities.

Faber is back for his second season with the Canucks as the team’s Senior Hockey Writer. After working as a Senior Writer and Senior Content Creator with CanucksArmy covering the Canucks, he joined the organization in November of 2023.

His passion for storytelling through writing, both about the Canucks and their prospects help him produce exciting content for Canucks.com and contribute to ‘Canucks Insider’, giving fans an exclusive insight into players, management, and the team’s prospects.

Horsting also returns as an Editorial Writer with Canucks Sports & Entertainment, continuing to build on her work writing for Canucks.com through ‘Canucks Insider’ and for the Vancouver Warriors after joining the team in June of 2023.

After working for Rogers Sports & Media as a Host on Sportsnet 650 and as a Sideline Reporter for the Faser Valley Bandits of the Canadian Elite Basketball League (CEBL), she joined the Canucks and Warriors, focusing on storytelling and writing feature articles on Canucks NHL and AHL players, college, major junior, and European prospects, and creating player-driven, behind the scenes content.