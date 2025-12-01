CANUCKS FOR KIDS FUND GIVING TUESDAY 50/50 RAFFLE ON SALE NOW

Vancouver, B.C. – In the spirit of Giving Tuesday, a global movement that celebrates generosity, the Canucks For Kids Fund (CFKF) is proud to launch its Giving Tuesday raffle, offering fans the chance to win an estimated $500,000 jackpot while supporting their community.

As the holiday season approaches, Canucks Sports & Entertainment and CFKF want to highlight the importance of helping those in need. This raffle gives fans an exciting way to take part in giving back and make a meaningful difference in the lives of local families.

The raffle is officially live and will run until the end of the second intermission on Tuesday, December 2, during the Canucks road game against the Colorado Avalanche.

The winning number will be announced shortly after the second intermission of the road game. Tickets are available online now at vancouvercanucks5050.com.

Proceeds from the 50/50 Giving Tuesday Raffle benefit the Canucks For Kids Fund, supporting charities across British Columbia, including core beneficiaries Canucks Autism Network, Canuck Place Children’s Hospice, and BC Children’s Hospital Foundation.

ONLINE 50/50 INFORMATION:

Fans can select from one of four ticket pack options:

500 Tickets for $100

225 Tickets for $50

100 Tickets for $25

5 Tickets for $10

The take-home prize is 50% of the total final jackpot amount. The winning ticket number will be posted online at canucks.com/5050 shortly after the draw is completed on Tuesday, December 2.

Please note: All individuals who purchase a 50/50 ticket must retain their physical ticket and/or digital copy, as it will be required to claim the prize.

Online tickets can only be purchased by fans located within British Columbia at the time of purchase. Must be 19+ to play. Know your limit, play within it.

To continue the spirit of giving, CFKF also launched a separate online fundraising campaign, with all proceeds going directly to the Canucks For Kids Fund. Every contribution brings hope, opportunity, and support to kids and families across B.C. Make your donation now through December 31st and be part of the Season of Giving. Donors will receive a full tax receipt for their donation.

For more information on our community initiatives and special events, visit community.canucks.com/community-nights. For tickets to games and these experiences, visit tickets.canucks.com.

About GivingTuesday

GivingTuesday is a global generosity movement unleashing the power of radical generosity. GivingTuesday was created in 2012 as a simple idea: a day that encourages people to do good. Since then, it has grown into a year-round global movement that inspires hundreds of millions of people to give, collaborate, and celebrate generosity.

About the Canucks For Kids Fund

The Canucks For Kids Fund dedicates resources to assist charities which support children’s health and wellness, education, social impact programming, and the development of grassroots hockey and lacrosse throughout British Columbia. Thanks to the generosity of our fans, donors, players, employees and sponsor partners, the Canucks for Kids Fund has granted over $114 million to charities in British Columbia over the last 39 years.